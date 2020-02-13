You are here

  • Home
  • 5G platform wipes out profits at ‘Angry Birds’ maker Rovio

5G platform wipes out profits at ‘Angry Birds’ maker Rovio

The creator of cult game “Angry Birds” Rovio has been hit by a slow uptake in its new games platform hatch, with quarterly profit down 96 percent. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bv59f

Updated 13 February 2020
Reuters

5G platform wipes out profits at ‘Angry Birds’ maker Rovio

  • Shares in Finnish company down 22 percent after the sluggish Hatch uptake
Updated 13 February 2020
Reuters

HELSINKI: Quarterly profit at “Angry Birds” maker Rovio Entertainment plunged 96 percent as the mobile games company was hit by the slower-than-expected take up of its 5G gaming platform Hatch and higher marketing costs.

Shares in the Finnish company slumped 22 percent in early Wednesday trading after it said it was evaluating “strategic alternatives” for Hatch, while also looking to make annual cost savings of €6 million ($6.6 million) for the 80 percent-owned unit.

It did not elaborate what those alternatives might be, but said it planned to shift the unit’s emphasis to Hatch Kids, a subscription and streaming service for children.

Rovio, looking for ways to build on the success of the 10-year-old “Angry Birds” series of games, said competition in games streaming had intensified globally while the roll-out of 5G networks and devices had been slower than anticipated.

Last year, the company opened Hatch to outside investment, but on Wednesday closed the fundraising without announcing  new investors.

Fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit tumbled to €200,000 ($220,000) from €5.3 million a year earlier, while sales dropped 1.4 percent to €71.6 million.

Games revenue and gross bookings both hit new records, at €66.7 million and €67 million, respectively.

But so-called user acquisition costs, such as the cost of getting games displayed prominently in app-stores, jumped 18 percent to €27.5 million, or 41.3 percent of games revenues for the quarter.

The company said acquisition costs had been lower so far this year which, coupled with planned savings at Hatch, should lead to improvement in operating profit in 2020. It did not give revenue guidance for this year.

Topics: 5G Angry Birds Rovio

Related

Business & Economy
Angry Birds maker Rovio needs new games to revitalize sales
Business & Economy
Angry Birds maker Rovio posts sharply lower quarterly profit

RAK Ceramics targets Saudi Arabia amid regional slowdown

Updated 13 February 2020
Arab News

RAK Ceramics targets Saudi Arabia amid regional slowdown

  • A recent pickup in construction in the Kingdom has given confidence to a beleaguered building sector
Updated 13 February 2020
Arab News

LONDON: RAK Ceramics, the UAE-based tile-maker, wants to boost its Saudi business amid a tough market elsewhere in the Gulf.

The Kingdom emerged as a rare regional bright spot as it reported earnings on Wednesday that were defined by “challenging market conditions and increased competition in export markets,” it said in a statement. 

“Saudi Arabia has been a strong market for us predominantly in tiles, where we witnessed a substantial growth in the fourth quarter which reflected positively on the year-on-year growth,” said RAK Ceramics CEO Abdallah Massaad. 

“Looking ahead, our priorities for 2020 are to maintain our market share in the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and India; further grow our market in Saudi Arabia; and strengthen the overall performance of distribution entities in Europe.”

Building materials exporters have been hit by the triple whammy of a sharp slowdown in the regional housing market, a weaker oil price which has affected government project spending and a strong dollar to which some Gulf currencies are pegged — making their exports more expensive in key construction markets such as Europe.

However a recent pickup in construction activity in Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Gulf, has been a confidence boost for the beleaguered building sector.

Overall sales slumped 5.6 percent to 2.57 billion dirhams ($684 million) on a year earlier however Saudi Arabia showed strong growth with revenues jumping more than 9 percent to 271.9 million dirhams.

The projects segment in the Kingdom was stable and tiles revenue grew by 6.9 percent to 248.7 million dirhams. Meanwhile sanitaryware revenues surged by 41.6 percent to 23.2 million dirhams.

Topics: RAK Ceramics UAE

Related

Corporate News
RAK Ceramics showcases new tile collections at exhibition
Business & Economy
RAK Ceramics considers new Saudi plant as demand heats up

Latest updates

151 Saudi students compete in prestigious scientific olympiad
Arab coalition in Yemen refers three airstrike incidents to judicial authorities
Saudi Arabia prepares for festival of love
Centuries of Arabic romantic poetry a timeline of love
Love on Saudi Arabia’s silver screens

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.