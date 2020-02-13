You are here

Baby Talk: Can flat head syndrome in babies be avoided?

Flat head syndrome in babies usually goes away by itself when babies begin to sit up. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 February 2020
Baby Arabia

Baby Talk: Can flat head syndrome in babies be avoided?

  • Are there measures to help prevent this transformation in the shape of your newborn’s head?
Updated 13 February 2020
Baby Arabia

DUBAI: Warnings about the risk of sudden infant death syndrome have increased, which has added to mothers’ concern and made them more likely to lay their babies down to sleep on their backs, in keeping with medical advice.

But do you worry, like many mothers, that the back of your infant’s head will be flattened as a result of always sleeping on their back?

There are many statistics that speak of the sudden drop in infant mortality since scientists began stressing the importance of putting babies to sleep on their backs.

However, there are also many cases of cranial flattening that result. Are there measures to help prevent this transformation in the shape of your newborn’s head?

Once your baby is three months old and can hold their head up safely, try to put them on their stomach from time to time during the day and talk to them and amuse them, which will prompt them to look around. Only do this if the process is taking place under your watchful eye or that of another adult.




(Shutterstock)

Your infant may not like lying on their stomach once they get used to sleeping on their back at night and will start crying in protest, but repeated attempts gradually throughout the day will encourage them and help reduce cranial flattening.

At markets, there are long, soft pillows that can be used to keep your newborn on their side while they rest during the day (with your eyes on them). They extend from behind the back to underneath the belly and keep them steady for the length of a nap or game.

It’s inadmissible in any case to use these pillows while your baby sleeps at night; it’s preferable for them to sleep on their backs, unless recommended otherwise by their doctor for medical reasons.

Try to change your nursing position every few minutes to keep your child from always resting on one side of their head. It’s enough, during breastfeeding, to move them from right to left.

Flat head syndrome in babies usually goes away by itself when babies begin to sit up, supported by a few cushions, and move their head from side to side. At this point, the bones of the baby’s skull begin to shift more towards alignment.

Finally, know that the shape of the flattened head does not affect the baby’s brain or its functions in any way, and is nothing more than a temporary aesthetic issue that can be avoided, with some care, in infancy. 

This article was first published on babyarabia.com. 

Food of love: A guide to Valentine's dining in Saudi Arabia

Updated 12 February 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

Food of love: A guide to Valentine’s dining in Saudi Arabia

  • Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days for restaurant owners
  • Arab News finds out the best dining options in Riyadh and Jeddah
Updated 12 February 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: As the old saying goes, “the way to someone's heart is through their stomach,” and there is nothing better than enjoying a good meal with a loved one on a special occasion.

Although Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days for restaurant owners, it is not directly advertised in some regions of Saudi Arabia as in the past it was illegal because it was not part of traditional Saudi culture and people said that it was un-Islamic.

Previously, restaurants were also not allowed to accommodate requests of a romantic nature such as engagement proposals and wedding anniversaries with cakes and flowers, but that is changing. Many in the Kingdom now find such celebrations increasingly appealing.

Here are some of the best romantic restaurants in Riyadh and Jeddah:

Okku $$$$
Okku, the multi-award-winning Japanese restaurant and one of the best fine-dining locations in Riyadh, has a spectacular interior and provides the perfect ambiance for a romantic evening. This year it is offering a Valentine’s set menu, including elegant desserts. Okku can accommodate customers with a special seating area for two. The restaurant can also arrange for customers to bring their flowers and gifts prior to the evening to surprise loved ones.


The Globe $$$$
One of the top high-end restaurants in the center of the capital, The Globe is located at the highest point in the Al-Faisaliah Tower overlooking the beautiful Riyadh skyline. The quiet, quaint restaurant is known for its variety of food, drinks and soft music to enjoy.


Lusin $$$
With two restaurants, in Riyadh and Jeddah, the Armenian restaurant features Armenian and Arab flavors in many of its signature dishes, serving home-style meals with a lavish twist. The atmosphere is warm with soft lighting and Armenian background music providing couples with a cozy atmosphere to enjoy meals.


Agave Restaurant & Café $$$
A nice atmosphere for couples to enjoy an evening with live music and open-air seating and a stunning view of Jeddah’s coast at sunset. Agave is famous for its hospitality and celebrations, and the staff can accommodate customers with special events and surprises that turn into a fiesta. 



Shrimp Zone $$
If you are not looking for a conventional white tablecloth dinner in Jeddah, getting your hands dirty here is not an option — it’s a necessity. Though not your typical romantic joint, it’s a fun and intimate way to have a good meal with different types of seafood options, and without exceeding your budget.

