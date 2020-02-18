You are here

  • Home
  • EU27 harden stance, Britain sounds defiant ahead of new deal talks

EU27 harden stance, Britain sounds defiant ahead of new deal talks

The EU and UK aim to agree a deal that would cover a raft of issues from trade to security to fishing to space and environmental cooperation.
Short Url

https://arab.news/623hx

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

EU27 harden stance, Britain sounds defiant ahead of new deal talks

  • The UK digs in its heels as the EU pushes for level playing field across a raft of sectors
  • Greece takes opportunity to demand repatriation of ancient artefacts held in London
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The EU has hardened its stance ahead of negotiations on a new deal with Britain, which left the bloc at the end of last month, demanding fair competition guarantees that would “stand the test of time,” according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The draft of the negotiating mandate to be approved by the European Union’s 27 member states doubled down from an earlier version on demands that Britain adopt a level-playing field with the bloc on areas from state aid to labor and social standards.
The EU’s new position emerged a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit adviser said London would never be bound by the bloc’s rules and this was the whole point of its determination to leave.
“To think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing,” David Frost said in a lecture in Brussels. “That isn’t a simple negotiating position which might move under pressure – it is the point of the whole project.”
Britain left the EU at the end of last month, and the two sides are due to launch negotiations on their future relationship in early March.
They aim to agree by the end of the year a deal that would cover a raft of issues from trade to security to fishing to space and environmental cooperation.
The European Commission is negotiating from the EU side and national ambassadors of the EU27 states are due to discuss their updated mandate for the Brussels-based executive on Wednesday. It is due to get the final stamp of approval at a ministerial gathering later this month.
Changes from a previous version of the mandate included the strengthening of the so-called level playing field provisions.
“The envisaged partnership should include an ambitious, wide-ranging and balanced economic partnership, in so far as there are sufficient guarantees for a level playing field,” it said, adding they needed to “stand the test of time.”
The 27 would also demand similar clauses for international maritime transport and other areas, the document showed.
In a jibe at Britain, where the ancient Greek Elgin Marbles, also known as the Parthenon Marbles, are on display at London’s British Museum, the draft document was also updated to say: “The Parties should ... address issues relating to the return or restitution of unlawfully removed cultural objects to their countries of origin.”
An EU diplomat said the line on cultural artefacts was proposed by Greece, with support from Italy.
The 27 also stressed more firmly in the latest mandate that they would be taking on their own any decisions on so-called equivalence that would allow access for British financial services to the bloc’s single market.

Topics: Brexit European Union (EU) trade

Related

World
Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules
Business & Economy
Post-Brexit: EU sets out red lines as UK’s Johnson talks tough on trade deal

Huge locust outbreak in East Africa reaches South Sudan

Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
AP

Huge locust outbreak in East Africa reaches South Sudan

  • South Sudan is even less prepared than other countries in the region for a locust outbreak
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
AP

JUBA: The worst locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in 70 years has reached South Sudan, a country where roughly half the population already faces hunger after years of civil war, officials announced Tuesday.
Around 2,000 locusts were spotted inside the country, Agriculture Minister Onyoti Adigo told reporters. Authorities will try to control the outbreak, he added.
The locusts have been seen in Eastern Equatoria state near the borders with Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. All have been affected by the outbreak that has been influenced by the changing climate in the region.
The situation in those three countries “remains extremely alarming,” the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said in its latest Locust Watch update Monday. Locusts also have reached Sudan, Eritrea, Tanzania and more recently Uganda.
The soil in South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria has a sandy nature that allows the locusts to lay eggs easily, said Meshack Malo, country representative with the FAO.
At this stage “if we are not able to deal with them ... it will be a problem,” he said.
South Sudan is even less prepared than other countries in the region for a locust outbreak, and its people are arguably more vulnerable. More than 5 million people are severely food insecure, the UN humanitarian office says in its latest assessment, and some 860,000 children are malnourished.
Five years of civil war shattered South Sudan’s economy, and lingering insecurity since a 2018 peace deal continues to endanger humanitarians trying to distribute aid. Another local aid worker was shot and killed last week, the UN said Tuesday.
The locusts have traveled across the region in swarms the size of major cities. Experts say their only effective control is aerial spraying with pesticides, but UN and local authorities have said more aircraft and pesticides are required. A handful of planes have been active in Kenya and Ethiopia.
The UN has said $76 million is needed immediately. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit to Ethiopia said the US would donate another $8 million to the effort. That follows an earlier $800,000.
The number of overall locusts could grow up to 500 times by June, when drier weather begins, experts have said. Until then, the fear is that more rains in the coming weeks will bring fresh vegetation to feed a new generation of the voracious insects.
South Sudanese ministers called for a collective regional response to the outbreak that threatens to devastate crops and pasturage.

Topics: South Sudan Africa locusts

Related

Middle-East
Sudan rebels, govt extend peace talks for three weeks

Latest updates

Holocaust-based film ‘to screen at Red Sea Film Fest’
Huge locust outbreak in East Africa reaches South Sudan
EU27 harden stance, Britain sounds defiant ahead of new deal talks
EU begins air, sea patrols off Libyan coast
Israel plans new east Jerusalem settlement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.