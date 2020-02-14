You are here

  • Home
  • Iran poll in disarray with thousands barred from standing

Opinion

Talmiz Ahmad

Iran goes to the polls amid domestic and regional tensions

Read article

Iran poll in disarray with thousands barred from standing

1 / 2
Campaigners hand out electoral leaflets to people outside a mosque in the Iranian capital Tehran on Feb. 14, 2020. (AFP)
2 / 2
A man standing outside a mosque in the Iranian capital Tehran on Feb. 14, 2020 hands out electoral leaflets showing candidates campaigining in the upcoming Iranian legislative election due to take place on February 21. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gnb2w

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Iran poll in disarray with thousands barred from standing

  • Minister’s Twitter gaffe leaves Tehran red-faced as leadership divide widens
  • Iran’s hard-line Guardian Council, which oversaw the vetting process for applicants seeking to take part in the week-long campaign, on Thursday blocked 6,850 people from standing
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran’s parliamentary elections were thrown into turmoil after thousands of potential candidates were excluded from standing.
The elections, due to take place on Feb. 21, will be the first test of the government since protests erupted across the country in the aftermath of the downing of a Ukrainian airliner by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in January.
Iran’s hard-line Guardian Council, which oversaw the vetting process for applicants seeking to take part in the week-long campaign, on Thursday blocked 6,850 people from standing, as well as a third of the country’s current lawmakers seeking re-election.
Around 14,000 applications were made to the council. Of Iran’s 83 million population, almost 58 million are eligible to vote.
“The 7,150 candidates who are running for parliamentary elections have started campaigning,” Iranian state TV reported on Thursday.
Many of those barred from standing are said to be moderates, with some claiming none had been allowed to stand in some towns and districts altogether. 
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, himself a moderate, criticized the disqualifications by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council, claiming citizens, not the council, should have “the right to choose” their parliamentarians.
However, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei backed the council, saying that in the current climate, the country’s parliament could not host those “unafraid” to speak out against “foreign enemies.”
The Guardian Council has also sought to justify a number of its decisions, claiming various parties had been disqualified from standing over “corruption” or “unfaithfulness to Islam.”
Both Rouhani and Khamenei have called for a high turnout, despite their differing stances on the council, as a response to the ramping up of tensions between Tehran and the US.
 

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Iran is in the grip of an economic crisis, partially as a result of sanctions imposed by Washington, following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal signed with former US leader Barack Obama.
The situation escalated following the assassination of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack at Baghdad airport in January, which led to Iran launching retaliatory strikes against US bases in the wider region and, ultimately, the fateful downing of the Ukrainian passenger jet. 
In the wake of January’s events, the elections are seen by many as a litmus test for the popularity of Iran’s hard-liners, led by Khamenei. Some fear Rouhani’s previous pledges to liberalize the country’s repressive social and political structure may be sacrificed to give the regime a favorable outcome.
The furor surrounding the poll comes in the same week as a senior government minister caused embarrassment for the government on social media, after mistakenly presenting a children’s costume as the country’s potential official space agency flight suit, just days after said agency failed to send a satellite into orbit.
Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi apologized for posting the image of a Halloween costume on Twitter, allegedly by members of his staff, on Wednesday.
The image, since deleted, showed what appeared to be a children’s costume with an Iranian flag patch sown onto it.
Jahromi apologized to Iran’s scientific community for the “undeniable” mistake, adding that the country’s space program was “unstoppable.”
In 2019, the Islamic Republic failed in two other attempts to launch satellites. It also suffered a launchpad explosion in August, while a fire at the Imam Khomenei Space Center in February the same year killed three people.
The US has accused Iran of using its space program as a cover for the development of ballistic missiles.

Topics: Iran elections

Related

Middle-East
US ship in Arabian Sea seizes suspected Iranian weapons, likely on their way to Houthis in Yemen
Business & Economy
US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for Iranian gas and electricity imports

Turkish-backed rebels down Syrian helicopter in Idlib

Updated 53 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Turkish-backed rebels down Syrian helicopter in Idlib

  • Russian jets had been targeting areas in the countryside west of Aleppo earlier on Friday, but they evacuated back to the city after the helicopter was downed
  • Turkey’s military has sent additional arms and troops to Idlib, on its southern border, to confront a push by Russia-backed Syrian government forces
Updated 53 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL/BEIRUT: Turkish-backed Syrian rebels shot down a government helicopter west of Aleppo in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region, where violence and displacement has spiked in recent weeks, Turkish and Syrian state media said on Friday.
A rebel military source and eyewitnesses told Reuters Russian jets had been targeting areas in the countryside west of Aleppo earlier on Friday, but they evacuated back to the city after the helicopter was downed.
“One of our military helicopters was hit by an enemy missile in the western countryside of Aleppo...where armed terrorist organizations supported by Turkey are deployed, and this led to the fall of the helicopter and death of its crew,” Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.
Turkey’s military has sent additional arms and troops to Idlib, on its southern border, to confront a push by Russia-backed Syrian government forces to retake the country’s last major rebel stronghold after nearly nine years of war.
The Syrian Observatory war monitor said on Friday that Turkey had deployed around 6,500 soldiers to reinforce existing units in northwest Syria, as well as some 1,900 military vehicles since early February.
The helicopter was struck as it flew over the front lines after leaving Aleppo, which is controlled by the government, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency said. Rebels downed another government helicopter on Tuesday near the town of Nairab, to the south.
Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV meanwhile broadcast what it said was its crew driving for the first time into Aleppo via the M5 international highway that has been a focal point of President Bashar Assad’s latest military campaign.
Ikhbariya said the Damascus to Aleppo roadway that runs through Idlib province was fully under the control of Syria’s army.

Topics: Turkey Syria Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Idlib

Related

Middle-East
Israeli missile attack on Syria kills 7 fighters
Middle-East
Assad’s offensive on Idlib creating a ‘Gaza in Syria’, says aid group head

Latest updates

Facebook to allow paid political messages that aren’t ads
Germany busts ‘terrorist organization’ that planned attacks on Muslims, refugees
Agreement signed to establish Saudi science and technology center at Tokyo University
Turkish-backed rebels down Syrian helicopter in Idlib
Iran poll in disarray with thousands barred from standing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.