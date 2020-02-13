You are here

  • Home
  • Fires contained in hard-hit New South Wales, but now floods threaten

Fires contained in hard-hit New South Wales, but now floods threaten

Sydney was inundated after days of torrential rain, a spectacular reversal from months of drought that caused massive bushfires. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/563zr

Updated 13 February 2020
AFP

Fires contained in hard-hit New South Wales, but now floods threaten

  • Heavy rains that helped extinguish the blazes that have raged since September are causing flash floods in parts of the state
  • Bushfires scorched more than 10 million hectares in the country’s east and south
Updated 13 February 2020
AFP

SYDNEY: All the blazes in Australia’s hard-hit state of New South Wales have been brought under control, firefighters said on Thursday, signaling the end of a “black summer” that claimed 33 lives nationwide.
But heavy rains that helped extinguish the blazes that have raged along the east coast since September are causing flash floods in parts of the state, posing new problems for some residents.
“Not all fires are out, there’s still some fire activity in the far south of the state but all fires are contained so we can really focus on helping people rebuild,” the state’s fire service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said on Twitter.
“It is very good news,” a Rural Fire Service spokesman said.
Bushfires scorched more than 10 million hectares in the country’s east and south, killing at least 33 people and an estimated one billion animals, while destroying more than 2,500 homes.
The crisis cloaked major cities including Sydney in smoke for weeks on end, saw towns cut off and prompted the deployment of the military to rescue stranded citizens.
Beleaguered volunteer firefighters have fought the blazes day-in-day-out in what has been described as Australia’s “black summer.”
The fires were exacerbated by prolonged drought and worsened by climate change in the country’s hottest and driest year on record.
Days of recent rainfall have extinguished the largest fires and brought those that remain under control.
In the Australian Capital Territory around Canberra firefighters are still trying to bring one blaze under control, but it was not said to be threatening.
Attention has now turned to tackling flash flooding expected in the coming days following the heaviest rains in 30 years.
On Thursday dams near Sydney overflowed after days of torrential rain, a spectacular reversal from months of drought.
The Nepean dam was just a third full less than a week ago, but on Thursday video footage showing water cascading over the dam wall.
Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters in recent days.
Wild weather is set to ramp up again from Friday, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting ex-Tropical Cyclone Uesi would bring “damaging to destructive winds” and heavy rainfall to remote tourist destination Lord Howe Island.
Senior meteorologist Grace Legge said storms were also expected for Queensland and New South Wales — with areas still recovering from bushfires likely to be hit again.
“Any showers and thunderstorms that do develop are falling on already saturated catchments, so there is a risk with severe thunderstorms of flash flooding,” she said.

Topics: weather Australia

Related

World
Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding
World
More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

Rishi Sunak appointed British finance minister

Updated 53 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Rishi Sunak appointed British finance minister

  • Johnson sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith who had been widely praised for helping to end political deadlock
  • Several high-profile women in Johnson's government all said they had been fired on Thursday morning
Updated 53 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
Sunak, 39, who previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second in command to the finance minister, succeeds Sajid Javid who has resigned.

Javid resigned Thursday, in a shock development on the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shaking up his Conservative government.
Javid had been widely expected to keep his job in the Cabinet shakeup.
But a spokesman confirmed Thursday that he had quit.
Javid's resignation follows reports he had clashed with Johnson's powerful adviser, Dominic Cummings.
Javid had been due to deliver his annual budget next month. His resignation shakes the government as it faces the challenges of negotiating a new relationship with the 27-nation EU by the end of this year. Johnson also has ambitious infrastructure plans including a 100 billion-pound ($130 billion) high-speed railway.
Britain's Press Association news agency reported that Javid had quit after being told to fire all his aides and replace them with staff appointed by the prime minister's office.
Johnson shook up his government on Thursday, firing and appointing ministers to key Cabinet posts.
Johnson was aiming to tighten his grip on government after winning a big parliamentary majority in December’s election. That victory allowed Johnson to take Britain out of the European Union last month, delivering on his key election promise.
Now his Conservative administration faces the even bigger challenge of negotiating a new relationship with the 27-nation EU by the end of this year. The two sides are aiming to have a deal covering trade, security and other areas in place by the time a post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31.
So far, the two sides are far apart in their demands. And even with a deal, the UK faces a huge adjustment when decades of seamless trade and travel with the EU end at the start of 2021.
Several high-profile women in Johnson's government, including Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers and Housing Minister Esther McVey, all said they had been fired on Thursday morning.
Johnson also sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith — a surprise move. Smith had been widely praised for helping to end political deadlock that left Northern Ireland without a regional government and assembly for three years. After pressure from the British and Irish governments, the main Irish nationalist and British unionist power-sharing parties returned to work last month.
As well as reworking his Cabinet, Johnson needs to appoint a new leader for the UN climate change conference that Britain is due to host later this year. The summit, known as the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26, is scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November.
Planning has got off to a rocky start, with Johnson last week firing Claire O'Neill, a former British government minister appointed last year to head up the event.

Topics: Britain UK Boris Johnson Julian Smith Sajid Javid

Related

World
N. Ireland parties revive power-sharing talks after UK vote
World
Softly, softly for now, British PM May’s enforcers gear up for big Brexit vote

Latest updates

Cyprus motorist jailed for driving with his legs
Tokyo, IOC officials reiterate Olympics are on despite coronavirus scare
US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for vital Iranian gas imports
Video of UAE school bully ‘attacking’ classmate sparks outrage
Sudanese government reaches settlement deal with USS Cole victims

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.