You are here

  • Home
  • Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

The European aerospace group pledged to increase operating profit and deliver 880 commercial jets this year despite posting a net loss for 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gybjt

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

  • CEO Guillaume Faury: Airbus turned in a ‘strong underlying financial performance driven mainly by our commercial aircraft deliveries’
  • Airbus played down the potential damage from the virus outbreak currently rattling airlines and the broader global economy
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

TOULOUSE, France: Airbus plunged to a €1.362 billion ($1.48 billion) net loss in 2019, weighed down by a multinational bribery settlement, but the European aerospace group pledged to increase operating profit and deliver 880 commercial jets this year.
Full-year adjusted operating income, which excludes the criminal settlement and other one-offs, rose 19 percent to €6.946 billion and should top €7.5 billion in 2020, Airbus said. Revenue increased 11 percent to €70.478 billion.
Airbus turned in a “strong underlying financial performance driven mainly by our commercial aircraft deliveries,” Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in the company statement.
The group will focus on operational and cost improvements in 2020 as well as “reinforcing our company culture,” he added.
The net loss reflected a €1.212 billion charge on the A400M military transporter program as well as a provision for last month’s $4 billion settlement with British, French and US prosecutors over past corrupt practices.
Airbus played down the potential damage from the virus outbreak currently rattling airlines and the broader global economy, endorsing traffic growth forecasts that “assume no major disruptions, including from the coronavirus.”
Raising its proposed dividend by 9 percent to €1.80 per share, Airbus predicted full-year free cash flow of around €4 billion, improved from €3.509 billion in 2019.
The long-delayed A400M program delivered 14 planes in 2019, on schedule, but is now hampered by “increasingly challenging” obstacles including repeated extensions to a German export ban on Saudi Arabia, Airbus said.
For the fourth quarter, adjusted operating income fell 9 percent to €2.813 billion, ahead of the €2.736 billion expected by analysts, according to an Airbus consensus poll. Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to €24.31 billion.

Topics: aviation Airbus

Related

Business & Economy
Airbus likely to acquire Bombardier’s A220 stake
Business & Economy
Airbus agrees to settle corruption probes with US, France and UK

Oil prices mixed as demand concerns outweigh output cut expectations

Updated 50 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices mixed as demand concerns outweigh output cut expectations

  • Oil demand in China, the world’s second-largest crude consumer, has plunged because of travel restrictions to and from the country
  • OPEC earlier lowered its 2020 forecast for demand for the group’s crude by 200,000 bpd
Updated 50 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as concerns about falling demand caused by travel restrictions tied to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, outweighed expectations of supply cuts from major producers.
Brent crude fell 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $55.71 per barrel at 0533 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $51.24 a barrel. Brent rose 3.2 percent on Wednesday while WTI gained 2.5 percent as a slowdown in new Chinese coronavirus cases boosted expectations of a demand recovery.
However, Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, said on Thursday the number of new confirmed cases there jumped by 14,840 on Feb. 12 to 48,206, and deaths climbed by a daily record of 242 to 1,310, reflecting changes to the diagnostic methodology.
Oil demand in China, the world’s second-largest crude consumer, has plunged because of travel restrictions to and from the country and quarantines within it. Another Chinese oil refiner China National Chemical Corp. said on Thursday it would close a 100,000 barrel-per-day plant and cut processing at two others amid falling fuel demand.
“Oil’s rally lost some momentum after China reported a sizable jump in new virus cases,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
However, even with the increase in cases pressuring crude, “oil prices are seeing some support from progress that the Russians may finally sign off on the OPEC+ additional production cuts,” he said.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, recommended last week an additional output cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its current 1.7 million bpd reduction to offset the disease-related demand losses.
OPEC yesterday lowered its 2020 forecast for demand for the group’s crude by 200,000 bpd, prompting expectations that OPEC+ may enact the cuts when the group next meets, possibly as early as this month.
Russia’s government has not made clear that it will endorse the deeper cuts but a majority of Russian oil companies want the cuts extend through the second quarter at least, a senior Lukoil official said on Wednesday.
Brent and WTI have fallen more than 20 percent from their 2020-peak in January because of the disease outbreak.
The expectations for lower future fuel demand because of the virus has shifted the market structure for both Brent and WTI into a contango, when prompt prices are less than later prices.
The front-month Brent futures contract, for April, is currently at a 55-cent discount to the September future.
Reflecting a well-supplied market, US crude inventories in the week to Feb. 7 increased by a more-than-expected 7.5 million barrels to 442.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. That is the highest since the week of Dec. 13.

Topics: energy Markets Oil OPEC Russia

Related

Business & Economy
US not concerned by any new OPEC output cut, says Brouillette
Business & Economy
Oil hits 13-mth low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts

Latest updates

Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
Oil prices mixed as demand concerns outweigh output cut expectations
Indo-Pacific is standing up against China, US admiral says
Tunisian president mired in UN row over Trump peace plan
Cloud-seeding plan aims to increase rainfall in Saudi Arabia by 20 percent

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.