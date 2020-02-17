You are here

Cost of China’s anti-virus fight rises with workers idle

The untouched Lunar New Year decor and the shuttered bars in a retail district in Beijing reflect the wider impact of the national curbs on business. (AP)
AP

  • The economic shut-down could have knock-on effects for many other countries
AP

BEIJING: Real estate agent Du Xuekun’s sales usually jump after the Lunar New Year holiday. But this year, Du has been at home for a month with no income after vast swathes of China’s economy were shut down in a sweeping effort to contain the present virus outbreak.

Du, who lives in Jiaozhuo, near the central city of Zhengzhou, is one of millions of people who are bearing the soaring cost of the most extreme anti-disease measures ever imposed. Some businesses are reopening, but Beijing has told the public to stay home if possible.

“People will buy food and clothes online but for sure won’t buy an apartment without seeing it,” said Du.

Industries from auto sales to travel to retailing effectively shut down after curbs were imposed starting Jan. 23 with the suspension of most access to Wuhan, an metropolis of 11 million people at the center of the outbreak.

Travel restrictions expanded to cities affecting more than 60 million people, while curbs on business spread nationwide. The Lunar New Year holiday was extended to keep factories and offices closed. Nationwide, thousands of restaurants and cinemas have been shut to prevent crowds from gathering.

The rising losses threaten to become a political liability for the ruling Communist Party. Local officials have been ordered to revive business activity but are moving cautiously.

By Sunday, 1,665 deaths and 68,500 cases had been reported in the two months since the first infections in December.

Economists fear optimism that the disease might be under control is premature. Even if auto manufacturing and other business resumes as planned, activity won’t be back to normal until at least mid-March.

Losses are expected to be so large that forecasters have cut estimates for China’s economic growth.

Forecasters including Capital Economics say growth, already at multi-decade lows, might fall to 2 percent in the three months ending in March, down from the previous quarter’s official figure of 6 percent.




The lock-down in Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, may have hurt more than it helped by causing panic. (AFP)

“If the economy really gets into a tailspin, the challenge for the party will be substantially increased,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

Locking down Wuhan might have hurt more than it helped by causing panic and was “very damaging to the economy,” said Tsang.

“They will have to rethink the lockdown approach,” he said.

The ruling party has responded to the mounting economic pressure by promising tax breaks and subsidies to companies hurt by the anti-disease measures.

The government needs to “maintain stable economic operation and social harmony,” President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

On Friday, the Ministry of Finance announced that companies with monthly sales below 100,000 yuan ($14,000) will be exempt from value-added and other taxes. It said companies that cannot repay loans might be allowed to invoke “force majeure,” a last-resort legal measure that can waive obligations in disasters.

Travel and hospitality were hardest-hit after the government canceled group tours and told businesspeople to put off travel. Airlines canceled thousands of flights and hotels closed.

The manager of a travel agency in Shenyang, the biggest city in China’s northeast, said its monthly revenue, usually 100,000 yuan ($14,000), fell to zero. He said the agency still is paying rent and wages of 20,000 yuan ($2,800) a month.

“We don’t expect to see a recovery until May or June,” said the manager, who would give only his surname, Xu. “We do hope the government can give us a tax exemption or reduction, but we still have seen no subsidies.”

Property sales have fallen to almost zero over the past three weeks. The industry employs millions of people and drives demand for appliances, furniture and other consumer goods.

FASTFACT

China this week said that companies with monthly sales below 100,000 yuan ($14,000) will be exempt from value-added and other taxes.

Du, the real estate salesman, said he usually closes two sales a month and earns 7,000-8,000 yuan ($1,000-$1,100). He needs to make a 3,000-yuan ($430) monthly loan payment whether he works or not.

“I have no base salary and live on commission,” said Du, 27. “Without sales, there will be no income.”

Chinese leaders already were struggling to shore up economic growth that slowed to 6.1 percent last year thanks to weak consumer demand and a tariff war with Washington. Some economists, citing industry surveys and other data, say real growth already was much weaker than that.

