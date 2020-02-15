You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi fine jewelry label spotlights Egyptian star Amina Khalil

Saudi fine jewelry label spotlights Egyptian star Amina Khalil

Egyptian star Amina Khalil is the new face of Jeddah-based label Nadine Jewelry. File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/g4zjp

Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fine jewelry label spotlights Egyptian star Amina Khalil

Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian star Amina Khalil is the new face of Saudi Arabian fine jewelry label Nadine Jewelry.

The Cairo-born actress appears in a series of images and a video depicting Khalil wearing pieces from the Jeddah-based fine jewelry house’s Rouh and Neda collections.

The photographs and video were shot in the Italian city of Milan, where the label’s bijoux are meticulously handcrafted.

“Everybody welcome @nadine_jewellery,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Such a lovely brand that I am proud to introduce to you all. I fell in love with her and all her pieces. Stay tuned for more pics of our little Italian photoshoot made with so much love (pic),” she added alongside one of the campaign shots.

It’s not the first time Khalil has collaborated with a high-end jewelry brand. In 2018, the “122” star joined forces with New York-based Indira Jewelry on a range of geometric rings, necklaces and earrings.

Nadine Jewelry was founded by Nadine Attar in 2018. A certified gemologist — she left a successful corporate career in banking to pursue her passion and establish her brand — Attar first launched her namesake label during an intimate suhoor event in the UAE during Ramadan 2018. She went on to celebrate her boutique opening in Jeddah a month later before debuting her unisex collections, including her most recent offering entitled “Sirr,” at a high tea event hosted by UN Women and Alwaleed Philanthropies. 

Though it has only been a little over one year since the brand’s launch, the jeweler’s designs — which are inspired by “nature, spirituality and culture,” according to the website — have been making waves in the fine jewelry world, grabbing the attention of a host of high-profile celebrities who have all been spotted rocking the label’s handcrafted pieces.

Memorably, “Euphoria” actress Zendaya donned a pair of earrings crafted with marquise and round cut diamonds and adorned with a large oval golden beryl plucked from the made-in-Italy label at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in November 2018.

Victoria’s Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Isabelle Goulart, as well as Egyptian icon Yousra and Tunisian star Hend Sabri, have all sported Nadine Jewelry on international red carpets since its debut.

Topics: Amina Khalil Nadine Jewellery

Casablanca by designer Charaf Tajer among 2020 LVMH Prize semi-finalists

Casablanca designer Charaf Tajer is among the 2020 LVMH Prize semi-finalists.
Updated 18 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Casablanca by designer Charaf Tajer among 2020 LVMH Prize semi-finalists

Updated 18 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: In December, LVMH opened its applications for the LVMH Prize 2020 for Young Fashion Designers, and on Friday announced the 20 semi-finalists, who were selected by a panel of experts that include everyone from Gigi Hadid to LVMH Prize founder Delphine Arnaut.

Among the 20 chosen semi-finalists who could be the next Marine Serre, Jacquemus or Grace Wales Bonner, is Casablanca founder—and Pigalle co-founder— Charaf Tajer.

The menswear, Paris-based label is known for its ultra-wearable clothing made out of luxe silks and cashmeres that is inspired by Tajer’s Moroccan roots. His debut runway during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in 2018 was a love letter to his parents who met while working side by side in a clothing atelier in the fashion district of Casablanca.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LVMHPrize (@lvmhprize) on

Tajer and the other designers will then be shortlisted into a pool of eight potential winners, after presenting their collections before a designer jury of international fashion experts, including Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière and Marc Jacobs at the LVMH Paris showroom in March during Paris Fashion Week.

The grand prize will be given on June 5 at the Louis Vuitton Foundation, with the winner receiving a $325,000 prize, a “one-year mentorship provided by a dedicated LVMH team, in all fields of expertise” and the chance to work at one of the many prestigious brands under the LVMH umbrella for a year, which includes Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Dior and more.

Topics: Casablanca 2020 LVMH Prize

Latest updates

Saudi fine jewelry label spotlights Egyptian star Amina Khalil
Iran to vote in general election many see as ‘lost cause’
Casablanca by designer Charaf Tajer among 2020 LVMH Prize semi-finalists
FAA allows US civilian flights to resume over Arabian Gulf
Americans aboard quarantined ship to fly home

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.