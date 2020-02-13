Turkish Syria campaign emboldened by US support

You are here

US soldiers walk past Turkish armored vehicles during a joint US-Turkey patrol in Syria, in 2019. (Reuters)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • The diplomatic revival has included high-level visits to Ankara by American officials
  • Supportive messages were received from Washington after US and Syrian forces clashed in Syria’s Qamishli
ANKARA: Ankara has re-engaged with Washington in a bid to defend its cause in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province through both military and diplomatic means.

The diplomatic revival has included high-level visits to Ankara by American officials, including the US Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey.

Supportive messages were received from Washington after US and Syrian forces clashed in Syria’s Qamishli, which could prove crucial for overcoming Ankara’s relative loneliness on the ground.

During his parliamentary speech on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will target Syrian forces “anywhere” around Syria if Turkish soldiers are attacked again.

He added that the Syrian troops will be pushed beyond Turkish observation posts in Idlib by the end of this month.

“If there is the slightest damage to our soldiers on the observation posts or other places, I am announcing from here that we will hit the regime forces everywhere from today, regardless of Idlib’s borders or the lines of the Sochi agreement,” Erdogan said, alluding to the 2018 ceasefire deal.

The president’s remarks came after five Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian forces in Idlib on Monday, just a week after a similar attack killed eight Turkish officials.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the US, said Erdogan has responded to escalation by the Syrian regime in Idlib by changing the rules of engagement.

“Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has not fought a regular battle against a state actor since the beginning of the Syrian conflict. With the ongoing deployments in Syria, Turkey is building a force that is clearly superior to Assad’s,” he told Arab News.

In a political retaliatory move, the Syrian parliament voted unanimously on Thursday to recognise and condemn the Armenian Genocide.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called on NATO and Europe to provide support against the Assad regime’s attack in Idlib, leading to speculation over whether Turkey will request an Article 4 meeting in NATO, as it has done in the past over Syria.

An ally can invoke the Article 4 consultation mechanism of NATO’s founding treaty to bring any security-related issue of concern to the discussion within the North Atlantic Council.

Relations between Moscow and Ankara are being strained by the developments, with Russia accusing Turkey of breaking Syrian accords it made with the Kremlin. Moscow also criticized Ankara for failing to deliver on its promise to neutralize radical militants in Idlib.

“Erdogan feels he can cope with the Russia factor thanks to strong support from the US. Not only is Turkey not isolated in Idlib, but it could also decrease its overall isolation through its bold policy in the region,” Unluhisarcikli said.

Ankara, which highly values keeping the province in the hands of rebels, is continuing to send thousands of troops and special forces to reinforce its frontline, especially in Aleppo province.

With Russia controlling the air space above Idlib, its defense ministry used drones to broadcast on Wednesday images of a Turkish military convoy carrying weapons to the province. Russian TV channel Rossiya 1 broadcast a warning to Erdogan on Tuesday: “Get out of Syria. Go home.”

Oytun Orhan, coordinator of Syria studies at the Ankara-based think tank ORSAM, said there are disagreements between Turkey and Russia in terms of sharing their zones of influence.

“Although Russia attaches high importance to eradicating the militants from Idlib, it also wants to withdraw Turkish observation points and to secure Russian bases completely. The control of the M4 highway is also a critical point of disagreement between the parties,” he told Arab News.

Who Ankara will take as a better ally in Syria is creating an intense communications battle between the US and Russia.

The US Embassy released a video with Turkish subtitles and reiterated that the US stands with Ankara, while Russia republished a Turkish infographic about arms provided by the US to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which is considered a terror group by Ankara.

Topics: Turkey United States of America Syria

New clashes in Libya despite UN cease-fire call

Updated 13 February 2020
AFP

New clashes in Libya despite UN cease-fire call

  • The UN Security Council adopted on Wednesday a resolution calling for a “lasting cease-fire” in the conflict-hit country, a first since Haftar launched his offensive to seize Tripoli in April
  • More than 1,000 people have died in the clashes between Haftar and the GNA, while another 140,000 have been displaced, according to the UN
Updated 13 February 2020
AFP

TRIPOLI: Rival forces clashed in the Libyan capital Thursday, witnesses and pro-Government of National Accord (GNA) forces said, a day after a UN Security Council resolution called for a “lasting cease-fire.”
Flights were again suspended at Mitiga, Tripoli’s sole functioning airport, following rocket fire, as fighting broke out between forces loyal to the GNA and fighters of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar in the capital’s south.
Witnesses heard explosions in the largely agricultural area of Machrou Al-Hadhba about 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Tripoli city center.
Rockets also struck residential neighborhoods, killing one woman and wounding four other civilians, according to a spokesman for the health ministry, Amin Al-Hachimi.
GNA spokesman Moustafa Al-Mejii confirmed fighting had broken out in the suburb.
Mejii accused forces loyal to eastern Libya-based Haftar of having repeatedly violated a fragile truce called for by outside powers Russia and Turkey since January 12.
Despite the truce, there has been sporadic fighting almost every day near Tripoli, and arms continue to flow into the country.
The UN Security Council adopted on Wednesday a resolution calling for a “lasting cease-fire” in the conflict-hit country, a first since Haftar launched his offensive to seize Tripoli in April.
The resolution called for continued negotiations by a joint military commission set up in January between the two sides, with the goal of achieving a “permanent cease-fire.”
This would include a monitoring system, a separation of forces and confidence-building measures.
The commission’s Geneva meeting ended Saturday without a resolution, but the UN proposed resuming talks from February 18.
More than 1,000 people have died in the clashes between Haftar and the GNA, while another 140,000 have been displaced, according to the UN.

Topics: Libya UN Cease-fire Government of National Accord (GNA) Libyan National Army (LNA)

