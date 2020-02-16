You are here

Dubai-listed Arabtec swings to annual loss, blames real estate slowdown

Arabtec, which was involved in the construction of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, posted its first annual loss since 2016. (Reuters)
Updated 16 February 2020
Reuters

  • Arabtec, which was involved in the construction of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, posted its first annual loss since 2016
  • Dubai has faced a slowing real estate market for most of the previous decade
DUBAI: Dubai-listed Arabtec Holding swung to a 774.5 million-dirham ($210.9 million) net loss in 2019 from a profit of 256.3 million dirhams in 2018, the construction company reported on Sunday.
Arabtec, which was involved in the construction of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, posted its first annual loss since 2016, according to Refinitiv data.
The company blamed the loss on its core construction business, citing a slowing real estate sector where there have been limited new projects launched.
Dubai has faced a slowing real estate market for most of the previous decade, with the exception of a brief pick up more than six years ago.
Development of some non-real estate projects across the United Arab Emirates have also slowed or been halted.
Arabtec also cited low liquidity in the real estate sector, settlement and recoverability claims and estimated losses from an investment in an associate company for the loss.
It did not name the associate company.
Other business units, including industrial and engineering, remained profitable, it said.
Revenue fell 21 percent to 7.78 billion dirhams and Group Chief Financial Officer Adel Al-Wahedi resigned, it said in bourse statements.
The company also said it’s closely working with “key lenders” to align its debt with its business needs and is cutting costs by reducing its workforce.
Discussions and due diligence of a potential merger with Trojan, announced in September, continue to take place, it said.

S&P downgrades Sharjah rating to BBB

  • The ratings agency lowered its long-term rating to BBB from BBB+, but kept its outlook at stable
  • Activity in the private sector in the UAE shrank in January for the first time since 2009
DUBAI: S&P downgraded its credit rating for Sharjah, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, on Friday citing an increasing debt and interest expenses burden.
The ratings agency lowered its long-term rating to BBB from BBB+, but kept its outlook at stable.
It said weak economic conditions in the third largest emirate since 2019 have led to “decreased government revenue from government-related entities and land sales.”
The agency also said “increased government grants and land compensation payments, as well as accelerated payments to contractors, has resulted in a wider-than-anticipated deficit.”
Activity in the private sector in the UAE shrank in January for the first time since 2009, with jobs in the private non-oil sector declining at one of the strongest rates on record, a survey showed on Tuesday.
In November, ratings agency Moody’s said Sharjah, along with Dubai, was among the most vulnerable to the impact of the non-oil sector slowdown in the UAE.
The emirate in April last year acquired a majority stake of 50.07 percent in struggling Invest Bank for 1.12 billion dirhams ($305 million).
The government of Sharjah, where Invest Bank is based, stepped in in late 2018 after the central bank ordered the lender to take losses that wiped out its capital base.
S&P said in its statement on Friday that it expects the emirate to fund the second part of the Invest Bank acquisition this year.
“We therefore anticipate net general government debt will exceed our previous expectations and reach 33 percent of gross domestic product by end-2020, and anticipate interest expenses to revenue of 11.1 percent in 2020,” S&P said.
In October last year Sharjah raised $750 million in 10-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal.

