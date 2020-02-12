You are here

Saudi-Qatar talks to end lengthy Gulf dispute falter -sources

A source said that the ‘Qataris did not seem to take the talks serious.” The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani did not even attend. (Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed/File)
  • Riyadh wanted Qatar to demonstrate a fundamental change in behavior
DUBAI: Talks between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resolve a bitter Gulf dispute broke down soon after starting, six sources said, leaving in place a political and trade embargo of Doha that hampers joint Gulf Arab efforts to counter Iran.
The discussions that began in October were the first glimmer of a thaw in the row that saw Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt sever political, trade and transport ties with Qatar in mid-2017.
The countries accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and cozying up to regional foe Iran. Doha denies the charges and says the embargo by its fellow Gulf Arabs aims to undermine its sovereignty.
Washington has strong ties with all the states involved, including Qatar which hosts the largest US military base in the region, and sees the rift as a threat to efforts to contain Iran. It has pushed for a united Gulf front.
Qatar’s priority in the discussions was to restore free movement for its citizens to the boycotting nations, access to the airspace of those countries and reopening Qatar’s only land border shared with Saudi Arabia, four Western diplomats in the Gulf and two sources familiar with Qatari thinking said.
However, Riyadh wanted Qatar to first demonstrate a fundamental change in behavior, particularly in its foreign policy that has seen Doha back opposing sides in several regional conflicts, three of the diplomats said.
Qatar’s government communications office and Saudi Arabia’s media ministry did not reply to a Reuters’ request for commment.
One diplomat said Saudi Arabia wanted a new arrangement with Qatar that would involve Doha making fresh commitments.
“That’s a non-starter for Qatar as there are so many foreign policy disagreements,” one of the diplomats said.
Two additional Gulf sources familiar with the talks said Saudi Arabia, which was representing the remaining boycotting states, ended the talks shortly after an annual Gulf summit in Riyadh in December that Qatar’s emir did not attend.
The Qataris “didn’t seem serious,” one of the sources said.
Riyadh had wanted a foreign policy win ahead of hosting the summit of the Group of 20 major economies in 2020 after its reputation was tarnished by the 2018 killing of a prominent journalist by Saudi agents, three of the Western diplomats said.
A source familiar with Saudi thinking said Riyadh had been hopeful about the talks but things were now “back to square one.”
The four boycotting states in 2017 presented Doha with a list of 13 demands, including closing Al Jazeera television network, shuttering a Turkish base, halting support for the Muslim Brotherhood and downgrading ties with Iran.
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who visited Saudi Arabia for talks, told Reuters on Dec. 14 there had been “small progress” without elaborating.
But a Qatari source familiar with government thinking told Reuters that discussions had ended because demands on Qatar were unrealistic, saying “we weren’t going to become a proxy state.”

KHARTOUM: Rights groups pushed Wednesday for the swift handover of Omar Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court after Sudan’s new authorities pledged to bring the ousted strongman to justice for alleged war crimes in Darfur.
Top Sudanese officials said Tuesday that the country’s new rulers had agreed with rebel groups to send Bashir and three former aides to The Hague-based court for their role in the conflict in the western Darfur region.
“The Sudanese authorities should translate these words into action and immediately transfer Al-Bashir and other individuals (facing ICC arrest warrants) to The Hague,” Amnesty International acting secretary general Julie Verhaar said.
“Omar Al-Bashir is wanted by the ICC over the murder, extermination, forcible transfer, torture and rape of hundreds of thousands of people during the conflict in Darfur.
“A decision to hand him over to the court would be a welcome step toward justice for victims and their families.”
The conflict in Darfur, a region the size of France, erupted in 2003 when ethnic minority rebels took up arms against Bashir’s then Arab-dominated government, accusing it of economic and political marginalization.
The ICC has charged Bashir with genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the conflict.
Bashir, who is detained in Sudan after being convicted of corruption, denies the allegations and evaded arrest for more than a decade, traveling overseas in open defiance of the ICC.
The court has also indicted three of his former aides, Ahmed Haroon, Abdulrahim Mohamed Hussain and Ali Kushied.
Bashir and the three others wanted by the ICC “have to go there,” Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishay, a member of Sudan’s new ruling sovereign council, said on Tuesday.
“We agreed that we fully supported the ICC and we agreed... that the four criminals have to be handed over,” Taishay said in the South Sudanese capital Juba where a government delegation was meeting rebel groups from Darfur.
He did not specify when they would be transferred to The Hague.
Rights groups alleged widespread abuses have taken place in Darfur, where the United Nations says about 300,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since the conflict began.
“Sudanese security forces’ widespread attacks on civilians under Bashir’s campaign of terror, including pervasive sexual violence as a weapon of war, have had devastating impacts on the lives and livelihoods of their victims,” US-based NGO Physicians for Human Rights said in a statement.
“It is beyond time that his victims and their families receive justice.”
Taishay said that the Juba talks, still ongoing, focused on justice and reconciliation in Darfur.
He said they had agreed several mechanisms for achieving peace, including the establishment of a special court to investigate crimes in the region.
Sudanese government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih also said that the four accused would face the ICC.
“Bashir and others will be presented to the ICC court. This is a government decision,” Salih told AFP.
Bashir was ousted by the army in a palace coup last April after months of protests against his three decades of iron-fisted rule.
He was arrested and later sentenced to two years in a detention center on corruption charges.
Anti-Bashir protesters, residents of Darfur and rebel groups from the region have consistently demanded that the former ruler be handed over to the ICC.
Years of conflict in Darfur and other regions and the secession of South Sudan in 2011 left the country’s economy in a shambles — the key factor for nationwide protests against Bashir last year.
Ten months after his ouster, acute shortages of bread, fuel and foreign currency continue to hamper Sudan’s economic revival.
“It’s been more than an hour I’m standing in a queue for bread,” said government employee Mahasien Ahmed, one of dozens waiting outside a bakery in north Khartoum.
Long queues of vehicles were also seen outside fuel stations across Khartoum.
“Every family is divided these days in a way,” said Hassan Ahmed, a private sector employee waiting to fill his car at a fuel station.
“Some members are standing in a queue for bread, some for fuel and others for cooking gas. We are suffering a lot.”

