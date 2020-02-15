You are here

  • Home
  • Vice chairman of UAE’s NMC Health quits as shareholder twists emerge

Vice chairman of UAE’s NMC Health quits as shareholder twists emerge

NMC is the largest health care provider in the UAE. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xqme

Updated 15 February 2020
Reuters

Vice chairman of UAE’s NMC Health quits as shareholder twists emerge

  • Resignation came after UK regulators announced that they were taking a closer look at the company
Updated 15 February 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: NMC Health is still trying to unravel details about the holdings of the company’s top investors, it said on Friday after announcing that one of its controlling shareholders had resigned from the board.

The largest private health care provider in the UAE is listed in London on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index but has come under increasing pressure after shareholder Muddy Waters raised questions over its finances, prompting major investors to sell out, sending its share price tumbling.

On Friday NMC said that vice chairman Khalifa Butti Omeir Bin Yousef is stepping down from the board. His resignation came after UK regulators this week said they were looking into the company after news that founder and chairman B.R. Shetty had inaccurately disclosed the size of his stake in the business.

NMC subsequently said on Friday that there had been a series of complex shareholder dealings involving Shetty, Bin Yousef and another top investor, Saeed Butti Al-Qebaisi.

The company said Bin Yousef and Al-Qebaisi had notified them that some of their shares had been pledged as security for loans by Shetty in an arrangement they were not party to.

“The company continues urgently to seek clarity from Dr. B.R. Shetty, Khalifa Bin Butti and H.E. Saeed Bin Butti in relation to the above arrangements and their respective shareholdings,” NMC said.

The disclosure is likely to raise further questions about NMC’s governance and loans taken out by its top shareholders against their stock. Shetty on Monday said that he was stepping back from the board while a legal review of his shareholding disclosures continues.

Al-Qebaisi and Bin Yousef on Friday said that an estimated 26 million of the 58.5 million shares they hold have been pledged against loans.

Shares in NMC were down 3.8 percent in afternoon trade. The stock has slumped by 70 percent since Muddy Waters issued a report on Dec. 17 questioning the value of the company’s assets and reported cash balances.

NMC has denied Muddy Waters’ allegations and launched an independent review of its finances.

The company this week said it had received buyout interest from Italian-backed GKSD Investment Holding and United States-based KKR & Co. GKSD subsequently confirmed it could bid for the hospital operator but KKR has said it would not.

Topics: NMC Health Muddy Waters Dubai

Related

Business & Economy
UAE’s NMC Health tumbles after major investors sell shares worth $493 million
Business & Economy
UAE’s NMC Health reaffirms outlook a day after Muddy Waters’ report

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent

Updated 15 February 2020
AFP

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent

  • Airbus says higher US tariffs on EU planes will harm US airlines, consumers
  • Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods
Updated 15 February 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States is increasing tariffs on Airbus planes imported from Europe to 15 percent beginning March 18, authorities announced Friday.
The duties have been at 10 percent since October, when Washington hit $7.5 billion in European products with tariffs.
The announcement from the office of the United States Trade Representative came just days after President Donald Trump said it was time to talk “very seriously” about a trade deal with the European Union.
Washington imposed punitive taxes on the $7.5 billion in European products after the World Trade Organization (WTO) gave the United States a green light to take retaliatory trade measures against the EU over its subsidies to European aerospace giant Airbus.
Other products — including wine, cheese, coffee and olives — have been taxed at 25 percent since October.
Industry executives in Europe and the United States are on tenterhooks awaiting each new announcement from trade authorities.
“It has become abundantly clear that tariffs on distilled spirits products are causing rough seas on both sides of the Atlantic,” the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said in a statement Friday.
The council called on authorities to withdraw 25 percent taxes on American whiskeys in the EU, and 25 percent taxes on liquors imported from five European countries, pointing to fears of a negative impact on the US economy and jobs.
But Trump, a real estate developer turned politician, sees tariffs as a negotiating tool.
After a trade war with China that lasted nearly two years and featured punishing reciprocal tariffs, Trump declared at the signing of a “phase one” trade deal with Beijing in January that it was a “momentous step ... righting the wrongs of the past.”
Airbus said the US government’s decision will hit US airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union.
The European planemaker said it would continue discussions with its US customers to “mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible” and hoped the US Trade Representative’s office would change its position.
“USTR’s decision ignores the many submissions made by US airlines, highlighting the fact that they – and the US flying public – ultimately have to pay these tariffs,” the company said in a statement.
Trump has now turned his sights to Europe though relations remain tense as Washington brandishes the threat of taxing European auto imports, a move targeting Germany, Europe’s biggest auto exporter.
Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods.
He has also threatened to hike tariffs on French wine — currently taxed at 25 percent — even further unless there is a deal on a digital tax which European nations want to impose on American giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

Topics: Airbus Boeing

Related

Business & Economy
Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
Business & Economy
Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

Latest updates

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent
Bank of England’s Carney: Business must come clean quickly on climate
Break brought welcome respite for Liverpool players, says Klopp
Egypt’s Zamalek dominate Tunisia’s Esperance
Kobe tributes abound at NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.