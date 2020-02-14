You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon weighs defaulting Eurobond next month

Lebanon weighs defaulting Eurobond next month

Lebanese police stand outside the Association of Banks in downtown Beirut as the Central Bank’s foreign currency reserves contract. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j553x

Updated 14 February 2020

Lebanon weighs defaulting Eurobond next month

  • New government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab is facing snowballing political and economic crises
Updated 14 February 2020

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s finance minister said Thursday that its new government is weighing whether to pay or default on its $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing next month, amid an economic crisis that has sparked months of unrest.

Lebanon is facing a deepening liquidity crunch and a soaring public debt. Lebanese banks raised interests rates in a bid to attract foreign investments — but now the influx of foreign currencies has dried up and the Central Bank’s foreign currency reserves are shrinking.

“It is not easy,” Ghazi Wazni told reporters before the new Cabinet’s first meeting. He was speaking after reviewing different options with the government’s financial team.

“This is an important decision for the country, depositors, banks, the economic sector and international institutions,” he said, adding that the search for the “right decision” was ongoing.

The new government, headed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, was voted into office earlier this week by Parliament and is facing snowballing political and economic crises.

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund said that Lebanese authorities had requested its technical advice on macroeconomic issues facing the country.

“IMF stands ready to assist Lebanon,” Gerry Rice, IMF spokesman tweeted Wednesday. “Any decisions on debt are the authorities’, to be made in consultation with their own legal and financial advisers.”

The government is widely expected to form a new committee to deal with the vexing financial crisis, which is the worst since the end of the 1975-1990 Lebanese civil war. But the most immediate question is what to do about a $1.2 billion Eurobond that matures on March 9: default or pay?

Lebanon has never defaulted on its debts. Defaulting could be very costly to the national economy and banking system, which until the recent financial crisis, was one of Lebanon’s most profitable and reputable sectors.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon set to request technical assistance from IMF
Business & Economy
Lebanon’s banking association calls for paying March Eurobond on time

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority reveals plans for Kingdom to host FDI summit

Updated 14 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority reveals plans for Kingdom to host FDI summit

  • Saudi Arabia was the most improved country in the world for doing business, the World Bank said in its report in October 2019.
Updated 14 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working closely with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to host the first ever global FDI Summit in Riyadh in October 2020.

“The summit will discuss the challenges on global FDI and feature Saudi Arabia as a case study,” said Khaled A. Tash, deputy governor of marketing and communications at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), in an interview.

“A declining FDI trend globally is not in the interest of anyone, so we want to address these challenges, we want to discuss the solutions and want to come out with a set of recommendations that come out from Riyadh during the G20, this is our perspective on how we can help the global FDI trends to reflect from a negative to a positive one,” said Tash.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) MENA Summit 2020 in Riyadh earlier this week.

“One of the commitments in Saudi Vision 2030 is a flourishing retail sector, because retail is one of the biggest job creation engines, so that’s a very important priority for the Kingdom,” he said.

Saudi Arabia was the most improved country in the world for doing business, the World Bank said in its report in October 2019.

The Kingdom leapt 30 places in the annual survey of business efficiency in 190 countries, and was the top reforming country, the highest ranking since the bank launched its “Doing Business” survey 20 years ago.

The Kingdom now ranks 62nd in the world, ahead of many larger economies such as India.

“Last but not least, we are becoming much more effective and aggressive in our marketing and promotional efforts,” he said.

“So two years ago we launched ‘Invest Saudi’ as a brand not only by the SAGIA but all the government entities working as one team to promote Saudi Arabia internationally as a platform to reach out to investors.”

Topics: SAGIA UNCTAD

Related

Special
Business & Economy
SAGIA chief to lead delegation to WEF meeting in Davos as number of overseas firms starting business in Saudi Arabia breaks record
Corporate News
SAGIA announces new JV in renewable energy sector

Latest updates

Gifts of friendship: what Saudi founder King Abdul Aziz gave to US President Roosevelt
Assad’s offensive on Idlib creating a ‘Gaza in Syria’, says aid group head
Saudi, UAE officials ink volunteering deal
Saudi minister discusses housing project ties with foreign counterparts
Saudi, Pakistani forces conduct major military exercise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.