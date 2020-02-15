You are here

  • Home
  • Start-up aims to boost financial inclusion across the Arab world

Start-up aims to boost financial inclusion across the Arab world

Now Money cofounder Ian Dillon. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5wejb

Updated 15 February 2020
Alicia Buller

Start-up aims to boost financial inclusion across the Arab world

  • Dubai's Now Money aims to open up financial services for low-income workers across the GCC bloc
  • Globally, as many as 69 percent of adults have an account at a bank or mobile money provider
Updated 15 February 2020
Alicia Buller

CAIRO: In the Arab world, there is plenty of room for growth of the proportion of the adult population with access to banking services, according to a World Bank study.

Globally, as many as 69 percent of adults have an account at a bank or mobile money provider, says the report.

Up to 20 million adults in the Middle East and North Africa send or receive domestic remittances but do not have a bank account.

In fact, countries with the highest gross domestic product per capita have significant levels of underutilization of banking facilities, such as those in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

This is mainly due to the large expatriate population working in these countries with low and middle-income salaries.

In the UAE in particular, about 80 percent of the population is outside the current financial system due to a lack of suitable bank accounts, insurance policies, credit cards and loan options.

While many of the region’s banks have begun to evolve from conventional ones into wider financial services providers, there is still much work to be done in terms of financial inclusivity.

In a clear nod to the fact that regional financial inclusion has direct bearing on the socioeconomic development of its citizens, the Council of Arab Central Banks officially declared April 27 the Arab Day of Financial Inclusion in 2018.

Ian Dillon, pictured, cofounder of Now Money — a Dubai-based financial technology (fintech) group — said while 70 percent of the UAE population does not earn enough to meet the minimum salary level required to open a traditional bank account, most do make monthly remittances overseas.

Founded four years ago, Now Money launched with the aim of opening up financial services for low-income workers in the Gulf, such as laborers, taxi drivers, cleaners and hotel staff.

“The UAE remittance market is over $30 billion annually, the third largest in the world. Importantly, 98 percent of this population own a smartphone, being their only lifeline to family back home,” Dillon said.

Utilizing a smartphone app, Now Money offers access to competitive exchange rates. It also provides access to the broader financial system via a debit card for store and online purchases — such as mobile phone top-ups — as well as cash machines. The firm has agreements with 20 companies to provide services to their employees.

“Traditional banks make money through deposits and lending, which is why they avoid low-income customers,” said Dillon.

“They tend to withdraw funds in cash as soon as they’re paid, and don’t have the ability to take large lending products,” he added.

“Knowing there was a captive, tech-savvy market with a reliable remittance behavior pattern gave us the idea for Now Money, an app-based account and remittance marketplace for the up to 5 million low-income migrant workers in the UAE and 25 million across the GCC countries.”

Dillon said the biggest challenge for anyone wanting to do something new in payments, particularly in an emerging market, is a lack of understanding. “We’ve had to blaze our own trail; there has been no path to follow,” he added.

Dillon said the Middle East is beginning to embrace startup culture to make it easier for others to follow, which is a positive first step.

“We’re really happy to have been a part of the process that enables the UAE economy to grow with new businesses, innovations and technologies,” he added.

“Expansion across the Gulf excites us … There’s so much opportunity, especially in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain,” he said.

“The product may differ a little for each market depending on requirement and appetite, but we’re already establishing partnerships in these markets to allow us to launch in early 2020.”

• This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

Topics: startups entrepreneurship Arab Day of Financial Inclusion Now Money

Related

Special
Middle-East
A Dubai solar-power startup helps clients cut energy bills
Special
Business & Economy
A female entrepreneur brings crowdlending to Saudi Arabia

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent

Updated 46 min 38 sec ago
AFP

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent

  • Airbus says higher US tariffs on EU planes will harm US airlines, consumers
  • Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods
Updated 46 min 38 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States is increasing tariffs on Airbus planes imported from Europe to 15 percent beginning March 18, authorities announced Friday.
The duties have been at 10 percent since October, when Washington hit $7.5 billion in European products with tariffs.
The announcement from the office of the United States Trade Representative came just days after President Donald Trump said it was time to talk “very seriously” about a trade deal with the European Union.
Washington imposed punitive taxes on the $7.5 billion in European products after the World Trade Organization (WTO) gave the United States a green light to take retaliatory trade measures against the EU over its subsidies to European aerospace giant Airbus.
Other products — including wine, cheese, coffee and olives — have been taxed at 25 percent since October.
Industry executives in Europe and the United States are on tenterhooks awaiting each new announcement from trade authorities.
“It has become abundantly clear that tariffs on distilled spirits products are causing rough seas on both sides of the Atlantic,” the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said in a statement Friday.
The council called on authorities to withdraw 25 percent taxes on American whiskeys in the EU, and 25 percent taxes on liquors imported from five European countries, pointing to fears of a negative impact on the US economy and jobs.
But Trump, a real estate developer turned politician, sees tariffs as a negotiating tool.
After a trade war with China that lasted nearly two years and featured punishing reciprocal tariffs, Trump declared at the signing of a “phase one” trade deal with Beijing in January that it was a “momentous step ... righting the wrongs of the past.”
Airbus said the US government’s decision will hit US airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union.
The European planemaker said it would continue discussions with its US customers to “mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible” and hoped the US Trade Representative’s office would change its position.
“USTR’s decision ignores the many submissions made by US airlines, highlighting the fact that they – and the US flying public – ultimately have to pay these tariffs,” the company said in a statement.
Trump has now turned his sights to Europe though relations remain tense as Washington brandishes the threat of taxing European auto imports, a move targeting Germany, Europe’s biggest auto exporter.
Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods.
He has also threatened to hike tariffs on French wine — currently taxed at 25 percent — even further unless there is a deal on a digital tax which European nations want to impose on American giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

Topics: Airbus Boeing

Related

Business & Economy
Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
Business & Economy
Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

Latest updates

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent
Bank of England’s Carney: Business must come clean quickly on climate
Break brought welcome respite for Liverpool players, says Klopp
Egypt’s Zamalek dominate Tunisia’s Esperance
Kobe tributes abound at NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.