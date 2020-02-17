You are here

  • Home
  • US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Senegal to start Africa tour

US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Senegal to start Africa tour

1 / 2
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Senegal’s President Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Senegal Feb. 16, 2020. (Reuters)
2 / 2
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senegal’s Foreign Minister Amadou Ba attend a press conference at the Presidential Palace, in Dakar, Senegal, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, part of Pompeo’s first visit to sub-Saharan Africa during which he will seek to lay out a positive vision for US cooperation with the continent where China has been increasingly active. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxwnm

Updated 17 February 2020
AP

US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Senegal to start Africa tour

  • Pompeo and Sall discussed the issue of the US military presence in West Africa
  • It comes amid reports that the Trump administration intends to reduce troops in Africa
Updated 17 February 2020
AP

DAKAR: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration is working to determine what level of American military forces is needed in West Africa to counter the rise of extremist violence in the region.
Speaking at the end of his visit to Senegal, Pompeo said he discussed the issue of the US military presence in West Africa with President Macky Sall amid reports that the Trump administration intends to reduce troops in Africa.
“We did have a lot of conversation about security issues here, about America’s role in those. We’ve made it clear that the Department of Defense is looking at West Africa to make sure we have our force levels right,” Pompeo said to reporters Sunday. “I was here as CIA director, so I know these security issues very, very well. We’ll get it right, we’ll get it right collectively; I’m convinced of that.”
Pompeo said the US will work with Senegal, other West African countries and France to counter the growing threat of extremist violence.
“We have an obligation to get security right here, in the region — it’s what will permit economic growth and we’re determined to do that,” Pompeo said. “And I’m convinced that when our review is done, we’ll have a conversation with not just Senegal, but all the countries in the region ... We’ll deliver an outcome that works for all of us.”
Senegal’s Foreign Minister Amadou Ba confirmed that West Africa is concerned about the extremist violence that is spreading in West Africa.
“Terrorism has no border, and it is very costly,” said Ba at the news conference with Pompeo. He said that Senegal and the region wants continued military support from the US
“Yes, we are under threat,” Ba said. “We want them (the US) to remain present. We hope they will continue to support in security areas. We hope they will continue to support us in training and intelligence. This was discussed with the president of the republic.”
Pompeo came to Senegal to start his tour of Africa, the first US Cabinet official to visit in more than 18 months. He left Senegal Sunday to go to Angola and after that will travel to Ethiopia as the Trump administration tries to counter the growing interest of China, Russia and other global powers in Africa and its booming young population of more than 1.2 billion.
In Angola, an oil-rich country whose people remain impoverished, Pompeo will meet with President Joao Lourenco, who is making strides against corruption, including actions against close relatives of the former leader.
Then Pompeo heads to Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with more than 100 million people and the headquarters of the African Union.
Ethiopia, a key US security ally in the Horn of Africa, has undergone dramatic political reforms since Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. The loosening of repressive measures has been exploited by some with long-held grievances, leading to sometimes violent ethnic tensions that threaten a national election later this year.

Topics: Senegal Mike Pompeo Macky Sall United States West Africa

Related

World
Pompeo to pay first visit to Africa
World
Macron hits back at Pompeo, says West is ‘weakening’

14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN

Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN

  • The attack was carried out on Friday in the village of Ntumbo in the northwest region
  • Separatists in the regions have been fighting the central government for three years
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

LIBREVILLE, Gabon: A massacre in an anglophone region of Cameroon left up to 22 villagers dead including 14 children, the UN said Sunday, with an opposition party blaming the killings on the army.
Armed men carried out the bloodshed on Friday in the village of Ntumbo in the Northwest region, James Nunan, a local official of humanitarian coordination agency OCHA, told AFP.
“Up to 22 civilians were killed, including a pregnant woman and several children,” Nunan said, adding that 14 children — including nine under age five — were among the dead.
Eleven of the children were girls, said Nunan, head of OCHA’s office for the Northwest and Southwest regions, which are home to the West African country’s large English-speaking minority.
Separatists in the regions have been fighting the central government for three years.
The Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon, one of the country’s two main opposition parties, issued a statement saying: “The dictatorial regime (and) the supreme head of the security and defense forces are chiefly responsible for these crimes.”
A key figure in the separatist movement, lawyer Agbor Mballa, in a Facebook post also accused “state defense forces” of carrying out the killings.
An army official contacted by AFP early Sunday denied the allegations, saying simply: “False.” No other official response was immediately available.
The three-year conflict between anglophone forces seeking to break away from French-speaking Cameroon has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced more than 700,000 people to flee their homes.
Friday’s killings followed elections on February 9 that were marred by violence in the regions blamed both on separatists and security forces.
Armed separatists prevented people from voting, threatening reprisals, while government soldiers were a heavy presence.
Separatists kidnapped more than 100 people and torched property in the run-up to the elections, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday.
The government has not yet announced the results of the elections or turnout figures.

 

 

Topics: Cameroon massacre Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon

Related

World
17 Chinese, Ukrainian seamen kidnapped off Cameroon
World
Violence in DR Congo’s Ituri may be crimes against humanity: UN

Latest updates

Japan suffers worst economic slump in five years
General Motors plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand
Xerox courts HP shareholders as takeover battle heats up
Stop backing Assad ‘atrocities’, Trump urges Russia
14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.