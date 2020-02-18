Huda and Mona Kattan set to join VidCon Abu Dhabi lineup

DUBAI: US-Iraqi beauty entrepreneurs Huda and Mona Kattan will be taking part in the UAE’s Vidcon Abu Dhabi set to take place from March 25-28.

The sisters are the co-founders of the Huda Beauty empire that includes the makeup brand Huda Beauty, the fragrance line Kayali and newly launched skincare line Wishful.

During the event, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, Huda and Mona will be hosting “The Huda Beauty Pitch Fest,” which is designed to empower emerging creatives and future entrepreneurs throughout the region.

After a series of questions and feedback, the sisters will award one winner with a mentorship program and an aspiring founder with a $6,000 prize.

This mentorship program will give the winner – an individual or a group – the guidance and expertise to start their own business.

The $6,000 prize is the same amount of money that Huda and Mona had when they launched their company, which is one of today’s fastest growing beauty portfolios.

Aspiring industry leaders can submit their business pitch to Vidcon Abu Dhabi for an opportunity to be one of three individuals or groups to pitch to Huda and Mona in front of a live audience.

Regular fans at the event will also get a chance to meet the influencers in person and learn about their business successes.

“I can’t wait to be at VidCon Abu Dhabi and to meet future entrepreneurs who wish to create their own path like I did in 2013 when my sisters and I launched our company, which now encompasses a portfolio of beauty brands,” Huda said in a released statement. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share what I’ve learned as a CEO and mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

“It is a pleasure for us to be part of VidCon Abu Dhabi to discuss the future of this industry and how our business has evolved and expanded from a line of faux eyelashes to multiple global brands,” Mona said. “We can’t wait to hear ideas for the pitch fest and to encourage attendees to follow their passions and make their dreams come true!”