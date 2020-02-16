You are here

  • Home
  • India’s Rocky Star lights up Fashion Scout at London Fashion Week

India’s Rocky Star lights up Fashion Scout at London Fashion Week

Rocky Star fall 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2eexd

Updated 16 February 2020
Denise Marray

India’s Rocky Star lights up Fashion Scout at London Fashion Week

Updated 16 February 2020
Denise Marray

LONDON: If you are the kind of woman who wants to blend quietly into the background then Rocky Star’s clothes are not for you. If, on the other hand, you want to make a strong, confident, super stylish impact, then waste no time in getting hold of some pieces from his covetable Autumn/Winter collection.

His showing at Fashion Scout in London was a fluid, elegant, innovative parade of the kind of clothes that make a woman look sensational. Gold and silver are beautifully set off with his signature black. Delicate lace detailing, appliqué work, bold yet intricate metallic threads, gathered hemlines and refined pleats catch the eye.




Rocky Star fall 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)

The mix and gleam of the blended, sequined and textured fabrics — wool, tweed and faux fur sourced from India, China and Italy — is tantalizing but never overpowering.  You see a lot of superb tailoring in the trousers, jackets and coats. Vintage features are embodied in the high-fashion pairings of structured and free flowing silhouettes.

Speaking to Rocky Star backstage after the show, he described the kind of woman he is designing for. 




Rocky Star fall 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)

“The Rocky Star woman likes to stand out in the crowd. She wants to feel powerful but very feminine,” he said.

He has a good understanding of the practical aspects of a busy woman’s life.

“It’s a start to finish look — if a woman is working and wants to go out in the evening, she can carry her outfit right through. It’s all separates — blazers, skirts, trousers, jackets and suits — so you can take a piece from the collection and mix it with your basics,” he advised.

Rocky Star, founded in 1995, is produced in Mumbai and distributed in Paris and Milan. The brand is also sold in Dubai and Star has ambitions to expand in the Middle East.




Rocky Star fall 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)

“Our aim is to reach out to more people all around the world. This is a start – not the end,” he smiled.

Fashion Scout, which has run for 23 seasons, is the UK’s largest independent showcase for emerging and established design talent during London Fashion Week.

Alongside the brightest British talent, Fashion Scout provides platforms for industry selected international designers and collective showcases including those from China, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Fashion Scout’s venue is the 22,000 sq.ft Victoria House, situated on the edge of Bloomsbury Square in Central London.

Topics: Rocky Star lfw

Sonam Kapoor dazzles as Bulgari unveils new Mosque-inspired collection

Sonam Kapoor is the face of Bulgari’s new collection, Jannah. (Instagram)
Updated 38 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Sonam Kapoor dazzles as Bulgari unveils new Mosque-inspired collection

Updated 38 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Fine jewelry house Bulgari unveiled its latest high-jewelry collection, Jannah, in a dazzling runway show that lit up the Louvre Abu Dhabi last week.

More than two years in the making, the collection is a collaboration between the Italian jewelry house and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, member of the ruling UAE Royal Family.

Drawing inspiration from the five Carrara flower mosaics that adorn the marble ceilings of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE’s capital, the collection features diamond encrusted pieces punctuated with precious emeralds and celebrates the bond between the two cities of Abu Dhabi and Rome.

The new collection was feted by way of a glitzy bash held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. (Instagram)

A standout piece is an extraordinary necklace featuring a single, cushion-cut Colombia emerald of 13.38kts and engraved with “Zayed” in Arabic on the back of the pendant, a nod to the Princess’s late grandfather, and founder of the UAE.

It is the first time the Italian high jewelry house collaborates with a member of the UAE royal family.

The new collection was feted by way of a glitzy bash held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi that brought together some of the region’s biggest stars, such as Tara Emad, Nadine Nassib Njeim and Sonam Kapoor, who serves as the face of the Jannah line. 

Topics: Bulgari Sonam Kapoor

Latest updates

India women facing sedition charges over school play get bail
Iran assassinated Lebanon’s Rafik Hariri: Saudi Deputy Defense Minister
Libya arms embargo a ‘joke,’ says UN official
Sonam Kapoor dazzles as Bulgari unveils new Mosque-inspired collection
S&P downgrades Sharjah rating to BBB

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.