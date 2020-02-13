Doctors hail KSA’s medical surgeons as among best in world

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s medical surgeons have been hailed as the best in the region and on a par with their counterparts in the West, say experts at the ICRM 2020 conference in Riyadh. (AFP/File Photo)
Hala Alshathri

  • Doctors are attending the sixth International Conference on Radiation Medicine (ICRM 2020), in Riyadh
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s medical surgeons have been hailed as the best in the region and on a par with their counterparts in the West.
Doctors attending the sixth International Conference on Radiation Medicine (ICRM 2020), in Riyadh, also predicted that the Kingdom had a thriving future in implementing the latest technologies in its health care system.
“I think the Saudi medical surgeons are the best in the region. They are highly accomplished and dedicated doctors who are very comparable to the West,” said Dr. Adnan Sheikh, an associate professor of radiology at the University of Ottawa.
Sheikh, a delegate at the conference for the second year in Saudi Arabia, added that many Saudi medical students had asked him if they could be trained in Canada. “We would be happy to open new agreements with Saudi Arabia in the field.”
Touching on 3-D printing in medicine, Sheikh noted that the technology was used for educational purposes and that it helped in reducing costs of care in the operating room as well as surgery time.
“Although 3-D printing is expensive as a technology, it is becoming cheaper. It is evolving a lot where it is mostly used, extensively now for child heart disease across the world,” he said.
Sheikh pointed out that China and the US were leading the way in applying 3-D printing in their health care sectors.
Ahmed Nobah, chairperson of the 3-D printing and visualization track at the ICRM 2020, said: “3-D printing was introduced for the first time as a scientific track during the 2017 Radiation in Medicine Symposium and Workshops organized by KFSHRC (King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, in Riyadh).”
“This year, virtual reality (VR) technology was introduced for the first time as another important advanced 3-D visualization tool in medicine,” added Nobah, a medical physicist in the radiation oncology physics department at KFSHRC.
“VR can be used to provide surgeons with clear visualization for the case before the operation. It can also be used as an educational tool for medical residents to learn anatomy and visualize medical images in 3-D space different than conventional medical visualization monitors.”
He pointed out that implementing 3-D printing in hospitals moved the health sector “closer to the new era of personalized medicine, in which the printed tools are customized/designed per patient according to his/her specific requirements.”
Nobah anticipated a thriving future for Saudi Arabia in implementing the latest technologies in its health care system.
“A new initiative (by KFSHRC) called Young Investigator is to be announced, through which young investigators will work on clinically oriented projects and be part of the technological development in the field of medicine,” he added.
The ICRM is the largest conference in the Middle East on radiation medicine and has been organized by the KFSHRC in collaboration with Alfaisal University, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the Saudi Society of Medical Radiologic Technology, in partnership with other institutions in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia then and now, in the eyes of Kingdom's American expats

Hala Tashkandi

  • Expats talk to Arab News about changes in the Kingdom
  • When Aramco was first founded, most of its employees were Americans who relocated to Saudi Arabia
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Living in Saudi Arabia as an American might not be quite as difficult as people think it is. Despite the differences in culture, the language barrier, and the new rules one must adapt to, life in the Kingdom can be perfectly pleasant for our American friends. Just ask them, as we did.

Saudi Arabia has had a prosperous and fruitful relationship with the US since the early 1930s. One of the biggest and most well-known examples of this is through Aramco, the world-famous oil company.

When Aramco was first founded, most of its employees were Americans who relocated to Saudi Arabia to assist the country with its oil boom. The children of these employees formed an organization called the Aramco Brats in 1996 to promote fellowship among those who were born, raised, educated, or lived in Saudi Arabia. The organization hosts reunions every year, sends out newsletters on a regular basis, and even offers help with getting birth certificates and other official documents.

Dhahran Girl Scout Den Mothers in the late 1960s. (Supplied)

Alison Hooker, publicity manager of Aramco’s expat reunion, arrived in Dhahran in Dec. 2006. “My husband Nigel, a paleontologist, was offered a job with Aramco in exploration, and we felt it would be a great adventure for our family, as our kids were the right age (nine and 11) to appreciate and benefit from living in another country and culture,” she told Arab News.

She said her impressions of Saudi Arabia had changed considerably in the 13 years she has been in the country.

“My first impression was of rules and restrictions – you can’t do this, you can’t go there, you can’t take photographs, you can’t drive (as a woman), feeling ignorant and uncomfortable as a Westerner about how to behave appropriately in Saudi company, and trying not to enter a coffee shop through the wrong door.”

With the help of Saudi friends, who shared their culture and faith with her, she gained a much deeper understanding, respect for and appreciation of life in the Kingdom. “Now, it feels like coming home. Where I once felt anxiety on arrival, I now feel a sense of connection.”

A 2011 reunion of the Aramco Brats. (Supplied)

In 2014, the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives published a book of anecdotes by Americans who had spent time in Saudi Arabia between 1938 and 1998. Titled “Forever Friends,” the book is full of stories about childhoods spent becoming friends with princesses, receiving gold coins from kings and overcoming language barriers to build lasting friendships.

John MacKenzie, who lived in Saudi Arabia from 1950 to 1970, wrote: “Never again in my life did I experience such hospitality. I shall never forget the scent of rose water, the taste of sweet dates and goat’s milk as long as I live.”

But the connection between the two countries does not stop there. Many Americans still make their home in Saudi Arabia, and not just on its east coast.

A 1969 photograph of a youth baseball team from Dhahran. (Supplied)

Dr. Alia Mitchell, vice dean of the College of Humanities at Prince Sultan University, has been living in Saudi Arabia for 20 years. She moved to the Kingdom in 1998 from the US and, barring one year spent in the UAE, she has lived in Riyadh that entire time.

As a Muslim, Mitchell thinks that the environment in Saudi Arabia suits her perfectly and she finds it difficult to imagine living anywhere else. “It’s home for me,” she told Arab News.

As far as how much Saudi Arabia has changed since her arrival, Mitchell said it was “an easy, yet difficult question” to answer.

“Over 20 years, anywhere you live, you’re going to see changes in society. Now with all the new policies geared toward empowering women, it’s giving a greater chance and opportunity for women to excel and be recognized for their hard work.”

Santa Claus arrives at one of the Aramco camps for a Christmas in the late 1960s. (Supplied)

Mitchell thinks the most amazing change was seeing the leap in the quality of education and literacy. “Back when I was in grad school and doing research, I looked at the literacy rate in Saudi Arabia as one of the countries I was interested in coming to when I finished my studies. In a lot of other countries, it takes a much longer time to raise the literacy rate, but Saudi Arabia was able to do it at a much faster pace,” she said.

She commends the hard work that has gone into raising the country’s quality of education overall.

“It’s not just about sitting in a classroom and getting your certificate and stopping there. They want to make certain that there are qualified individuals that go out into society to improve conditions.”

