China virus threatens to further dampen Gulf economies

Coronavirus cases have been reported across the Asia Pacific region and in North America and Europe, but a Wuhan family in the UAE are the first in the Middle East. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2020
AFP

  • Over 1.6 million Chinese tourists visited the Gulf states in 2018
DUBAI: The coronavirus crisis, which has already battered oil prices, could further undercut Gulf economies.

The six Gulf states — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE — count China as their main trading partner and crude buyer, which soaks up about a fifth of their oil.

But China’s energy demand has sagged as authorities lock down millions of people in several cities to prevent the spread of the disease, now named COVID-19, that has killed more than 1,100 people so far.

The knock-on effects for a global economy that is dependent on a buoyant China — the powerhouse which accounts for one third of the growth in oil demand — have seen prices sink to a one-year low.

Analysts believe the crisis, which the World Health Organization said this week spells a “very grave” global threat, will undercut the industry and dampen prices.

“There is no question that the virus is having a significant impact on Chinese oil demand,” Bill Farren-Price of Petroleum Policy Intelligence (PPI) told AFP.

If the lockdowns continue into the year’s second quarter,” he said, “then it starts to look more serious and will have deeper impacts on the real economy.”

Non-oil trade between Beijing and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has grown from just several billion dollars two decades ago to nearly $200 billion last year.

One industry that has taken an early hit is tourism.

Over 1.6 million Chinese tourists visited the Gulf states in 2018, most of them heading to Dubai, and the number had been rising fast.

In recent weeks, however, Chinese visitors have been rarely sighted even in Dubai as airlines have suspend routes following the outbreak, threatening the ambitious tourism targets.

The latest shock comes shortly after the International Monetary Fund warned that Gulf states must undertake much deeper reforms or risk seeing some $2.5 trillion in accumulated wealth drain away in 15 years as global demand for oil slides.

Oil income is highly sensitive to Gulf states as it contributes more than 70 percent of public revenues.

Since Jan. 30, a month after the disease was discovered, oil prices have dropped by around 20 percent, slashing tens of billions of dollars from GCC revenues.

An oil price crash in mid-2014 had already seen public revenues dwindle and growth rates tumble, forcing borrowing and a drawdown on assets to plug budget deficits.

Major energy-producing countries, which had already cut production in an effort to revive the market, now face a “double whammy” of slumping prices as well as more fundamental economic trauma, said Ellen Wald, author of the book “Saudi Inc.”

“The declines, coming at a time of curtailed output, threaten economic shocks that, if long-lasting, could lead to the kind of political and regional instability that was avoided during the last steep drop,” she said in a Bloomberg news agency commentary.

London-based research consultancy Capital Economics also warned that a prolonged impact from COVID-19 could trigger a major economic downturn.

“Fears about the coronavirus outbreak have weighed on oil prices and clouded the near-term outlook for the Gulf countries,” it said in a report.

“Lower oil prices and a possible deepening of oil production cuts will act as a headwind to growth in early 2020.”

As a result of the sharp decline in oil prices, a technical committee for OPEC and its partners last week recommended additional production cuts of 600,000 bpd to add it to the 1.7 million bpd of cuts already in place.

Russia has been reluctant to commit, promising a decision soon.

RAK Ceramics targets Saudi Arabia amid regional slowdown

Arab News

  • A recent pickup in construction in the Kingdom has given confidence to a beleaguered building sector
LONDON: RAK Ceramics, the UAE-based tile-maker, wants to boost its Saudi business amid a tough market elsewhere in the Gulf.

The Kingdom emerged as a rare regional bright spot as it reported earnings on Wednesday that were defined by “challenging market conditions and increased competition in export markets,” it said in a statement. 

“Saudi Arabia has been a strong market for us predominantly in tiles, where we witnessed a substantial growth in the fourth quarter which reflected positively on the year-on-year growth,” said RAK Ceramics CEO Abdallah Massaad. 

“Looking ahead, our priorities for 2020 are to maintain our market share in the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and India; further grow our market in Saudi Arabia; and strengthen the overall performance of distribution entities in Europe.”

Building materials exporters have been hit by the triple whammy of a sharp slowdown in the regional housing market, a weaker oil price which has affected government project spending and a strong dollar to which some Gulf currencies are pegged — making their exports more expensive in key construction markets such as Europe.

However a recent pickup in construction activity in Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Gulf, has been a confidence boost for the beleaguered building sector.

Overall sales slumped 5.6 percent to 2.57 billion dirhams ($684 million) on a year earlier however Saudi Arabia showed strong growth with revenues jumping more than 9 percent to 271.9 million dirhams.

The projects segment in the Kingdom was stable and tiles revenue grew by 6.9 percent to 248.7 million dirhams. Meanwhile sanitaryware revenues surged by 41.6 percent to 23.2 million dirhams.

