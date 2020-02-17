You are here

Coronavirus could hurt Dubai’s tourism, raises Oman risks: S&P

Dubai hopes to attract 11 million foreign visitors for the six-month Expo 2020 that begins in October, but may be impacted if coronavirus-related travel issues linger. (AFP)
  • ‘Virus-related travel restrictions, if not lifted as we expect, could weigh on the GCC’s hospitality industry, but more so in Dubai’
  • Oman’s economic downside risks were higher this year because of weaker oil demand and its exposure to China
DUBAI: Dubai’s hospitality industry faces the biggest risk in the Gulf region from travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, analysts at ratings agency S&P Global said on Monday.
All members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait — stand to suffer from the travel restrictions, but the business hub of Dubai could see the biggest impact, they said.
“Virus-related travel restrictions, if not lifted as we expect, could weigh on the GCC’s hospitality industry, but more so in Dubai, which received almost 1 million visitors from China in 2019,” the agency said.
Mohamed Damak, senior director, S&P Middle East & Africa, financial institutions, said there will certainly be an impact on visitors to the region, investments and potentially commodity prices if the virus is not contained by March and travel restrictions are not lifted.
In such a scenario the number of visitors expected to attend Dubai Expo 2020 will also drop, S&P said. Dubai hopes to attract 11 million foreign visitors for the six-month event that begins in October.
The virus has already killed more than 1,700 people and infected more than 70,000 and is yet to show convincing signs of peaking, with more than 2,048 new cases reported on Monday.
There have been nine confirmed cases of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in the UAE. Most of those infected have been Chinese nationals.
Bankers attending a trade finance event in Dubai on Monday said coronavirus had not yet impacted trade flows in the Gulf but that corporates were starting to assess contingency plans in case Chinese exports are limited further over the coming months.
One local banker said banks had started seeing delays in documentation management for goods shipped from China to the UAE.
S&P analyst Zahabia Gupta said Oman’s economic downside risks were higher this year because of weaker oil demand and its exposure to China.
About 45 percent of Omani exports, mostly oil, go to China, making it the most exposed of the Gulf Arab states to developments in that country, said S&P. It forecast economic growth for Oman this year of 2.2 percent, up from an estimated 0.9 percent in 2019.
Fiscal deficits in the region will rise next year because of expected higher spending, lower oil prices and weak growth, Gupta said.
This year S&P expects oil prices to be around $60 a barrel and next year $55 a barrel.

Port operator DP World to delist from Dubai stock exchange

  • DP World, the world’s fourth-largest port operator, runs operations across the world
  • DP World will delist from the Nasdaq Dubai stock exchange, and return to full state-ownership
DUBAI: Port operator DP World said Monday it will delist from the Nasdaq Dubai stock exchange, returning the company to full state-ownership in a move that will help the Dubai government’s investment company repay more than $5 billion to banks.
DP World, the world’s fourth-largest port operator, runs operations across the world from as far east as Brisbane, Australia, to as far west as Prince Rupert, Canada. DP World also has expanded aggressively into East Africa, where the Emirati government has begun building military bases.
Port and Free Zone World, which already owns 80.45 percent of DP World, will acquire the remaining 19.55 percent of shares of the port operator listed on Nasdaq Dubai, a stock filing by the company said. Port and Free Zone World is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai World, a government investment company.
As part of the deal, DP World’s parent company will pay Dubai World $5.15 billion to assist it in repaying its outstanding obligations to banks. This way, DP World can implement its business strategy without any restrictions from Dubai World’s creditors, the filing said.
DP World said it will be acquired for $16.75 per share, a nearly 29 percent premium on its closing price Sunday of $13 a share. The move sent the company’s stock price soaring 10 percent in trading on Monday.
The stock filing said that as part of the deal, DP World will borrow an additional $8.1 billion in addition to its current debt.
DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said “returning to private ownership will free DP World from the demands of the public market for short term returns.”
The company said in a press release that the disadvantages of maintaining a public listing outweigh the benefits, and that delisting from Nasdaq Dubai “is in the best interest of the company.”
In August, DP World reported strong financials for the first half of 2019, with revenue and profits up. The company’s full-year profits in 2018 reached $1.29 billion.

