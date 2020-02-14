You are here

Saudi-based artist painting bright future for herself

AMEERA ABID

  • I envision my painting to be a positive voice, says Reham Akbar
JEDDAH: A self-taught Saudi-based artist is painting a bright future for herself after attracting more than 23,000 followers on social media.

Reham Akbar is aiming to open her own gallery and advice center in a bid to encourage other budding artists to follow in her brush strokes.

The 21-year-old Pakistani, who first began displaying her distinctive works on Instagram, believes anyone is capable of producing art by being “who you are and creating what you feel.”

Akbar’s canvas creations, mostly inspired by her surroundings, have become popular due to her use of calming, warm colors and carefully selected quotes and captions.

After almost nine years producing paintings, Akbar defines art as a platform for sharing thoughts. “I envision my painting to be a positive voice, reflected by my emotions, and I try to help others see that too. I paint with a message and perception.”

Akbar was introduced to the world of art at the age of 13, after being given paints as a present. Since then, her biggest influence has been her father, who taught her the skills and painting methods required to create her striking artworks.

“Painting has brought me such joy because I feel like I have the power to shape my imagination and convey it to others,” she said.

Her main inspiration comes from the natural environment and her love of the ocean and flora, as well as her major, psychology.

“I am still on my journey. So far, all the appreciation I have gotten is huge for me. The realization that the things I create have a positive impact on people, and that they feel inspired by or can relate to my art, is what I consider my biggest achievement,” Akbar added.

Her main signature style replaces human faces with scenery which she says represents mental space.

“My recent art has been about humanness. I hope we learn to become humans above
everything else.

“We have fluctuating emotions, good days and bad, individual mental struggles, and in the end, we are all people and deserve to be treated equally regardless of our skin color, background or religion; no race is superior. We all deserve respect and we all matter.”

Going forward, Akbar hopes to open a cafe offering art counseling, along with a gallery.

Art, she said, reflected a person’s state of mind and emotions, and anyone wishing to paint should trust in their abilities and do so without fear.

“In order to develop your own signature style, try all mediums and explore. You will learn with experience and practice,” she added. “Your mind concepts, your stories can only be conveyed by you, no one else can do that except for you, and never rush the process.”

 

Outsmart, outplay: 3rd Baloot Championship begins in Saudi Arabia

Updated 20 min 48 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Outsmart, outplay: 3rd Baloot Championship begins in Saudi Arabia

  • 40 female groups will participate for the first time
Updated 20 min 48 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The 2020 Baloot Championship is underway in Riyadh with over 18,000 players participating. 

For the first time, 40 female groups will participate in this, the championship’s third edition, that commenced on Thursday, Feb. 13, and will continue on until Feb. 22.

Organized by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) and supported by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), this year’s winners will go home with SR2 million ($533,234). There are 600 judges monitoring the teams.

In 2018, the first every Baloot Championship took place under the patronage of the GEA with 2,000 participants. The winners received a prize of one million Saudi riyals.

Many apps of the popular game are available to download on Apple Store and Google Play, with over 2 million downloads. 

Believed to have been brought to the Hijazi region from Indian immigrants through trading routes during the time of the Ottoman Empire, the origins of the game could also have come from France where it’s known as “Belote” and migrated during the Ottoman Expansion in the region.

The objective of the game is to outsmart and outplay your opponent. For decades, Baloot has been one of the most popular games in the Gulf, and Saudi Arabia in particular. Men and women alike have played the game in which four players are divided into two teams, two players each. The rules are strict and straight forward. The game uses 32 cards, includes the Joker card and excludes the numbers 2 and 6. There are two systems, Hokom and San, with the latter being the strongest set.

The key component of the game is to constantly be vigilant, no speaking allowed and players must keep a poker face.
 

