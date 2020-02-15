You are here

Americans aboard quarantined ship to fly home

A reporter walks near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP)
Updated 15 February 2020
AP

TOKYO: The US Embassy in Japan says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday.
About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked at Yokohama, a port city southwest of Tokyo.
So far, 218 people from the ship have tested positive for a new virus.
Japan's Health Ministry allowed 11 passengers to disembark Friday, saying that those above 80 years of age, with underlying medical conditions as well as those staying in windowless cabins during the 14-day quarantine can stay at a designated facility on shore.

Topics: corornavirus

