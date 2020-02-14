Saudi minister discusses housing project ties with foreign counterparts

ABU DHABI: Saudi Minister of Housing Majid Al-Hogail on Thursday visited the ministry’s pavilion at the 10th World Urban Forum (WUF10) in Abu Dhabi.
The six-day event, from Feb. 8 to 13, was attended by representatives from 168 countries and was organized by UN-Habitat.
Titled “Cities of Opportunities: Connecting Culture and Innovation,” the forum discussed ways to innovate low-cost housing in order to promote and diversify city culture.
The Kingdom’s pavilion showcased the ministry’s most prominent programs and initiatives aimed at organizing the sector and making it more balanced and sustainable.
Among the schemes highlighted was the Wafi program that issues off-plan sale and rent licenses for real estate units inside the Kingdom and abroad; the Sakani program that provides beneficiaries with the necessary services and facilities; and the Building Technology Stimulus Initiative that supports the transition from traditional to modern construction.
Al-Hogail met with the UAE’s minister of infrastructure development, Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, and discussed the achievements of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s meetings.
He also met with the Moroccan Minister of National and Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy Nouzha Bouchareb and discussed the importance of partnerships with the private sector and social housing projects, in addition to the challenges facing urban development.
He then attended a working session with the deputy housing minister of Malaysia, Dr. Mary Wong Lai Lin, during which they discussed cooperation opportunities.