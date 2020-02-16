You are here

  • Home
  • Magnitude 5.8 quake hits in vicinity of Iran’s Qeshm island in the Gulf

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits in vicinity of Iran’s Qeshm island in the Gulf

The report did not present any information about possible casualties or damage. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4us77

Updated 50 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits in vicinity of Iran’s Qeshm island in the Gulf

Updated 50 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit in the vicinity of Iran’s Qeshm island in the Gulf, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday.
The report did not present any information about possible casualties or damage.

Topics: Iran earthquake

Related

Middle-East
Turkish earthquake triggers many unanswered questions
Middle-East
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits northeastern Iran: state TV

Oman sees biggest Gulf clash risk in Strait of Hormuz

Updated 16 February 2020
Reuters

Oman sees biggest Gulf clash risk in Strait of Hormuz

  • The waterway between Iran and Oman is the conduit for some 30 percent of all crude and other oil liquids traded by sea
  • Friction between Iran and the West had led several nations to send task forces to guard shipping there
Updated 16 February 2020
Reuters

MUNICH: The risk of a military confrontation is higher in the Strait of Hormuz than anywhere else in the Gulf region, Oman’s foreign minister said, due in part to the growing number of military vessels from different countries that are guarding it.
The waterway between Iran and Oman — 33 kilometers wide at its narrowest point — is the conduit for some 30 percent of all crude and other oil liquids traded by sea.
Friction between Iran and the West had led several nations to send task forces to guard shipping there, and Washington has blamed Tehran for attacks on international merchant vessels in or near the area, something Tehran denies.
“There are a lot of military ships in the Hormuz (area) and our concern is there could be a mistake,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah said late on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.
That would make that area the riskiest flashpoint in the Gulf over the coming months, he added.
Iran cannot legally close the Strait of Hormuz unilaterally because part of it is in Omani territorial waters. However, ships that sail it pass through Iranian waters, which are under the responsibility of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy.
Tehran has also threatened reprisals for the Jan. 3 killing of its top military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a US drone strike, though regional analysts have said that is unlikely to involve an intervention in the Strait.
Washington, which in 2018 decided to pull out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and re-impose sanctions on it, is leading a naval mission to protect oil tankers and cargo ships that includes Britain.
France leads a separate European mission, and Japan, Russia, South Korea and China have also sent naval assets to the region.
There have been periodic confrontations between the Iranian Guards and the US military in the Gulf in recent years. US officials have said closing the Strait would be crossing a “red line” and America would take action to reopen it.
“The only thing for Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar is the Strait of Hormuz and if it is blocked, we will all be in trouble so that’s why it is important to maintain the safeguard of maritime navigation,” Kuwait’s foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah told the same conference.

Topics: geopolitics Strait of Hormuz Oman Iran

Related

Special
World
South Korea sending naval forces to Strait of Hormuz to boost security
Middle-East
Eight EU nations back naval force to patrol Strait of Hormuz

Latest updates

Ivanka Trump praises Saudi Arabia for gender quality progress at Global Women’s Forum
Banksy’s Valentine’s Day mural covered after it was defaced
Magnitude 5.8 quake hits in vicinity of Iran’s Qeshm island in the Gulf
‘Shams Al-Maaref’ (The Book of Sun) to have world premiere during Red Sea film festival opening
Oman sees biggest Gulf clash risk in Strait of Hormuz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.