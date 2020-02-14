You are here

Cristiano Ronaldo awarded long-term UAE golden residency

Ronaldo acknowledges the public at the end of the Italian Cup semi-final first leg football match AC Milan vs Juventus Turin on Feb. 13, 2020 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo awarded long-term UAE golden residency

LONDON: Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a long-term golden residency visa by the UAE as part of the country’s efforts to attract people with talent, including innovators, scientists and entrepreneurs.
The golden visa is a long-term residency program that allows investors in public investments of at least AED10 million ($2.7 million) and people with “specialized talents” to reside in the UAE. It lasts for ten years but is renewed automatically.
People with “specialized talent” are considered to be “doctors, scientists, inventors, as well as creative individuals in the field of culture and art” according to the UAE government. The visa extends to an individual’s spouse and children.
Six other sportsmen who received the visa include ex-footballers Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic, Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Serbian professional tennis player Novak Djokovic who is currently ranked No. 1 in men’s singles.
Ronaldo visits Dubai often and has spent several New Year’s holidays in the city. He has previously posted pictures of himself with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on his Instagram page.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo UAE Juventus

Golf gets on a roll in Saudi Arabia

Golf gets on a roll in Saudi Arabia

  • SNAG is the brainchild of former US PGA Tour professional Terry Antondan
RIYADH: Golf Saudi this week saw the rollout of the innovative Starting New At Golf certification program in Riyadh.

Better known as SNAG, the program includes all the basics of golf, helping to teach beginners and build up their skills. SNAG has become popular globally, as it can be played both indoors and outdoors, ensuring anyone can learn, anyone can play and anyone can teach golf.

Taking place this week at Riyadh Golf Courses, the level one and level two certification programs were delivered to 28 people, with all 28 participants being fully certified. As part of the final session, all certified SNAG coaches delivered sessions (as the concluding part of the certification process) to schoolchildren at the Tadrees’ Dar Al-Baraah National School in Riyadh.

Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “We have identified SNAG as the key platform for the early stages of Golf Saudi’s ‘Get into Golf’ schools program, which focuses on introducing golf at grassroots level to non-golfing Saudi children.”

FASTFACT

 

The innovative Starting New At Golf certification program, better known as SNAG, includes all the basics of golf, helping to teach beginners and build up their skills.

Al-Sorour continued: “Mass participation forms one of Golf Saudi’s key pillars, with the aim of introducing, educating and entertaining citizens about golf, particularly young people. Our view is that when children play a sport, if they have fun, it is far more likely that they are going to come back, pursue it and potentially become future golfers.”

SNAG is the brainchild of former US PGA Tour professional Terry Anton and the program ensures golf is easy to learn, thanks to its colorful, portable and easy-to-use equipment, presenting the game’s rules in a simple fashion. There has never been a system dedicated to the development of new players that is both easy to teach and learn, until SNAG. Once the program has become a proven learning and training system and begins to expand, Golf Saudi will then scale it up.

To oversee its development, a number of attendees from Golf Saudi were present during the three days, including: Steven Troup, director of instruction; Bouchaib Al-Jadiani, head of mass participation; Theo Potgieter, golf operations manager; Rawan Al-Salim, program manager; and Razan Al-Hussain, communications officer. There were also four physical education teachers from the Tadrees’ Dar Al-Baraah National School and 19 attendees from local golf clubs in Riyadh, including Riyadh Greens, Nofa Resorts, Intercontinental and Dirab Golf Club.

Zouhaier Jebri, the PGA professional from Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, was also in attendance. Trainer Jordan Lawrence, who delivered this week’s sessions, has considerable experience with SNAG programs in inner city communities and school groups, and he was impressed by what he saw during the three days.

“I am very pleased how this week’s upbeat SNAG sessions went and how well they were received by both the teachers and schoolchildren. This program is the first step in transitioning non-golfers to the golf course in a fun, safe and engaging way. This week has demonstrated that SNAG is the perfect starting place for any child on their future journey to becoming a golfer,” said Lawrence.

“This week’s first SNAG certification program has been delivered to the group of local golf coaches, golf club staff and physical education teachers for the purpose of creating a nationwide network of knowledgeable, skilled grassroots coaches, which is in turn adding to Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation pillar.”

Topics: golf SNAG Golf Saudi Starting New At Golf

