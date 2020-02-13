French-Algerian artist Zineb Sedira to accept Venice Biennale nomination despite criticism

You are here

Sedira was the fourth woman selected for the French pavilion since its creation in 1912. (YouTube)
DUBAI: French-Algerian artist Zineb Sedira, who was initially selected to stand as the representative of France at the 2021 Venice Biennale, confirmed she will not “renounce” the nomination after she was criticized for supporting Palestine. 

Sedira has been accused on social media of being an activist for the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, a campaign that demands the boycott of Israel, withdrawal from the occupied territories and the removal of the West Bank separation wall. 

In January, French writer Bernard-Henri Lévy tweeted: “How, after the moving trip to Israel by President Emmanuel Macron (late January), can France choose an artist for the next Venice Biennale (who)… calls for a boycott of Israel?”

Lévy also posted screengrabs of a letter sent from Jacqueline Frydman, the director of Isart – a group that promotes cultural exchange between France and Israel –  to the French culture minister Franck Riester. 

The letter reads: “the Paris art world is shocked by your choice of Zineb Sedira as the French representative (for the 2021 biennale).

The artist then responded to the criticism in a statement on The Art Newspaper saying: “As an Algerian-French woman, I have been given an opportunity, a voice to continue being critical of all forms of hatred and racism.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I have decided to not renounce representing France at the next Venice Biennale, despite this attempt to silence me and infringe on my freedom of expression,” she added. 

Sedira was the fourth woman selected for the French pavilion since its creation in 1912, she said.

“What I was not prepared for was the level of discrimination and intimidation, in response to my nomination,” Sedira explained.

  • Hearts and flowers are everywhere as the Kingdom prepares to celebrate the once ‘haram’ Valentine’s Day tomorrow
  • Saudis are buying extravagant gifts, flowers, cheesy balloons and even the cliched teddy bears for that special person
Updated 13 February 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Love is in the air and hearts and flowers are everywhere as the Kingdom prepares to celebrate the once “haram” Valentine’s Day tomorrow.

As recently as three years ago it would have been unthinkable — Saudi Arabia’s feared religious police saw to that.

Florists and confectioners used to hide their red roses and heart-shaped chocolate in fear of the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (CPVPV). Restaurant owners even banned birthday or anniversary celebrations on Feb. 14 for fear of arrest or closure.

Hearts and flowers are everywhere as Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate the once ‘haram’ Valentine’s Day tomorrow. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

A breakthrough came in 2018, when former Makkah CPVPV President Sheikh Ahmed Qasim Al-Ghamdi declared that Valentine’s Day did not contradict Islamic teaching or doctrine. Celebrating love was universal,and not limited to non-Muslims, he said.

Now Saudis are buying extravagant gifts, flowers, cheesy balloons and even the cliched teddy bears for that special person.

To help readers to get the most out of Valentine’s, Arab News has compiled an essential guide. We have advice on romantic getaways, whether you’re on a budget, or ready to splash out on a rented yacht in the Red Sea or a cultural heritage hotel in a palm oasis in the Eastern Province.

There’s also a “his and her” gift guide for every purse, and info on the best places for that romantic meal for two.

