Glencore posts first annual loss in four years as impairments bite

The Democratic Republic of Congo supplies about 60 percent of the world’s cobalt, most of it from large mines owned by Glencore. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Glencore has been hit by falling demand for coal and weaker prices in some of its key markets
LONDON: Glencore reported its first annual net loss since 2015 on Tuesday after writing down $2.8 billion in coal, oil and copper assets.

The world’s largest commodities trader has been hit by falling demand for coal and weaker prices in some of its key markets.

The $2.8 billion in impairments mainly related to the closure of its African copper operations, which suffered from low cobalt prices, the expiry of licenses in its Chad oil operations and weak demand for coal from Europe, which hit its Colombian operations.

“The amount of coal being consumed in the Atlantic is decreasing, right now, seaborne coal demand is about 70 million tonnes and I don’t see a big recovery and it will continue to decrease,” said Chief Executive CEO Ivan Glasenberg.

“The reserves are depleting in Colombia, by 2035, we won’t have any production in Colombia.”

Overall, the Anglo-Swiss miner reported a net loss of $404 million for 2019, compared to a profit of $3.41 billion a year earlier.

Core earnings or adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $11.6 billion beat analysts’ estimates of $11.25 billion.

Glencore stock has underperformed its peers due to its exposure to coal and multiple corruption probes linked to its operations in Nigeria, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Glencore is cooperating with the investigations. The company said its legal costs jumped to $159 million from $86 million in 2018.

The company cut the value of its oil business in Chad by $538 million after some mining licenses expired. Since 2015, it has booked impairments of $2.4 billion on assets in Chad.

In Colombia, Glencore runs two coal operations through its company Prodeco and owns a third of the Cerrejon coal mine. The business has been under pressure due to low prices for coal shipped from the region.

In 2019, Prodeco’s profits were down significantly as it invests near term in mine development activities, expected to increase the operation’s medium-term volume productivity and earnings prospects.

Topics: Glencore

Nissan’s new CEO willing to be fired if no turnaround at Japanese giant

Updated 18 February 2020
Reuters

Nissan’s new CEO willing to be fired if no turnaround at Japanese giant

  • Makoto Uchida, who took over the top job in December, put his job on the line at the automaker’s shareholders’ meeting
  • Uchida pleaded with shareholders to be patient while he comes up with a plan by May to recover from crumbling profits
Updated 18 February 2020
Reuters

YOKOHAMA: Nissan’s new chief executive said on Tuesday he would accept being fired if he fails to turn around Japan’s second biggest automaker which is grappling with plunging sales in the aftermath of the scandal surrounding ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Makoto Uchida, who took over the top job in December, put his job on the line at the automaker’s shareholders’ meeting, where he faced demands ranging from cutting executive pay to offering a bounty to bring Ghosn back to Japan after he fled to Lebanon.
Nissan’s worsening performance has heaped pressure on Uchida, formerly Nissan’s China chief who became its third CEO since September, to come up with aggressive steps to revive the company.
On Tuesday, Uchida, who was repeatedly heckled by shareholders, said he was ready to face dismissal if he failed to improve profitability at the company, which is on course to post its worst annual operating profit in 11 years.
“We will make sure that we steer the company in an effective way so that it is visible in the eyes of viewers. I will commit to this: if the circumstances remain uncertain you can fire me immediately,” he said.
Uchida, 53, did not give a timeframe for improving Nissan’s performance.
The new boss must prove to the board he can accelerate cost-cutting and rebuild profits at the 86-year-old Japanese giant, and that he has the right strategy to repair its partnership with France’s Renault, sources have told Reuters.
Uchida pleaded with shareholders to be patient while he comes up with a plan by May to recover from crumbling profits and a corporate shake-up following Ghosn’s arrest in Japan in late 2018 over financial misconduct charges.
“If you can be patient a little bit longer, on a day-to-day basis you will be able to sense we are changing,” he said.
Ahead of the meeting, some shareholders demanded more clarity about Uchida’s plan.
“I just want to know what the plan for recovery is. At the moment, the share price has dropped again, and the value of the company has plummeted,” said a 70-year-old former employee who owns shares in the company.
“If this is the situation, part of me thinks that we would be better off with Ghosn ... If we don’t get a clearer vision of the path the company is taking, it will be a worry.”
Nissan’s shares are trading around their lowest level in more than a decade following its latest earnings.
Last week, Nissan cut its dividend outlook to its lowest since the 2011 financial year, after dwindling car sales drove the company to post its first quarterly net loss in nearly a decade.
Shareholders gathered at the extraordinary meeting in Yokohama to vote in new directors including Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta.
Their appointments highlight a changing of the guard at Nissan, as shareholders were also voting on motions for former company stalwarts, CEO Hiroto Saikawa and COO Yashuhiro Yamauchi, to leave their board director positions.

Topics: transport retail Nissan Makoto Uchida

