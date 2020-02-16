You are here

Saudi justice minister moves to preserve children’s rights after divorce

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice issued a decision that helps ends problems resulting from divorce and its impact on children. (File/SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Justice Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani has issued a decision that helps preserve family structure and ends problems resulting from divorce and its impact on children, SPA reports.
The decision includes the addition of an article to the executive regulations of legal proceedings, which orders the resolution of custody, alimony and visitation cases prior to the finalization of a divorce through reconciliation centers or courts within 30 days after the first hearing.
This is expected to help preserve the family, protect the children’s interests without considering them a party to any dispute between the parents, reduce problems that arise after separation and limit the flow of cases to the courts.

Saudi Arabia's Commerce Ministry improves English certificate issuance

Updated 16 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment has launched a new service that enables holders of commercial registration to obtain the English certificate online.
The move aims to raise the level of services provided by the ministry to boost business growth.
The issuance of commercial registration certificates in English used to go through many stages, starting with manual translation in accredited bureaus outside the ministry, which required the ministry’s approval.
The Ministry of Commerce and Investment invites holders of commercial registration wishing to benefit from the service to visit its website: E.mci.gov.sa.

