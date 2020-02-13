You are here

151 Saudi students compete in prestigious scientific olympiad

The Saudi students chosen to compete at the ISEF 2020 gathering in California will be up against 2,000 students representing 90 countries. (SPA)
The Saudi students chosen to compete at the ISEF 2020 gathering in California will be up against 2,000 students representing 90 countries.


Updated 13 February 2020
Arab News

  • 27 winning contestants will be revealed on Saturday
  • Winners will compete in the ISEF 2020 in California in May
RIYADH: A prestigious national Olympiad aimed at identifying the next generation of Saudi scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs on Wednesday kicked off in Riyadh.

A total of 151 male and female students will compete in the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity (Ibdaa 2020), organized by the King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Education.

The winning 27 contestants will be revealed at a closing ceremony to be held on Saturday under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

Students participating in the competition have already completed their projects at King Saud University in line with the scientific ethical regulations adopted by a jury of eight members, and judging will take place on Thursday and Friday.

The Olympiad entrants will be presenting their research in 21 different scientific fields and a committee of 31 academic experts will pick the winning projects to go through to represent the Kingdom at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2020) being staged in the US in May.

Those chosen to compete at the ISEF gathering in California will be up against 2,000 students representing 90 countries.

Through the Ibdaa competition, the Mawhiba and Ministry of Education partnership aims to identify and develop young Saudi talent. 

More than 75,000 students from throughout the Kingdom applied to take part in the contest which involves thousands of educational supervisors, ministry officials, and scientific experts in supporting students with their research projects.

Cloud-seeding plan aims to increase rainfall in Saudi Arabia by 20 percent

Cloud-seeding plan aims to increase rainfall in Saudi Arabia by 20 percent

  • The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said the program was developed after a review of global practices and visits to other countries in the region
  • The Kingdom is one of the world’s most arid countries, with less than 100 millimeters of rainfall a year
RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet has approved a cloud-seeding program that aims to increase rainfall in the Kingdom by almost 20 percent.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said the program was developed after a review of global practices and visits to other countries in the region to study their experiences of cloud seeding. It is a response to the growing pressure placed on water resources by population growth, in addition to significant growth in the industrial, energy, transportation, mining and agricultural sectors, where demand for water has almost reached 24 billion cubic meters a year.

The Kingdom is one of the world’s most arid countries, with less than 100 millimeters of rainfall a year. Almost 2.7 billion cubic meters of seawater are desalinated each year, but about 80 to 85 percent of the Kingdom’s demand is met by groundwater sources. This rate of extraction is greater than the rate of replacement, given the low rainfall.

The ministry said the cloud-seeding program targets specific types of clouds, using their physical properties to stimulate rainfall. Catalysts are sown, some of which are natural, in these clouds to release the largest possible amount of water. The ministry stressed that cloud-seeding does not create clouds; instead, it increases rainfall by providing cloud condensation nuclei.

The Kingdom began studying cloud seeding in 1976 in partnership with the World Meteorological Organization. An agreement was signed with the University of Wyoming, in the US, to conduct the first cloud-seeding experiments, which took place in Asir in 1990. The experiments have continued in the Kingdom’s central regions, specifically Riyadh, Qassim and Hail, as well as the northwest and southwest, with the participation of a group of specialist Saudi scientists. The results proved that the clouds have seeding potential.

