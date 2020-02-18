You are here

  • Home
  • Exhibition showing art by Graffiti artist Banksy opens Riyadh

Exhibition showing art by Graffiti artist Banksy opens Riyadh

A recent artwork believed to be attributed to British activist-artist Banksy is pictured in Paris, France, June 25, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9vj6

Updated 18 February 2020
Arab News

Exhibition showing art by Graffiti artist Banksy opens Riyadh

  • The show, “The Art of Banksy ‘Without Limits,’” will open at the King Abdullah Financial Center
  • The exhibition has already stopped in Amsterdam, Melbourne, Berlin and Paris
Updated 18 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host an exhibition showcasing work from the British graffiti artist Banksy.

The show, “The Art of Banksy ‘Without Limits,’” will open at the King Abdullah Financial Center in Riyadh on Feb. 20.

It will be the first time the works have been shown in the Middle East.

Around 70 artworks from Banksy will be shown at the exhibition using photographs and various printed materials, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The artist, whose true identity remains a mystery, became a global phenomenon through using his distinctive style and often humorous to portray social issues.

The exhibition will also include visuals, theatrical effects and a documentary on the artist and his work. 

“The Art of Banksy is meant to celebrate Banksy’s art and drive his message of hope and humanity to the world,” according to the organizers. 

The exhibition has already stopped in Amsterdam, Melbourne, Berlin and Paris.

Banksy is known for using his graffiti to make political statements and has produced a number of pieces in the occupied Palestinian territories, including a satirical drawing on the Israeli barrier wall built through the West Bank.

In 2017, the artist opened “The Walled Off Hotel” in Bethlehem, which overlooks the barrier and is filled with his work.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Banksy

Related

Middle-East
Protest graffiti fills Beirut’s posh downtown
Middle-East
Leave our graffiti on the walls, say Sudan protesters

Space program to establish national training base

Updated 18 February 2020
SPA

Space program to establish national training base

  • The program also aims to create a prosperous educational environment in the Kingdom by establishing a stimulating and enabling environment for the space sector to be a platform that launches economic and scientific paths
Updated 18 February 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Space Generations Program (Ajyal) launched by the Saudi Space Commission will contribute towards establishing a national base for human capital in the space sector, said Abdul Aziz Al Al-Sheikh, CEO of the Saudi Space Commission.

The program, he said, encourages interest in scientific research and learning various sciences in the areas of innovation: Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM).

Al-Sheikh added that the program was striving to cooperate with specialized academic circles to achieve further progress in research related to space science and its applications.

The program also aims to create a prosperous educational environment in the Kingdom by establishing a stimulating and enabling environment for the space sector to be a platform that launches economic and scientific paths.

“We derive our inspiration from the experience of Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Commission, and his team, who were passionate, creative and determined to reach space,” said Al-Sheikh.

He added that the scientific team that supported the prince’s journey included a group of scientists as well as the most skilled technicians, designers and creative thinkers who contributed to achieving this dream.

The CEO said that the success of the trip was a result of the efforts of the entire team. “The Saudi Space Commission seeks to form a similar dream team that contributes to achieving our ambitious vision for the future of the space sector in the Kingdom,” he added.

Director general of the Space Generations Program, Ilham Al-Harbi, explained that the program had a comprehensive set of goals and strategic visions that aim to instill inspiration in generations to achieve leadership in space science.

She said that the program also aimed to build and develop future generations of Saudi space scientists and turn their dreams into a reality.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Global Cybersecurity Forum aims to ensure safer cyberspace for all
Special
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia joins Arab partners to collaborate on space exploration

Latest updates

South Korean TV ‘reunites’ mother with dead daughter in virtual reality show
China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98
Space program to establish national training base
Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules
Man United beats Chelsea 2-0, throws open race for Champions League spots

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.