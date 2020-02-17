You are here

  • Home
  • Xerox courts HP shareholders as takeover battle heats up

Xerox courts HP shareholders as takeover battle heats up

Short Url

https://arab.news/nnvz8

Updated 17 February 2020
REUTERS:

Xerox courts HP shareholders as takeover battle heats up

  • Xerox raised its cash-and-stock bid for HP last week by $2 to $24 per share
  • HP had been resisting Xerox's $35 billion takeover bid
Updated 17 February 2020
REUTERS:

US printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp. is hosting a dinner for HP Inc. shareholders this week as it seeks investor support to overcome the personal computer maker’s resistance to its $35 billion takeover bid, according to people familiar with the matter.
The charm offensive comes after Xerox raised its cash-and-stock bid for HP last week by $2 to $24 per share ahead of a tender offer it plans to launch in early March. It is also asking HP shareholders to replace HP’s board directors with Xerox’s nominees at the company’s annual shareholder meeting later this year.
HP, whose shares ended on Friday at $22.37, is expected to dismiss the sweetened offer as inadequate when it unveils its most recent quarterly earnings on Feb. 24. It told investors last week it wants them to have “full information” on the company before responding publicly to Xerox.
Xerox has invited some HP shareholders to a dinner at a restaurant in the Riverside neighborhood of Greenwich, Connecticut on Feb. 18, the sources said. Xerox CEO John Visentin is expected to attend, one of the sources added.
Enough HP shareholders backing HP CEO Enrique Lores could embolden the company to remain independent or hold out for a better deal.
Other such meetings are possible in the coming days, said another of the sources, who asked not to be identified because the meeting is confidential.
Xerox and HP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Xerox has said it expects the combination with HP, which has four times its market capitalization of about $8 billion, to yield approximately $2 billion in cost synergies. The two companies focus on complimentary segments of the printing market.
The printing industry is in decline as companies and consumers turn to digital documents to save money and help the environment. This has put pressure on companies in the sector to consolidate and reverse their revenue decline through acquisitions that can boost their market share.
HP, which separated from servers and networking equipment provider Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Inc. in 2015, has participated in this consolidation, acquiring Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd’s printer business for $1.05 billion in 2017.
HP has been reluctant to engage in deal discussions with Xerox since November, when the latter launched its takeover campaign after reaching a settlement with Fujifilm Holdings Corp. that resolved a legal dispute over their 57-year-old joint venture and a previous attempt to merge, yielding a $2.3 billion after-tax payoff for Xerox.
Lores, previously the president of HP’s imaging, printing and solutions business, also assumed his duties as CEO last November, succeeding Dion Weisler.
HP did negotiate with Xerox last year at the invitation of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, a top Xerox shareholder who has since also acquired a stake in HP, according to the sources. The talks stalled after the companies failed to agree on the amount of confidential information they shared with each other, the sources said.
HP relies on its desktop and notebook personal computers business for the majority of its net revenue, but gets the bulk of its earnings from its printing hardware and supplies division.
It has disputed the value of the cost synergies that Xerox has put forward, and argued that its sale to Xerox would saddle the combined company with too much debt. HP has also raised questions on the impact on Xerox’s supply chain of losing Fujifilm as a partner.

Restructuring operations
HP is also mindful of large acquisitions given its fateful deal for British software company Autonomy almost a decade ago. HP bought Autonomy for $11.1 billion in 2011 as the centerpiece of its unsuccessful pivot to software. A little over a year later, it wrote off $8.8 billion, $5 billion of which it put down to accounting improprieties, misrepresentation and disclosure failures.
Xerox’s stock has rallied under Visentin, a former Hewlett-Packard and IBM Corp. executive with ties to the private equity industry who took over as Xerox CEO in 2018.
Thanks to an operational restructuring program dubbed ‘Project Own It’, Visentin has managed to take out costs and is seeking to return Xerox to revenue growth by 2021. He has also boosted the company’s stock through share buybacks.
HP has also announced a cost-saving program worth more than $1 billion that could result in its shedding about 16% of its workforce, or about 9,000 employees, over the next few years.

Coronavirus could hurt Dubai’s tourism, raises Oman risks: S&P

Updated 57 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus could hurt Dubai’s tourism, raises Oman risks: S&P

  • ‘Virus-related travel restrictions, if not lifted as we expect, could weigh on the GCC’s hospitality industry, but more so in Dubai’
  • Oman’s economic downside risks were higher this year because of weaker oil demand and its exposure to China
Updated 57 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai’s hospitality industry faces the biggest risk in the Gulf region from travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, analysts at ratings agency S&P Global said on Monday.
All members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait — stand to suffer from the travel restrictions, but the business hub of Dubai could see the biggest impact, they said.
“Virus-related travel restrictions, if not lifted as we expect, could weigh on the GCC’s hospitality industry, but more so in Dubai, which received almost 1 million visitors from China in 2019,” the agency said.
Mohamed Damak, senior director, S&P Middle East & Africa, financial institutions, said there will certainly be an impact on visitors to the region, investments and potentially commodity prices if the virus is not contained by March and travel restrictions are not lifted.
In such a scenario the number of visitors expected to attend Dubai Expo 2020 will also drop, S&P said. Dubai hopes to attract 11 million foreign visitors for the six-month event that begins in October.
The virus has already killed more than 1,700 people and infected more than 70,000 and is yet to show convincing signs of peaking, with more than 2,048 new cases reported on Monday.
There have been nine confirmed cases of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in the UAE. Most of those infected have been Chinese nationals.
Bankers attending a trade finance event in Dubai on Monday said coronavirus had not yet impacted trade flows in the Gulf but that corporates were starting to assess contingency plans in case Chinese exports are limited further over the coming months.
One local banker said banks had started seeing delays in documentation management for goods shipped from China to the UAE.
S&P analyst Zahabia Gupta said Oman’s economic downside risks were higher this year because of weaker oil demand and its exposure to China.
About 45 percent of Omani exports, mostly oil, go to China, making it the most exposed of the Gulf Arab states to developments in that country, said S&P. It forecast economic growth for Oman this year of 2.2 percent, up from an estimated 0.9 percent in 2019.
Fiscal deficits in the region will rise next year because of expected higher spending, lower oil prices and weak growth, Gupta said.
This year S&P expects oil prices to be around $60 a barrel and next year $55 a barrel.

Topics: Health economy tourism Dubai Oman S&P

Related

Middle-East
UAE announces ninth coronavirus case
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students returning from China leave quarantine after being declared coronavirus-free

Latest updates

Coronavirus could hurt Dubai’s tourism, raises Oman risks: S&P
Adidas’ latest campaign shot in Saudi Arabia
Port operator DP World to delist from Dubai stock exchange
This is the UAE salon behind Ivanka Trump’s hair
German far-right group planned Christchurch-style mosque attacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.