Oil prices mixed as demand concerns outweigh output cut expectations

OPEC earlier lowered its 2020 forecast for demand for the group’s crude by 200,000 barrels per day. (Reuters)
  • Oil demand in China, the world’s second-largest crude consumer, has plunged because of travel restrictions to and from the country
  • OPEC earlier lowered its 2020 forecast for demand for the group’s crude by 200,000 bpd
SEOUL: Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as concerns about falling demand caused by travel restrictions tied to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, outweighed expectations of supply cuts from major producers.
Brent crude fell 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $55.71 per barrel at 0533 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $51.24 a barrel. Brent rose 3.2 percent on Wednesday while WTI gained 2.5 percent as a slowdown in new Chinese coronavirus cases boosted expectations of a demand recovery.
However, Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, said on Thursday the number of new confirmed cases there jumped by 14,840 on Feb. 12 to 48,206, and deaths climbed by a daily record of 242 to 1,310, reflecting changes to the diagnostic methodology.
Oil demand in China, the world’s second-largest crude consumer, has plunged because of travel restrictions to and from the country and quarantines within it. Another Chinese oil refiner China National Chemical Corp. said on Thursday it would close a 100,000 barrel-per-day plant and cut processing at two others amid falling fuel demand.
“Oil’s rally lost some momentum after China reported a sizable jump in new virus cases,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
However, even with the increase in cases pressuring crude, “oil prices are seeing some support from progress that the Russians may finally sign off on the OPEC+ additional production cuts,” he said.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, recommended last week an additional output cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its current 1.7 million bpd reduction to offset the disease-related demand losses.
OPEC yesterday lowered its 2020 forecast for demand for the group’s crude by 200,000 bpd, prompting expectations that OPEC+ may enact the cuts when the group next meets, possibly as early as this month.
Russia’s government has not made clear that it will endorse the deeper cuts but a majority of Russian oil companies want the cuts extend through the second quarter at least, a senior Lukoil official said on Wednesday.
Brent and WTI have fallen more than 20 percent from their 2020-peak in January because of the disease outbreak.
The expectations for lower future fuel demand because of the virus has shifted the market structure for both Brent and WTI into a contango, when prompt prices are less than later prices.
The front-month Brent futures contract, for April, is currently at a 55-cent discount to the September future.
Reflecting a well-supplied market, US crude inventories in the week to Feb. 7 increased by a more-than-expected 7.5 million barrels to 442.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. That is the highest since the week of Dec. 13.

RAK Ceramics targets Saudi Arabia amid regional slowdown

Updated 13 February 2020
Arab News

RAK Ceramics targets Saudi Arabia amid regional slowdown

  • A recent pickup in construction in the Kingdom has given confidence to a beleaguered building sector
Updated 13 February 2020
Arab News

LONDON: RAK Ceramics, the UAE-based tile-maker, wants to boost its Saudi business amid a tough market elsewhere in the Gulf.

The Kingdom emerged as a rare regional bright spot as it reported earnings on Wednesday that were defined by “challenging market conditions and increased competition in export markets,” it said in a statement. 

“Saudi Arabia has been a strong market for us predominantly in tiles, where we witnessed a substantial growth in the fourth quarter which reflected positively on the year-on-year growth,” said RAK Ceramics CEO Abdallah Massaad. 

“Looking ahead, our priorities for 2020 are to maintain our market share in the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and India; further grow our market in Saudi Arabia; and strengthen the overall performance of distribution entities in Europe.”

Building materials exporters have been hit by the triple whammy of a sharp slowdown in the regional housing market, a weaker oil price which has affected government project spending and a strong dollar to which some Gulf currencies are pegged — making their exports more expensive in key construction markets such as Europe.

However a recent pickup in construction activity in Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Gulf, has been a confidence boost for the beleaguered building sector.

Overall sales slumped 5.6 percent to 2.57 billion dirhams ($684 million) on a year earlier however Saudi Arabia showed strong growth with revenues jumping more than 9 percent to 271.9 million dirhams.

The projects segment in the Kingdom was stable and tiles revenue grew by 6.9 percent to 248.7 million dirhams. Meanwhile sanitaryware revenues surged by 41.6 percent to 23.2 million dirhams.

