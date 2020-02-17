You are here

Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy

In this undated photo provided by the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, a local Non-Governmental Organization, Egyptian activist and researcher Patrick George Zaki, poses for a photograph, in Egypt. (Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights via AP)
Updated 17 February 2020
Reuters

  • Patrick Zaki was arrested on Feb. 7 when he arrived at Cairo airport on a visit to see his family
  • Zaki is being investigated over charges of “broadcasting false news aimed at disrupting security and social peace"
CAIRO: The Egyptian public prosecutor’s office is pursuing a criminal investigation into an Egyptian researcher studying in Italy on charges of spreading fake news that posed a threat to security and social stability, it said on Sunday.
Patrick Zaki, a graduate student at the University of Bologna, was arrested on Feb. 7 when he arrived at Cairo airport on a visit to see his family, according a statement the following day from the Cairo-based Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) where he is also a researcher.
Zaki is being investigated over charges of “broadcasting false news aimed at disrupting security and social peace and for using the Internet to disrupt public order and endanger society,” the prosecutor’s statement said.
An EIPR lawyer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Zaki denied all charges and that his client had mostly been questioned about his human rights work when he was living in Egypt.
The lawyer, who said he spoke to Zaki after his arrest, said the postgraduate student told him he had been interrogated while blindfolded and had been beaten and subjected to electric shocks.
The prosecutor’s statement said there “were no visible signs of injuries” on Zaki while he was being questioned, and that Zaki himself denied the existence of any injuries.
An interior ministry official said allegations of torture were unfounded.
Authorities say curbing fictitious news is necessary for national security. They regularly accuse researchers and news outlets of a lack of professionalism in covering Egypt and urge reporters to use only official outlets as sources.
Local and international human rights groups and the European Parliament have condemned Zaki’s arrest and called for his immediate release.
“I want to remind the Egyptian authorities that EU relations with third countries rely on respect for human rights and civil rights as confirmed by many resolutions approved by the European Parliament,” the president of European Parliament, David Sassoli, told a news conference on Wednesday.

UN envoy condemns use of birdshot against Iraqi protesters

UN envoy condemns use of birdshot against Iraqi protesters

  • The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said it had received credible allegations of protesters being targeted with hunting rifles
BAGHDAD: The top United Nations envoy to Iraq condemned on Monday the use of hunting rifles loaded with birdshot against peaceful protesters in Baghdad and urged the government to ensure those demonstrating are not harmed.
The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said it had received credible allegations of protesters being targeted with hunting rifles, stones and firebombs on the nights of Feb. 14-16, leading to at least 50 injuries.
At least 150 people were injured in the Shiite Muslim holy city of Kerbala in January alone due to similar tactics, UNAMI said in a statement.
“The continued pattern of the use of excessive force, with ambiguously identified armed groups and unclear loyalties, is a grave security concern that must be tackled urgently and decisively. Peaceful protesters should be protected at all times,” said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq.
There was no immediate comment from Iraqi authorities.
Iraq is facing an extraordinary domestic crisis as nearly 500 people have been killed since October in protests demanding the ouster of what demonstrators see as a corrupt ruling elite and an end to foreign interference mainly by Iran and the United States.
At least nine people were wounded on Monday in Baghdad during renewed clashes between protesters and security forces, police sources said. Two were wounded because of birdshot and the rest suffered teargas-related injures.
Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi said on Saturday a new government would be formed in the coming week.
Allawi appealed to Iraqis for their support hours after his appointment by President Barham Salih earlier this month, but protesters have already rejected him as a stooge of the political elite.

