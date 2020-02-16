Saudi justice minister moves to preserve children’s rights after divorce

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Justice Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani has issued a decision that helps preserve family structure and ends problems resulting from divorce and its impact on children, SPA reports.

The decision includes the addition of an article to the executive regulations of legal proceedings, which orders the resolution of custody, alimony and visitation cases prior to the finalization of a divorce through reconciliation centers or courts within 30 days after the first hearing.

This is expected to help preserve the family, protect the children’s interests without considering them a party to any dispute between the parents, reduce problems that arise after separation and limit the flow of cases to the courts.