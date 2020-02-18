You are here

  Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules

Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules

British negotiator David Frost. (Reuters)
AFP

Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules

  Frost: "The British government is confident in the strategy we have chosen"
AFP

BRUSSELS: Britain will not accept supervision from the European Union as part of a free trade deal after Brexit, its chief negotiator said on Monday.
Senior diplomat David Frost told academics and diplomats in Brussels that London would not follow EU-imposed “level playing field” rules.
Instead, it will set its own standards for commerce and state aid even if that means giving up privileged access to the EU single market.
“It isn’t a simple negotiating position which might move under pressure — it is the point of the whole project,” Frost said of Brexit.
His speech at the Free University of Brussels took place as EU member states were drawing up a mandate for their own negotiator, Michel Barnier.
Some capitals, in particular France, are pushing for a post-Brexit deal in which Britain would have to sign up to EU-supervised regulation.
Britain’s neighbors want continued access to British fishing waters and for London agree not to undercut EU workplace and environmental standards
But Frost, outlining the position championed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said London wanted a deal of the kind Brussels signed with Canada.
The CETA deal removes the vast bulk of tariffs on trade between the EU and Canada but does bind Canada to follow EU legislation.
If that is not available, then at the end of the year and the post-Brexit transition period Britain and the EU will simply trade under WTO rules.
“We must have the ability to set laws that suit us — to claim the right that every other non-EU country in the world has,” Frost said.
“So to think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing.”
European tade experts also met on Monday and tweaked the negotiating mandate that Barnier hopes member state ambassadors will approve during the week.
In the latest version of the mandate seen by AFP, member states made clear that they wanted “sufficient guarantees for a level playing field.”
But Frost insisted Britain had no intention of being a low regulatory economy, and indeed might adopt more advanced rules than the EU.
These, however, would spring from British legislation, not the EU rule book.
“It’s perfectly possible to have high standards, and indeed similar or better standards to those prevailing in the EU,” Frost said.
One example, he said, was support for “crops that reflect our own climate rather than laws designed to reflect growing conditions in central France.”
“I struggle to see why this is so controversial,” he said, describing the idea that the EU rules in place should never change as “self-evidently absurd.”
“The British government is confident in the strategy we have chosen,” he said.
“We’re clear that we want that Canada free trade agreement type relationship that the EU has said so often is on offer, even if the EU seems to be expressing some douts about that unfortunately.
“Even if those doubts persist, we’re ready to trade on Australia-style terms, if we can’t agree a Canada-type FTA. We understand the trade-offs involved.”
Australia has no EU trade agreement, as EU president Ursula von der Leyen reminded Johnson last week, urging him to be “way more ambitious.”
She added, however: “If this is the British choice, well, we are fine with that without any question.”
Frost said he would issue a written document next week outlining how the UK could see the free trade agreement working.
Many in Brussels have questioned whether it is even possible to conclude a free trade agreement in eight months — most have taken years.
But Frost said Britain would not be asking for an extension beyond December 31.
“At that point we recover our political and economic independence in full. Why would we want to postpone it?” he asked.

Topics: Brexit

World must fight anti-vaccine drive, says Women in Science winner from Bangladesh

Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

World must fight anti-vaccine drive, says Women in Science winner from Bangladesh

  • In different countries, misinformation campaigns have different shapes and consequences
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: People around the world need to fight against misinformation campaigns that hamper vaccination efforts, Bangladeshi immunologist Dr. Firdausi Qadri told Arab News in an exclusive interview, as her efforts were honored during the 22nd edition of the L’Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science Awards last week.

“In many countries — not only in developing countries, in developed ones too — there is a new sentiment that vaccination will cause some diseases in children,” Qadri said at her office at the International Center for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh in Dhaka.

These misinformation campaigns result in “vaccine hesitancy,” which leads to outbreaks of otherwise preventable diseases.

The 22nd L’Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science Awards recognized five female scientists from different regions of the world in the field of life sciences.

Qadri’s award is for her outstanding work to understand and prevent infectious diseases affecting children in developing countries and promote early diagnosis and vaccination.

“Before launching any vaccine, we do trials in different phases to detect their adverse effects, if there are any. Even after the vaccine is launched, we monitor its impacts,” she said, stressing that raising awareness on the importance of immunization is essential and should be directed by governments.

In different countries, misinformation campaigns have different shapes and consequences. In developed nations, they can lead to outbreaks of diseases such as measles and mumps, which the World Health Organization identified as one of the top 10 global health threats in 2019.

In countries like Pakistan, vaccine hesitancy in certain areas is related to cultural norms. “Sometimes doctors are not allowed into homes because they are males,” Qadri said. “There are only few countries in the world which are not polio-free, Pakistan is one of them … many people in Pakistan are not very aware about the benefits of vaccinations.”  

In Bangladesh, which is also a developing country, immunization awareness is much higher, but self-sufficiency is still lacking and can affect the country’s efforts to eradicate diseases such as cholera.

“We need to concentrate on cholera vaccines. According to the national cholera control plan, we will require almost 180 million doses of oral cholera vaccine in the next five years to eliminate it. Nobody can give us that vaccine if it’s not produced locally,” she said.

While Bangladesh has obtained the cholera vaccine license and is expected to start producing it soon, Bangladeshi scientists have no equipment to develop the country’s biological preparations.

“When we want to do very high-quality research, the problem is not lack of knowledge but of equipment and reagents which must arrive in the right condition. Their cold chain must be maintained and they need to come quickly,” Qadri said.  

“When people don’t have the facilities, they don’t feel the urge to do good research,” she said, explaining that scientific culture needs to be promoted and financially supported in developing countries.

Qadri has dedicated her award to 500 young researchers who work with her, hoping that the recognition will encourage more Bangladeshi women to choose scientific careers.

“It sets an example for women. We are lacking in the field of science, technology, electronics and mathematics. There is a gender imbalance. I hope with my achievement, the situation will improve to some extent,” she said.

The award, she added, will also people make realize that research is being done in Bangladesh.

Regarding her ongoing research, Qadri explained she is working on the problem of malnourishment in immunization effectiveness.

Malnourished children react differently to vaccines. “They don’t respond like a child in a developed country like in the UK, US or Sweden.

“The burden of pathogens in our system is so high and there are so many infections one after another, which gives rise to enteropathy, making it difficult for a child to respond to a vaccine properly,” she explained.

She is working on it. “Children should grow up to be healthy adults,” the mother of three said, revealing what guides her work and efforts.

Topics: L'Oreal-UNESCO Bangladesh vaccine

