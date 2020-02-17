You are here

With rice and biryani, Malaysia aims for halal Olympic gold

Malaysia is the only country to have reached a halal cooperation deal with Tokyo for the Games. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The value of the global halal market is projected to reach $2.6 trillion by 2023, nearly double 2017 levels
KUALA LUMPUR: A small factory in Malaysia’s capital is preparing thousands of ready-to-eat halal meals, from fried rice to chicken biryani, to be shipped off to Japan for 2020’s biggest sporting event.

Food firms from Muslim-majority Malaysia, are expected to be big winners from a rush of Muslim travelers to Japan for the Olympics and Paralympic Games, from late July to September.

“It’s a huge platform and opportunity for us,” said Ahmad Husaini Hassan, boss of the MyChef company making the meals in Kuala Lumpur. “Our intention is not to go in and out. We’ve to go in and stay for the long term.”

Malaysia wants to use the Games as a springboard to boost halal exports, which include food and cosmetics, by about a fifth to $12 billion this year. It exported halal goods worth $604 million to Japan in 2018, 90 percent of it food and food ingredients.

Malaysia is the only country to have reached a halal cooperation deal with Tokyo for the Games.

MyChef aims to triple its revenue to 4.5 million ringgit ($1 million) this year. It is in talks with Japanese retailer Aeon to jointly develop a line of ready-to-eat halal meals and snacks, Ahmad Husaini said.

Malaysia’s halal trade has lagged behind non-Muslim nations such as the US, China and Brazil. The value of the global halal market is projected to reach $2.6 trillion by 2023, nearly double 2017 levels, according to Dublin-based data firm Research and Markets.

Malaysia’s government has set an ambitious target of selling as much as $300 million worth of halal food and products to Muslims and non-Muslims around the Games.

It has secured space on the sidelines to host a “Malaysia Street 2020” promotion, which will offer opportunities to sell food and for firms to meet Japanese buyers and distributors.

“We have a lot to learn from Malaysian authorities and in return, Malaysian companies have more chances to expand their business,” said Hideto Nakajima, economic counsellor at the Japanese embassy in Malaysia.

The number of tourists to Japan from Southeast Asia, the region with the world’s biggest Muslim population, has jumped in recent years thanks to relaxed visa rules.

As Japan looks to draw a record 40 million tourists this year, Malaysia estimates 8 million of them will be Muslim.

For HQC Commerce, among four firms chosen to lead Malaysia’s halal push in Japan, the Olympics is a “stepping stone” for bigger things.

“We know that during the Olympics the demand will be highest, so this is the time for us to promote Malaysian products,” said CEO Khairul Shahril Hamzah.

Saudi Arabia to introduce new franchising laws

  • Regulations are designed to increase transparency and encourage investment in the Kingdom
RIYADH: New franchise regulations designed to increase transparency and encourage entrepreneurs to invest are expected to be implemented in Saudi Arabia within a few weeks, according to the chairman of the Franchise Committee.

The franchisor will be required under the new law to disclose all relevant information, including employee numbers, profits and losses, and the number of its outlets that have closed. The regulations will increase entrepreneurs’ awareness of their rights and may encourage them to acquire a franchise, committee chairman Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Mojel said. 

Franchises offered Saudi companies a good opportunity to expand their businesses, he added.

“Franchising allows a franchisee to run and own an investment and get support from the franchisor, who enjoys considerable experience and has the power to help the franchisee to market the product profitably,” he told Arab News. “This system will help small and medium enterprises prosper and survive in today’s markets.”

A franchisor, Al-Mojel said, brought with it years of experience and a strong brand identity, which helped franchisees to establish themselves and survive in the marketplace.

If the franchisee faces marketing, financial or logistic difficulties, Al-Mojel said, the franchisor will offer support and help the franchisee to succeed because their relationship is reciprocal. 

The franchising system had been in the Kingdom for many years and there were countless successful examples, he added, including hotels and fast-food restaurants. 

One of the biggest challenges in the Kingdom was a lack of awareness of how a franchise operates and how it differs from an agency, according to Al-Mojel. He advised the franchisee and franchisor to agree on a detailed contract that prevents the franchisee from getting into trouble by abusing the contractual relationship.

Some Saudi brands have successfully franchised in other countries, enhancing the global reputation of the brand owners and their partners. 

“For a franchise to succeed, the franchisor should have an integrated training and control program that allows it to monitor closely the work of the franchisee and make sure all requirements and conditions of the franchise have been satisfied and understood properly,” said Al-Mojel. 

“The franchisor should provide the franchisee with detailed operational manuals for the site, including cleaning and the final layout.”

Al-Mojel added that he hoped government agencies would work together closely to promote the role of franchising in economic development and in doing so reduce unemployment and improve living standards.

