You are here

  • Home
  • Asian plane makers brace for bumpy ride

Asian plane makers brace for bumpy ride

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation's SpaceJet M90
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cfb6

Updated 15 February 2020
AFP

Asian plane makers brace for bumpy ride

  • The Asia-Pacific region is the world’s biggest aviation market for commercial aircraft
  • Japanese and Chinese firms have embarked on programs to build their own planes
Updated 15 February 2020
AFP

SINGAPORE: Asian plane makers have thrown huge sums at building jets but flagship projects have suffered repeated setbacks, and they face a tough time breaking into a market dominated by established players.

The Asia-Pacific region is the world’s biggest aviation market for commercial aircraft, and Japanese and Chinese firms have embarked on programs to build their own planes.

Asia’s two biggest economies are home to myriad companies making hi-tech goods, from cars to smartphones, which in many cases have succeeded in rivalling Western firms.

But when it comes to building planes — which requires huge investment, years of development, and rigorous safety standards — progress has been slow.

The companies at the forefront of the Asian drive, Japan’s Mitsubishi and Chinese state-owned manufacturer COMAC, have both seen their flagship projects delayed for years.

China “could be successful in 10-15 years but at this time, the odds are not really in their favor,” Shukor Yusof, founder of Malaysia-based aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said.

“The international market is just too saturated with aircraft from the established manufacturers so there us very little space for new players.”

FASTFACT

$7.3bn

The SpaceJet M90 aircraft has cost an estimated 800 billion yen ($7.3 billion) to develop.

Asia’s biggest air show in Singapore this week was dominated by European plane maker Airbus, US manufacturer Boeing and a handful of smaller, mostly Western manufacturers.

Chinese manufacturers were forced to pull out because of a ban on travelers from China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation was showing off a mock-up of the interior of its SpaceJet, the first version of which was originally due for commercial rollout in 2013.

After repeated delays, Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways had finally been due to receive the first of the SpaceJet M90 aircraft in the middle of this year.

But the model suffered its sixth delay this month, with the first delivery now expected next year at the earliest. The setbacks, due mainly to technical glitches, have raised the development cost for the plane to an estimated 800 billion yen ($7.3 billion).

Steve Haro, vice president and head of global marketing and strategy at Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, said that more than 900 changes had made to the aircraft’s original design.

But he added that a milestone had been reached as the latest version was ready to be certified by regulators.

“We’re really at the place where we’re crossing the finish line of a long race,” he said.

The plane is for short, regional flights, and its main rival are aircraft made by Brazil’s Embraer, he said.

“We’re not interested in competing with Boeing on the large airplanes, or Airbus. We see ourselves meeting a vital market segment that has really been ignored too long,” added Haro.

Over 400 orders had already been received for the M90 from around the world, he said.

Meanwhile, state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC)’s flagship jet has been delayed at least five years, and analysts believe it is likely to miss its 2021 schedule for the plane’s first delivery to a customer.

The single-aisle C919 is designed to compete with the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, the favored workhorse of budget carriers. The manufacturer says there are 815 of the planes on order.

Topics: Mitsubishi Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) All Nippon Airways SpaceJet M90

Related

Business & Economy
Boeing says up to 50 planes grounded globally over cracks
Business & Economy
Airline bankruptcies surge, leaving rivals vying for planes

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent

Updated 15 February 2020
AFP

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent

  • Airbus says higher US tariffs on EU planes will harm US airlines, consumers
  • Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods
Updated 15 February 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States is increasing tariffs on Airbus planes imported from Europe to 15 percent beginning March 18, authorities announced Friday.
The duties have been at 10 percent since October, when Washington hit $7.5 billion in European products with tariffs.
The announcement from the office of the United States Trade Representative came just days after President Donald Trump said it was time to talk “very seriously” about a trade deal with the European Union.
Washington imposed punitive taxes on the $7.5 billion in European products after the World Trade Organization (WTO) gave the United States a green light to take retaliatory trade measures against the EU over its subsidies to European aerospace giant Airbus.
Other products — including wine, cheese, coffee and olives — have been taxed at 25 percent since October.
Industry executives in Europe and the United States are on tenterhooks awaiting each new announcement from trade authorities.
“It has become abundantly clear that tariffs on distilled spirits products are causing rough seas on both sides of the Atlantic,” the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said in a statement Friday.
The council called on authorities to withdraw 25 percent taxes on American whiskeys in the EU, and 25 percent taxes on liquors imported from five European countries, pointing to fears of a negative impact on the US economy and jobs.
But Trump, a real estate developer turned politician, sees tariffs as a negotiating tool.
After a trade war with China that lasted nearly two years and featured punishing reciprocal tariffs, Trump declared at the signing of a “phase one” trade deal with Beijing in January that it was a “momentous step ... righting the wrongs of the past.”
Airbus said the US government’s decision will hit US airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union.
The European planemaker said it would continue discussions with its US customers to “mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible” and hoped the US Trade Representative’s office would change its position.
“USTR’s decision ignores the many submissions made by US airlines, highlighting the fact that they – and the US flying public – ultimately have to pay these tariffs,” the company said in a statement.
Trump has now turned his sights to Europe though relations remain tense as Washington brandishes the threat of taxing European auto imports, a move targeting Germany, Europe’s biggest auto exporter.
Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods.
He has also threatened to hike tariffs on French wine — currently taxed at 25 percent — even further unless there is a deal on a digital tax which European nations want to impose on American giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

Topics: Airbus Boeing

Related

Business & Economy
Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
Business & Economy
Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

Latest updates

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent
Bank of England’s Carney: Business must come clean quickly on climate
Break brought welcome respite for Liverpool players, says Klopp
Egypt’s Zamalek dominate Tunisia’s Esperance
Kobe tributes abound at NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.