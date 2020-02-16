You are here

Saudi Arabia says yes to more skilled workers from Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia is the largest labor market for Bangladeshi migrant workers, with 1.5 million employed in the Kingdom. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 February 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Technical team to visit Dhaka to oversee training programs 
  • Riyadh is introducing a new system for recruiting skilled migrant workers
DHAKA: Dhaka said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia was keen on hiring more skilled workers from Bangladesh, following a Joint Economic Council meeting which concluded in the capital recently.
Last year Bangladesh sent around 400,000 workers to the Kingdom, according to data from the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training. Saudi Arabia is the largest labor market for Bangladeshi migrant workers, with 1.5 million employed in the Kingdom.  
A 40-member Saudi delegation held several meetings with officials in Dhaka during the 13th session of the Bangladesh–Saudi Arabia Joint Commission. It was led by Mahir Abdul Rahman Gassim, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for international affairs at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.
“Saudi Arabia is going to introduce a new system regarding the recruitment of skilled migrant workers,” Zahid Hossain, joint secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (EWOE) told Arab News. “We found the delegation very cooperative and keen on hiring Bangladeshi skilled migrants.”
He added that the Kingdom wanted to ensure that Bangladesh was working toward the initiative through training programs for the migrant workers.
“The delegation asked Bangladeshi authorities to provide training very carefully so that the migrant workers can cope with the working environment in the Kingdom. A technical committee from the Saudi Arabian government is expected to visit Bangladesh very soon to witness the preparations on ground.”
Bangladesh has 70 Technical Training Centers across the country to prepare its workforce for the global job market.  
Saudi Arabia’s decision was a step in the right direction, one expert said.
“Bangladesh can get much more benefit through the export of its skilled manpower as workers’ salaries will be increased and the migration cost will also be reduced,” Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, secretary-general of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, told Arab News.
Bangladeshi semi-skilled and unskilled migrant workers spend on average around $3,500 to secure a job in the Kingdom. This figure can go up to $4,500 in some cases.
“As we know, Saudi Arabia is preparing a list of source criteria for hiring skilled migrant workers and considering the present good relationship between the countries we hope Bangladesh will be one of the favorite choices.”
He added that the guidelines for recruitment, as provided by the Saudi government, would also help in regulating recruitment agencies in the country.
“The Saudi delegation proposed to help Bangladesh in preparing the skilled workers which will be a win-win situation for all,” Noman said.
He added that Bangladesh was already one of the top sourcing countries for employers in Saudi Arabia.
Remittances sent by Bangladeshi workers are the second-largest source of foreign currency for the Bangladesh government after those earned from exports of ready-made garments.
Last year the remittances amounted to $18 billion, 60 percent of which were sent by the Bangladeshi workforce in Saudi Arabia. 

Saudi space program to establish national training base

Saudi space program to establish national training base

  • The program encourages interest in scientific research
RIYADH: The Space Generations Program (Ajyal) launched by the Saudi Space Commission will contribute towards establishing a national base for human capital in the space sector, said Abdul Aziz Al Al-Sheikh, CEO of the Saudi Space Commission.

The program, he said, encourages interest in scientific research and learning various sciences in the areas of innovation: Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM).

Al-Sheikh added that the program was striving to cooperate with specialized academic circles to achieve further progress in research related to space science and its applications.

The program also aims to create a prosperous educational environment in the Kingdom by establishing a stimulating and enabling environment for the space sector to be a platform that launches economic and scientific paths.

“We derive our inspiration from the experience of Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Commission, and his team, who were passionate, creative and determined to reach space,” said Al-Sheikh.

He added that the scientific team that supported the prince’s journey included a group of scientists as well as the most skilled technicians, designers and creative thinkers who contributed to achieving this dream.

The CEO said that the success of the trip was a result of the efforts of the entire team. “The Saudi Space Commission seeks to form a similar dream team that contributes to achieving our ambitious vision for the future of the space sector in the Kingdom,” he added.

Director general of the Space Generations Program, Ilham Al-Harbi, explained that the program had a comprehensive set of goals and strategic visions that aim to instill inspiration in generations to achieve leadership in space science.

She said that the program also aimed to build and develop future generations of Saudi space scientists and turn their dreams into a reality.
 

