Pakistan no longer a militant safe haven: PM Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted Monday that his country is no longer a militant safe haven during a speech in Islamabad. (AFP)
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted Monday that his country is no longer a militant safe haven, and said his administration fully supports the Afghan peace process.
Khan’s comments come as the US and the Taliban appear on the brink of a deal that would see US forces begin to pull out of Afghanistan.
In return, the Taliban would enter talks with the Afghan government, stick to various security guarantees and work toward an eventual, comprehensive cease-fire.
Pakistan, which has long been accused of supporting the Taliban and other extremist groups along its border with Afghanistan, is seen as key to helping secure and implement any deal.
“I can tell you that there are no safe havens here,” Khan said at a conference in the capital Islamabad.
“Whatever the situation might have been in the past, right now, I can tell you ... there is one thing we want: peace in Afghanistan.”
Khan’s comments came after Sarwar Danish, Afghanistan’s second vice president, accused Pakistan of allowing the Taliban to recruit new fighters from Afghan refugee camps in Pakistan.
Khan was addressing a conference marking 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in his country.
While Pakistan cannot “completely guarantee” that no Taliban are hiding among the estimated 2.7 million Afghans living in Pakistan, Khan said his government had done all it can to prevent attacks in Afghanistan, including by building a border fence.
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has for more than a year led talks between the Taliban and Washington, also attended the conference. He said he was “cautiously optimistic” about progress toward an eventual deal.
The US has “commitments from the Talibs on security issues,” he said.
The Taliban, Afghanistan’s security forces and the US are supposed to be launching a seven-day “reduction in violence,” officials announced last week. The move is part of a confidence-building measure ahead of the announcement of a fuller deal.
But bloodshed continued over the weekend, including a Taliban attack in Kunduz province.
Refugees began flowing into Pakistan after the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and continued to come during the Taliban regime.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, credited the nation for supporting Afghan refugees.
“For 40 years, the people of Afghanistan have faced successive crises, for 40 years, the people of Pakistan have responded with solidarity,” Guterres said, while calling on the international community to do more.
“As we look to the challenges ahead, the global community must step up,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Taliban

KABUL: At least five Afghan soldiers were killed when Taliban fighters stormed their base in northern Afghanistan, officials said Monday, as the country waits for an expected “reduction in violence” before a US-Taliban deal.
The attack happened in Shora Khak area of volatile Kunduz province on Sunday, days after US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said an agreement with the Taliban was in place for a “conditions-based” seven-day reduction in violence.
“Unfortunately, five army soldiers were martyred and three wounded,” the Afghan defense ministry said in a statement, adding that Taliban fighters also suffered casualties.
Enhamuddin Rahmani, a spokesman for Kunduz police, said the fighting lasted several hours and both sides suffered casualties.
The Taliban’s official spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed on Twitter that the militants had killed 19 security forces in the attack.
It is not clear when the reduction in violence will begin.
A Taliban official has said it was imminent, and a US official said Friday it would begin “really soon.”
The move is part of a long quest to forge a deal that could eventually lead to a comprehensive cease-fire.
On Monday, a member of Taliban delegation in Doha told a local news agency that the US-Taliban talks had ended “successfully” with an agreement to be released before the end of the month.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

