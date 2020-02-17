You are here

UK resumes flights to Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh 

Travel to the popular Egyptian holiday destination Sharm El-Sheikh was halted in November 2015 following the bombing of a Russian airliner immediately after take-off. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 February 2020
Arab News

UK resumes flights to Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh 

  • TUI flight from London’s Gatwick Airport to Egyptian resort town greeted with celebrations
  • Travel halted in November 2015 following bombing of Russian airliner
Updated 17 February 2020
Arab News

LONDON: After almost five years of tourist restrictions to Sharm El-Sheikh, the first flights from Britain have resumed.
Travel to the popular Egyptian holiday destination was halted in November 2015 following the bombing of a Russian airliner immediately after take-off. All 224 passengers and crew on board were killed.
A TUI flight from London’s Gatwick Airport to the Egyptian resort town was greeted with celebrations when it landed on Sunday. 
One passenger told The Guardian newspaper that fire engines sprayed celebratory water jets over the plane as it taxied across the runway.
TUI, Britain’s biggest travel agency, announced in 2019 that flights to Sharm El-Sheikh would resume in February. 
Before the UK’s Foreign Office and Department of Transport imposed restrictions on Britons flying to the resort, the Red Sea destination had enjoyed hundreds of British tourists every year. 
But the ban required tourists to embark on multiple flights or take a ferry from Hurghada. Now-defunct airline Monarch blamed the restrictions on its decline. 
Despite the celebratory arrival of the TUI flight, heavy security measures remain in place in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Topics: Middle East Egypt sharm el sheikh UK tourism

UN envoy condemns use of birdshot against Iraqi protesters

Updated 17 February 2020
Reuters

UN envoy condemns use of birdshot against Iraqi protesters

  • The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said it had received credible allegations of protesters being targeted with hunting rifles
Updated 17 February 2020
Reuters

BAGHDAD: The top United Nations envoy to Iraq condemned on Monday the use of hunting rifles loaded with birdshot against peaceful protesters in Baghdad and urged the government to ensure those demonstrating are not harmed.
The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said it had received credible allegations of protesters being targeted with hunting rifles, stones and firebombs on the nights of Feb. 14-16, leading to at least 50 injuries.
At least 150 people were injured in the Shiite Muslim holy city of Kerbala in January alone due to similar tactics, UNAMI said in a statement.
“The continued pattern of the use of excessive force, with ambiguously identified armed groups and unclear loyalties, is a grave security concern that must be tackled urgently and decisively. Peaceful protesters should be protected at all times,” said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq.
There was no immediate comment from Iraqi authorities.
Iraq is facing an extraordinary domestic crisis as nearly 500 people have been killed since October in protests demanding the ouster of what demonstrators see as a corrupt ruling elite and an end to foreign interference mainly by Iran and the United States.
At least nine people were wounded on Monday in Baghdad during renewed clashes between protesters and security forces, police sources said. Two were wounded because of birdshot and the rest suffered teargas-related injures.
Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi said on Saturday a new government would be formed in the coming week.
Allawi appealed to Iraqis for their support hours after his appointment by President Barham Salih earlier this month, but protesters have already rejected him as a stooge of the political elite.

Topics: Iraq protests Iraq

