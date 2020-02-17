You are here

Flight of fancy? Aviation industry tries to go green

Biofuels have been touted as a major opportunity for airlines to cut carbon emissions, but prices remain higher than regular fuel. (AFP)
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

  • Flying accounts for 3 percent of the world’s climate-damaging carbon emissions
SINGAPORE: From an emissions-reducing model jet that looks like something from a sci-fi movie to electric aircraft and sustainable fuel, the aviation industry is ramping up efforts to go green as consumer pressure grows.

In an era when teen climate activist Greta Thunberg opts to travel on an eco-friendly boat and “flight-shaming” is all the rage in her native Sweden, air travel’s reputation has never looked as dire.

Aviation accounts for three percent of climate-damaging carbon emissions globally, according to the European Environment Agency, and the world is experiencing record heatwaves, wildfires and storm surges made worse by rising seas.

“Sustainability” was the buzzword last week in Singapore at Asia’s biggest air show — which was powered by solar panels — with manufacturers and airlines trying to outdo one another on vows to become more sustainable.

Some environmentalists however have criticized such pledges as “greenwash,” PR stunts that will do little to mitigate the damage caused by the vast quantities of jet fuel burnt every year.

“Aviation is under significant pressure to improve its sustainability image,” Paul Stein, chief technology officer for engine maker Rolls-Royce, said.

Airlines are “working with us to find pathways to increase the availability of sustainable fuels, look at how electrification can impact them ... and also looking to more and more efficient engines and airframes.”

The aviation industry has pledged to reduce its net carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2050 compared with 2005 levels, and the British sector went further this month with a vow to achieve net zero emissions by the same date.

At the Singapore Airshow, European plane-maker Airbus unveiled a model of a futuristic new jet that blends wings with body and has two rear-mounted engines.

The demonstrator model’s sleek design is meant to reduce aerodynamic drag, and the manufacturer says it has the potential to cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent compared to current single-aisle aircraft.

Dubbed Maveric, the 2.2-meter-long model had its first test flight in June last year.

Franco-Italian manufacturer ATR was meanwhile keen to highlight that its turboprop aircraft — popular for short hops, particularly in parts of Asia with poor infrastructure — burns 40 percent less fuel compared with a jet of the same size.

“It is a trade-off between fuel consumption and speed,” ATR chief executive Stefano Bortoli said.

“You can gain five, 10 minutes with a faster jet but in terms of pollution, it is more damaging.”

There have also been steps toward producing electric planes. The world’s first fully electric aircraft — designed by engineering firm magniX — made its inaugural test flight in December in Canada.

Swiss company Smartflyer is developing a hybrid-electric aircraft for four people and is aiming for a maiden flight in 2022. As well as reducing emissions, the aircraft is less noisy and cheaper to operate due in part to lower fuel costs.

But Aldo Montanari, the company’s head of avionics and user interface, cautioned such projects would not be quick.

“The pressure is quite big ... and I think the industry has understood but they need time to react, they cannot do it in one year,” he said. “It has to be safe.”

Biofuels are touted as a major route for the aviation industry to cut carbon emissions, and several airlines have in recent years operated commercial flights using them.

But prices remain higher than regular fuel, and they represent just a tiny proportion of jet fuel used globally.

Despite the efforts, environmentalists accuse the aviation industry of moving too slowly as more evidence emerges of the devastating impacts of climate change.

“It will take a long time for airlines to become sustainable,” Dewi Zloch, climate and energy campaigner with Greenpeace, said.

“Technological solutions will take decades.”

Saudi Arabia to introduce new franchising laws

Hebshi Alshammari

  • Regulations are designed to increase transparency and encourage investment in the Kingdom
RIYADH: New franchise regulations designed to increase transparency and encourage entrepreneurs to invest are expected to be implemented in Saudi Arabia within a few weeks, according to the chairman of the Franchise Committee.

The franchisor will be required under the new law to disclose all relevant information, including employee numbers, profits and losses, and the number of its outlets that have closed. The regulations will increase entrepreneurs’ awareness of their rights and may encourage them to acquire a franchise, committee chairman Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Mojel said. 

Franchises offered Saudi companies a good opportunity to expand their businesses, he added.

“Franchising allows a franchisee to run and own an investment and get support from the franchisor, who enjoys considerable experience and has the power to help the franchisee to market the product profitably,” he told Arab News. “This system will help small and medium enterprises prosper and survive in today’s markets.”

A franchisor, Al-Mojel said, brought with it years of experience and a strong brand identity, which helped franchisees to establish themselves and survive in the marketplace.

If the franchisee faces marketing, financial or logistic difficulties, Al-Mojel said, the franchisor will offer support and help the franchisee to succeed because their relationship is reciprocal. 

The franchising system had been in the Kingdom for many years and there were countless successful examples, he added, including hotels and fast-food restaurants. 

One of the biggest challenges in the Kingdom was a lack of awareness of how a franchise operates and how it differs from an agency, according to Al-Mojel. He advised the franchisee and franchisor to agree on a detailed contract that prevents the franchisee from getting into trouble by abusing the contractual relationship.

Some Saudi brands have successfully franchised in other countries, enhancing the global reputation of the brand owners and their partners. 

“For a franchise to succeed, the franchisor should have an integrated training and control program that allows it to monitor closely the work of the franchisee and make sure all requirements and conditions of the franchise have been satisfied and understood properly,” said Al-Mojel. 

“The franchisor should provide the franchisee with detailed operational manuals for the site, including cleaning and the final layout.”

Al-Mojel added that he hoped government agencies would work together closely to promote the role of franchising in economic development and in doing so reduce unemployment and improve living standards.

