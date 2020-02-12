Data shared on the coronavirus ‘not enough’

You are here

Dr. Theodore Karasik

Still not enough known to create an effective vaccine. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 February 2020
Jumana Khamis

  • More than 1,100 people have died from the coronavirus so far
  • Expert says China needs to provide more information if a vaccine is to be created
Updated 12 February 2020
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Data provided by Chinese officials on the newly named strain of the coronavirus ‘Covid-19’ is “not nearly enough” to develop a cure or calculate its rate of transmission, a leading public health expert said at the Milken Institute’s 2020 MENA Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on Wednesday in a session on the ‘Public health response to the coronavirus,’ Professor Christopher Mores of George Washington University School, said while China had done “a decent job” sharing data on the new virus, the information was not sufficient enough to fully understand the virus.

To date, the Covid-19, one of 5 other types of the coronavirus, has claimed the lives of 1,116 people, with 45,204 cases confirmed around the world. So far, 4,985 people who were infected with the virus have recovered.

“We haven’t had a better level of sharing of information and access to the outbreak zone,” said Mores, adding that while China had had a very strenuous response to the virus, “there is a lot of fog in terms of what’s going and what the transmission rates are really like.”

Both the World health Organisation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have not yet been able to access the virus’ site of origin in the city of Wuhan.

Mores discussed potential future scenarios of Covid-19, adding that each situation depends on whether or not the data and “case fatality rate being reported from inside the outbreak zone holds up.”

He noted that the reported cases of death from the virus was approaching 2 percent, adding that if it continued, the Covid-19 outbreak could come close to fatality levels of the 1918 flu strain.

“If the virus gets out and causes a pandemic, that can have a serious impact on a global scale, in terms of loss of life and mortality,” Mores said.

Alternatively, another scenario suggests that following the strong response by China and the international community as well as the travel restrictions in place, the virus’ transmission rates could dampen down, driving it into extinction.

In both cases, Mores confirmed previous suggestions made by health experts, claiming that a vaccine for the new-found virus will not be available before at least one year.

“We have the technology that we can actually achieve that [creating a vaccine]- perhaps in time to really protect the most vulnerable populations,” he said.

Addressing the summit’s audience in Abu Dhabi, he advised them to regularly wash their hands and keep a distance from anyone with symptoms of the flu.

“There is no indication right now that we have ongoing transmission outside of the outbreak zone,” said Mores. While several counties have reported a higher number of cases such as Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, he told people to “be weary but not overly concerned.”

Germany busts ‘terrorist organization’ that planned attacks on Muslims, refugees

Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

  • The suspects wanted their attacks to create havoc and an atmosphere of fear that resembles a civil war
  • The German government last year launched a crackdown on right-wing political violence in response to a rise in hate crimes
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: German police detained 12 men on Friday suspected of setting up a far-right organization with the goal of carrying out attacks against politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office (GBA) said.
Prosecutors said four of the suspects had set up a “terrorist organization” in September 2019 and regularly met and contacted each other by phone and in online chart forums and chat groups. They had no immediate plan to carry out an attack.
The other eight men were detained on suspicion of supporting the organization with money and weapons, the GBA said.
The suspects wanted their attacks to create havoc and an atmosphere of fear that resembles a civil war, it added.
“The goal of the organization was to shake and eventually destroy the democratic system and social cohesion of the federal republic,” the GBA said. “For the purpose of creating an conditions that resemble a civil war, attacks that were not yet concrete against politicians, asylum seekers and members of the Muslim faith were planned.”
The German government last year launched a crackdown on right-wing political violence in response to a rise in hate crimes.
New measures approved after the killing of a pro-immigration politician and a deadly attack on a synagogue and kebab shop in Halle by an anti-Semitic gunman include tougher rules on gun ownership and stricter monitoring of hate speech online.
The government has said around 90% of the 1,800 incidents recorded against Jews last year were committed by individuals espousing far-right views.
Germany’s domestic intelligence agency estimates there are around 24,100 “right wing extremists” in Germany, about half of whom are potentially violent.

Topics: Germany migrants refugees terrorist Hate Crime

