Russia and Turkey are ‘close’ but will disagree, Lavrov says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany February 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

  • Turkey purchased the Russian S-400 air defense system despite opposition from NATO ally US
  • Two countries support opposing sides in the ongoing Libyan, Syrian conflicts
MUNICH, Feb 15 : Russia has good ties with Turkey but will sometimes disagree, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

“We have very good relations with Turkey, that does not mean we have to agree on everything. Full agreement on all issues cannot be possible between any two countries,” Lavrov told the Munich Security Council.

Turkey purchased the Russian S-400 air defense system despite opposition from NATO ally US and the threat of sanctions, and despite the fact the two countries support opposing sides in the ongoing Libya conflict.

Meanwhile, Turkey said differences over Syria “shouldn’t affect” relations with Russia.

“The differences of opinion in Syria shouldn’t affect Turkey-Russia relations. The situation in Idlib will not affect the S-400 agreement,” broadcaster NTV reported Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying.

Rebel backer Turkey and Damascus ally Russia have worked closely on Syria although they are on opposite sides of the war.

Cavusoglu met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and, in a tweet, described their meeting as “positive.”

Cavusoglu said that a Turkish delegation would go to Moscow on Monday. “(We) agreed on making an evaluation after these meetings,” the Turkish minister added.

A Russian delegation including military and intelligence officials had already held talks in Ankara last weekend, but no concrete agreement emerged.

Topics: Middle East Turkey Russia Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Syria Libya

Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet

Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet

  • Allawi said he hoped that members of Iraq’s parliament will respond and vote on the new government so the demands of the people can be implemented
  • The country's capital and Shiite-majority south have been rocked by demonstrations since October demanding an end to corruption and a total overhaul of the ruling class
LONDON: Iraq is close to announcing an independent and impartial cabinet made up of competent and impartial individuals, the country’s caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi said on Saturday.

"We're nearing a historic achievement: completing an independent cabinet of competent and impartial people, without the intervention of any political party," Allawi said on Twitter.

He pledged to "submit the names of these ministers within the current week", which begins on Sunday in Iraq.

Allawi said he hoped that members of Iraq’s parliament will respond and vote on the new government so the demands of the people can be implemented.

Allawi, a two-time communications minister, has until March 2 to propose ministers to parliament, which must grant them a vote of confidence.
Iraqi officials have quietly expressed scepticism he would be able to complete it in time but Allawi surprisingly announced he would submit the lineup early.
Parliament is due to be in recess until mid-March and the speaker, Mohammed Halbusi, has not scheduled an extraordinary session.
Allawi was nominated on Feb. 1 as a consensus candidate among Iraq's fractured political parties but has only been publicly endorsed by Moqtada Al-Sadr, who has a cult-like following across the country.
The cleric first backed the rallies but split with the main protest movement after endorsing Allawi, whom demonstrators consider too close to the political elite that has governed Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion.
Since then, cabinets have been formed through sectarian power-sharing, which lends itself to widespread horsetrading among various sects and parties.
The country's Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish factions are likely to hold on tight to their shares of the current cabinet and hope to carry them over into the next cabinet.

The country's capital and Shiite-majority south have been rocked by demonstrations since October demanding an end to corruption and a total overhaul of the ruling class.

(With AFP)

Topics: Iraq Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi

