You are here

  • Home
  • Powers renew pledge to uphold Libya arms embargo

Powers renew pledge to uphold Libya arms embargo

1 / 2
Foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss peace in Libya. (AFP)
2 / 2
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (R) and the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya, United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams give a press statement at the end of a follow-up meeting on Libya, on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on Feb. 16, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ep89

Updated 48 sec ago
AP

Powers renew pledge to uphold Libya arms embargo

  • Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi
  • A first round faltered when officials concluded negotiations without signing an agreement
Updated 48 sec ago
AP

MUNICH: Countries with interests in Libya’s civil war recommitted themselves Sunday to uphold a barely working arms embargo, four weeks after a peace summit in Berlin was followed by numerous new arms violations, officials from Germany and the UN said.
Germany and the UN, which co-hosted the Jan. 19 Berlin summit, gathered foreign ministers and other officials from a dozen countries on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to try to bolster a drive to cut off outside military support for Libya’s warring parties.
The countries involved include the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with Italy, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Sunday’s meeting formally launched an international follow-up committee on Libya. Italy will co-chair the next meeting, in Rome in March.
At the Berlin summit, participants agreed to respect the arms embargo, hold off on military support to Libya’s warring parties and push them to reach a full cease-fire. But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that agreement has been repeatedly violated by continuing arms deliveries and an escalation in fighting.
On Sunday, the participants “had a discussion on the deplorable recent violations of the arms embargo, renewed their determination to contribute to its thorough implementation and welcomed progress regarding more efficient monitoring of the embargo,” the German and UN hosts said in a statement.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said they spoke “very openly” about recent violations.
“Different opinions were voiced on what this is down to, but everyone agrees that the road we have taken — namely, to separate the parties to the conflict from their supporters — remains the only promising road to ending the civil war in Libya,” he told reporters.
Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, who was later killed.




German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (R) and the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya, United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams give a press statement at the end of a follow-up meeting on Libya, on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on Feb. 16, 2020. (AFP)

A weak UN-recognized administration that now holds the capital of Tripoli and parts of the country’s west is backed by Turkey, which recently sent thousands of soldiers to Libya, and to a lesser degree Qatar and Italy as well as local militias.
On the other side is a rival government in the east that supports eastern commander Gen. Khalifa Hafter, whose forces launched an offensive to capture Tripoli last April. They are backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France and Russia.
United Arab Emirate’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said the UAE is working with other partners to reach a political solution in LIbya, which would also curb extremism.
Since the Berlin summit, the rival Libyan military factions have met in Geneva in a UN-led effort to forge a lasting truce. A first round of talks ended without officials signing an agreement, but Maas said a second round will begin in Geneva on Tuesday.
The UN also expects to hold the first meeting of “an inclusive Libyan political forum” in Geneva in 10 days’ time but Stephanie Williams, the deputy UN envoy for Libya, said that the situation on the ground is “deeply troubling.”
A fragile existing truce “is holding only by a thread, with numerous — over 150 violations,” she said.
On Wednesday, the UN Security Council endorsed the Berlin summit conclusions, including a 55-point road map for ending the war in Libya and condemned the recent increase in violence in the oil-rich North African country.
The European Union, which will discuss Libya in Brussels on Monday, has been arguing about possibly having naval ships enforce the UN arms embargo against Libya.
Maas, however, stressed the need to enforce the weapons embargo by sea, air and land, given that arms find their way to the warring parties by different routes. He said EU ships may not be needed in the Mediterranean Sea “because sea routes, air routes and land routes can be monitored from the air.”

Topics: Libya Munich Security Conference UN

Related

Middle-East
UN-backed Sarraj: Support for Haftar ‘prolonging’ Libyan war
Middle-East
New clashes in Libya despite UN cease-fire call

Warring parties in Yemen agree on major prisoner trade: UN

Updated 16 February 2020
AP

Warring parties in Yemen agree on major prisoner trade: UN

  • Griffiths urged both parties to move forward with the agreed-upon prisoner exchange
  • It is a sign that talks to end the disastrous war could be making progress
Updated 16 February 2020
AP

CAIRO: Yemen’s warring sides have agreed to implement a long-delayed and major prisoner swap, the United Nations said on Sunday, in a sign that talks to end the disastrous war between the country’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi militia could be making progress.
It would be the “first official large-scale” exchange of its kind since the beginning of the conflict, according to the UN
The prisoner swap deal was seen as a breakthrough during 2018 peace talks in Sweden. The Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government agreed then to several confidence-building measures, including a cease-fire in the strategic port city of Hodeidah.
Implementation of the tentative peace plan stumbled amid ongoing military offensives and a deep-seated distrust between the two sides.
The UN mission in Yemen said that both the Yemeni government and the militia had decided to “immediately begin with exchanging the lists for the upcoming release” of prisoners. Sunday’s statement came after seven days of meetings between the two sides in Jordan’s capital, Amman.
“Today the parties showed us that even with the growing challenges on the ground, the confidence they have been building can still yield positive results,” the UN envoy Martin Griffiths said.
The talks were co-chaired by Griffiths’ office and the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC.
Griffiths urged both parties to move forward with the agreed-upon prisoner exchange “with the utmost sense of urgency.” He did not elaborate when they would start the exchange.
Franz Rauchenstein, the head of the ICRC in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, welcomed the step as “encouraging.”
“Today, despite ongoing clashes, we saw that the parties have found common humanitarian ground that will allow many detainees to return to their loved ones,” Rauchenstein said.
The war in Yemen has also spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. It has killed over 100,000 people, including fighters and civilians, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, which tracks violence reports in Yemen.
Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdel-Salam said they would release 1,400 prisoners including Saudis and Sudanese.
Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdullah Al-Hadrami said he welcomed the “phased agreement” to release prisoners, in a tweet Sunday.
The breakthrough in talks came after another weekend of violence in Yemen.
The renewed clashes threatened to overshadow the hopes raised by back-channel talks in the Gulf state of Oman between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.
The talks focus on interim agreements, such as re-opening Yemen’s main international airport in Sanaa. In a sign of progress, two United Nations flights ferrying dozens of seriously ill Yemenis abroad for treatment took off last week from the militant-held capital, the first since the start of the air blockade.
The conflict in the Arab world’s poorest country erupted in 2014, when the Iran-allied Houthis seized the capital and much of the country’s north. An Arab coalition, established to restore the authority of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Hadi’s government, launched a military intervention months later.

Topics: Yemen Arab Coalition Houthis Martin Griffiths Mohammed Abdullah Al-Hadrami International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) United Nations (UN) Hodeidah prisoner swap Saudi prisoners Franz Rauchenstein

Related

Special
Middle-East
Houthis breaching cease-fire, Yemen government tells monitors
Middle-East
Arab coalition aircraft crashes in Yemen’s Al-Jawf
Special
Middle-East
Yemen Army foils Houthi attempt to take over Taiz
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition in Yemen refers airstrike incidents to judicial authorities

Latest updates

Car bomb blast in Syrian town and reports of civilian casualties - witnesses
Warring parties in Yemen agree on major prisoner trade: UN
Palestinian PM: Trump’s Mideast plan ‘will be buried’
Israel’s Gantz vows to form government without Netanyahu
Saudi students returning from China leave quarantine after coronavirus checkups

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.