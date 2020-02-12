You are here

  • Home
  • Nissan files $90m suit against Ghosn

Nissan files $90m suit against Ghosn

Ghosn spent more than 100 days in detention in Japan after his sudden November 2018 arrest. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5um73

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Nissan files $90m suit against Ghosn

  • Ghosn faces multiple charges of financial misconduct in Japan
  • Nissan said the damages had been calculated on the basis of the cost to the firm
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japanese car giant Nissan on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit to reclaim some $90 million from former chairman Carlos Ghosn for what it called “years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity.”
The 65-year-old faces multiple charges of financial misconduct in Japan but fled to Lebanon before he could face trial. He denies any wrongdoing.
Nissan said the damages had been calculated on the basis of the cost to the firm of Ghosn’s “corrupt practices.”
It accused Ghosn of “the use of overseas residential property without paying rent, private use of corporate jets, payments to his sister, payments to his personal lawyer in Lebanon.”
It said the amount was likely to rise and added that the company would also seek to sue Ghosn for “groundless and defamatory remarks” he made when he briefed the media in Lebanon.
Once hailed as a corporate savior for rescuing Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy, Ghosn was facing a trial in Japan over a series of alleged crimes, including under-reporting his compensation to the tune of around $85 million.
Ghosn spent more than 100 days in detention in Japan after his sudden November 2018 arrest, but launched an audacious escape plan while out on bail in Tokyo and managed to travel to Lebanon apparently undetected.
He believes Nissan turned on him because executives there were concerned he was moving the firm closer to French partner Renault, part of a three-way alliance with Mitsubishi Motors.
A source close to the executive scoffed at the firm’s latest move.
“Nissan’s games continue. This suit was announced the day before the financial results of the group are published,” said this source, who asked not to be identified.
“We note that after calling for months for damages of 35 billion yen, today Nissan is demanding a lower sum (10 billion yen),” added this source.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan

Related

Business & Economy
Ghosn used Nissan-Mitsubishi venture to inflate pay
Business & Economy
Tokyo prosecutors issue arrest warrants for Ghosn

Finland tops out ‘Snow Cape’ pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Updated 12 February 2020
Kateryna Kadabashy

Finland tops out ‘Snow Cape’ pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

  • Around 80-85% of the around 80-85 percent of the pavilion’s materials will be reused and recycled after the exhibition is over
  • Finland ranked as the world’s happiest country in the 2019 World Happiness Report
Updated 12 February 2020
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Finland revealed its Dubai Expo 2020 pavilion, named Snow Cape, during a recent ceremony at the site.

Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Mika Lintilä, Commissioner General of Finland at Expo 2020 Dubai, Severi Keinälä, and Finland’s Ambassador to the UAE, Marianne Nissilä signed on the last piece of the construction.

The structure is located in the Mobility District, and around 80-85 percent of its materials will be reused and recycled after the exhibition is over.

“We want visitors to Snow Cape to immerse themselves in our deep connection to nature and sustainability. The values of happiness, circular economy and innovations are being showcased throughout the pavilion and exhibition design,” Keinälä said.

Finland ranked as the world’s happiest country in the 2019 World Happiness Report, produced by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network in partnership with the Ernesto Illy Foundation.

“Finnish happiness is based on the symbiosis of people, nature and technology. This deep connection is the origin of the quality of everyday Finnish life and the Finland pavilion communicates this happiness,” Keinälä said.

Snow Cape’s design was created by Finland-based JKMM Architects and aims to combine the local culture of the UAE and Finnish tradition.

“The pavilion was inspired by the white blanket of snow that covers the Finnish landscape every winter. The main entrance was designed to elicit thoughts of a traditional Arabic tent, seamlessly integrating features from both cultures,” Partner and Architect at JKMM Architects Teemu Kurkela said.

Kurkela explained that they had many options to pick from, such as forests to represent the Finnish nature, but decided to go with the snow cape.

“Since the climate here is very hot, lots of sun and sand and dessert. What is the extreme contrast to that? In that sense, it’s the winter and the snow,” the architect said.

JKMM also designed the Finnish pavilion, Kirnu, in Shanghai World Expo 2010, which won the first prize in the design competition.

As for how Finland’s participation will reflect on the relations with UAE and the region, the ambassador believes it will make the connections tighter.

“I think the fact that 100 Finnish companies decided to take part in Expo is the clearest sign ever about their interest to reach out to Dubai, to the UAE and to the wider region here,” Nissilä said.

The ambassador also hopes these companies use the exhibition as a platform to reinforce relations with partners and find new ones.

“I’m hoping that expo will bring the economic and trade cooperation to a totally new level, with new partnerships found and new deals made” Nissilä said.

Topics: Dubai expo 2020 Expo 2020 Expo 2020 Dubai

Related

World
Finland’s new young female prime minister breaks the mold
Offbeat
Finland tops global happiness index for second consecutive year

Latest updates

Saudi-Qatar talks to end lengthy Gulf dispute falter -sources
Finland tops out ‘Snow Cape’ pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
Nissan files $90m suit against Ghosn
UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah Festival spotlights local jewelers, artists and filmmakers
Mumbai attacks alleged mastermind jailed for terrorism financing 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.