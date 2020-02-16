India’s Rocky Star lights up Fashion Scout at London Fashion Week

LONDON: If you are the kind of woman who wants to blend quietly into the background then Rocky Star’s clothes are not for you. If, on the other hand, you want to make a strong, confident, super stylish impact, then waste no time in getting hold of some pieces from his covetable Autumn/Winter collection.

His showing at Fashion Scout in London was a fluid, elegant, innovative parade of the kind of clothes that make a woman look sensational. Gold and silver are beautifully set off with his signature black. Delicate lace detailing, appliqué work, bold yet intricate metallic threads, gathered hemlines and refined pleats catch the eye.







Rocky Star fall 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)



The mix and gleam of the blended, sequined and textured fabrics — wool, tweed and faux fur sourced from India, China and Italy — is tantalizing but never overpowering. You see a lot of superb tailoring in the trousers, jackets and coats. Vintage features are embodied in the high-fashion pairings of structured and free flowing silhouettes.

Speaking to Rocky Star backstage after the show, he described the kind of woman he is designing for.







Rocky Star fall 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)



“The Rocky Star woman likes to stand out in the crowd. She wants to feel powerful but very feminine,” he said.

He has a good understanding of the practical aspects of a busy woman’s life.

“It’s a start to finish look — if a woman is working and wants to go out in the evening, she can carry her outfit right through. It’s all separates — blazers, skirts, trousers, jackets and suits — so you can take a piece from the collection and mix it with your basics,” he advised.

Rocky Star, founded in 1995, is produced in Mumbai and distributed in Paris and Milan. The brand is also sold in Dubai and Star has ambitions to expand in the Middle East.







Rocky Star fall 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)



“Our aim is to reach out to more people all around the world. This is a start – not the end,” he smiled.

Fashion Scout, which has run for 23 seasons, is the UK’s largest independent showcase for emerging and established design talent during London Fashion Week.

Alongside the brightest British talent, Fashion Scout provides platforms for industry selected international designers and collective showcases including those from China, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Fashion Scout’s venue is the 22,000 sq.ft Victoria House, situated on the edge of Bloomsbury Square in Central London.