The anti-disease measures closed factories that supply the world with smartphones, furniture, shoes, toys and household appliances. That sent shockwaves through other developing countries that supply industrial components and iron ore, copper and other commodities.

South Korea and other economies that rely on China as an export market face potential job losses.

E-commerce companies are hiring extra workers to cope with a flood of demand as families stay home and buy groceries online. But streets in Beijing and other major cities are still eerily quiet.

Auto sales plunged 20.2 percent in January from a year earlier, deepening a 2-year-old decline in the industry’s biggest global market. Sales fell 9.6 percent last year to 21.4 million, well below their 2017 peak of 24.7 million.

That is squeezing global automakers that look to China to drive revenue as they spend billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles to meet government sales targets.

“Enterprises are under huge pressure,” said a statement by an industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

China rebounded relatively quickly from its 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, but economic conditions now are less rosy.

SARS struck when China was entering a history-making boom powered by construction and exports. Growth peaked at a blistering 14.2 percent in 2007. By contrast, the latest virus hit in the midst of a slowdown.

In the smartphone market, Apple, Huawei and other brands face a potential hit because China is both their No. 1 market and global production base.

Shipments might fall as much as 50 percent this quarter compared with the final three months of 2019, according to research firm Canalys.

There is a “high risk” that component suppliers, with factory workers still stranded in their hometowns by travel bans, “will not be able to ramp up to normal capacity if the outbreak is prolonged,” Canalys said in a report.

Apple and other global vendors face a “serious impact” if the virus spreads and those suppliers close, the report said.

“The current situation will likely lead to some of the worst ever shipment numbers,” it said.

Saudi Arabia to introduce new franchising laws

Hebshi Alshammari

  • Regulations are designed to increase transparency and encourage investment in the Kingdom
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: New franchise regulations designed to increase transparency and encourage entrepreneurs to invest are expected to be implemented in Saudi Arabia within a few weeks, according to the chairman of the Franchise Committee.

The franchisor will be required under the new law to disclose all relevant information, including employee numbers, profits and losses, and the number of its outlets that have closed. The regulations will increase entrepreneurs’ awareness of their rights and may encourage them to acquire a franchise, committee chairman Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Mojel said. 

Franchises offered Saudi companies a good opportunity to expand their businesses, he added.

“Franchising allows a franchisee to run and own an investment and get support from the franchisor, who enjoys considerable experience and has the power to help the franchisee to market the product profitably,” he told Arab News. “This system will help small and medium enterprises prosper and survive in today’s markets.”

A franchisor, Al-Mojel said, brought with it years of experience and a strong brand identity, which helped franchisees to establish themselves and survive in the marketplace.

If the franchisee faces marketing, financial or logistic difficulties, Al-Mojel said, the franchisor will offer support and help the franchisee to succeed because their relationship is reciprocal. 

The franchising system had been in the Kingdom for many years and there were countless successful examples, he added, including hotels and fast-food restaurants. 

One of the biggest challenges in the Kingdom was a lack of awareness of how a franchise operates and how it differs from an agency, according to Al-Mojel. He advised the franchisee and franchisor to agree on a detailed contract that prevents the franchisee from getting into trouble by abusing the contractual relationship.

Some Saudi brands have successfully franchised in other countries, enhancing the global reputation of the brand owners and their partners. 

“For a franchise to succeed, the franchisor should have an integrated training and control program that allows it to monitor closely the work of the franchisee and make sure all requirements and conditions of the franchise have been satisfied and understood properly,” said Al-Mojel. 

“The franchisor should provide the franchisee with detailed operational manuals for the site, including cleaning and the final layout.”

Al-Mojel added that he hoped government agencies would work together closely to promote the role of franchising in economic development and in doing so reduce unemployment and improve living standards.

Decoder

Franchise

In a franchise, legal, financial and administrative responsibilities are divided between franchisor and franchisee, while an agency is characterized by a close relationship between the company and a local agent.

