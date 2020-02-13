You are here

Nissan downgrades forecasts as 9-month net profit plunges

Nissan’s bottom-line profit was now forecast to be ¥65 billion for the fiscal year to March 2020. (AP)
  • Profit decline was mainly due to weak sales in the United States as well as Japan
  • Bottom-line profit now forecast to be ¥65 billion for the fiscal year to March 2020
YOKOHAMA, Japan: Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan said Thursday its net profit plunged more than 87 percent for the nine months to December as it struggles with weak demand and fallout from the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn.
Nissan revised downwards its full-year sales and profit forecasts but warned that the impact from the spreading coronavirus crisis was not yet included in their figures.
Net profit for April-December dropped 87.6 percent to ¥39.3 billion ($358 million), on sales down 12.5 percent at ¥7.5 trillion for the period.
The profit decline was mainly due to weak sales in the United States as well as Japan, where the impact of the nation’s sales tax hike hit auto demand, the company said in a statement.
Nissan, which downgraded annual forecasts three months ago, said its bottom-line profit was now forecast to be ¥65 billion for the fiscal year to March 2020, compared with an earlier estimate of ¥110 billion.
Full-year sales are estimated at ¥10.2 trillion, down from a previous forecast of ¥10.6 trillion.
It was Nissan’s first earnings announcement since Ghosn dramatically jumped bail and fled Japan, where he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

Topics: retail transport Nissan Japan

Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

Updated 59 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

  • CEO Guillaume Faury: Airbus turned in a ‘strong underlying financial performance driven mainly by our commercial aircraft deliveries’
  • Airbus played down the potential damage from the virus outbreak currently rattling airlines and the broader global economy
Updated 59 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

TOULOUSE, France: Airbus plunged to a €1.362 billion ($1.48 billion) net loss in 2019, weighed down by a multinational bribery settlement, but the European aerospace group pledged to increase operating profit and deliver 880 commercial jets this year.
Full-year adjusted operating income, which excludes the criminal settlement and other one-offs, rose 19 percent to €6.946 billion and should top €7.5 billion in 2020, Airbus said. Revenue increased 11 percent to €70.478 billion.
Airbus turned in a “strong underlying financial performance driven mainly by our commercial aircraft deliveries,” Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in the company statement.
The group will focus on operational and cost improvements in 2020 as well as “reinforcing our company culture,” he added.
The net loss reflected a €1.212 billion charge on the A400M military transporter program as well as a provision for last month’s $4 billion settlement with British, French and US prosecutors over past corrupt practices.
Airbus played down the potential damage from the virus outbreak currently rattling airlines and the broader global economy, endorsing traffic growth forecasts that “assume no major disruptions, including from the coronavirus.”
Raising its proposed dividend by 9 percent to €1.80 per share, Airbus predicted full-year free cash flow of around €4 billion, improved from €3.509 billion in 2019.
The long-delayed A400M program delivered 14 planes in 2019, on schedule, but is now hampered by “increasingly challenging” obstacles including repeated extensions to a German export ban on Saudi Arabia, Airbus said.
For the fourth quarter, adjusted operating income fell 9 percent to €2.813 billion, ahead of the €2.736 billion expected by analysts, according to an Airbus consensus poll. Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to €24.31 billion.

Topics: aviation Airbus

Related

Business & Economy
Airbus likely to acquire Bombardier’s A220 stake
Business & Economy
Airbus agrees to settle corruption probes with US, France and UK

