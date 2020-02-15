Ivanka Trump in Dubai for Global Women’s Forum

You are here

Ivanka Trump serves as her father's seinor advisor. (Dubai Media Office)
Trump has focused on the empowerment of women in her work as the US president’s advisor. (Dubai Media Office)
She will also attend the We-Fi MENA Regional Summit that aims to support women-led businesses. (Dubai Media Office)
  The forum is taking place at the Madinat Jumeirah on Feb. 16 to 17
  Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is also attending the forum
DUBAI: Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, arrived in Dubai on Saturday to attend the upcoming Global Women’s Forum (GWF) on Feb. 16 and 17.

Trump was received by Mona Al-Marri, chairperson of Dubai’s Women’s Establishment’s Board of Directors, the organizer of the forum, taking place at the Madinat Jumeirah, that will also see the participation of other international female personalities, including former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump has focused on the empowerment of women in her work as the US president’s advisor, leading a host of initiatives to particularly support women in developing nations. She will also attend the We-Fi MENA Regional Summit that aims to support women-led businesses.

UK’s May is expected to talk about her experience as a female leader of a country., and the important contribution of women in politics.

Arab coalition aircraft crashes in Yemen’s Al-Jawf

DUBAI: A Saudi-led Arab coalition aircraft fell in Yemen’s Al-Jawf province, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
The Tornado fighter jet, belonging to the Saudi Royal Air forces, crashed at 11:45pm on Friday, the coalition’s spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki said the jet crashed while on a mission of close air support to units of the Yemeni National Army.

Earlier, dozens of Houthi militants have been killed in southern city of Taiz as the Iran-backed militants pushed to break army’s lines of defenses and to reimpose their siege on the city, an army spokesperson told Arab News.

Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher said on Wednesday attacks on government forces on all fronts around the city had escalated in an attempt to make a major breakthrough.

“The national army has foiled all attempts to make gains,” Al-Baher said, adding that loyalist forces had also shelled a Houthi training camp in the west of the city.

