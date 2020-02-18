You are here

  • Home
  • Nissan shareholders furious at Ghosn scandal and dismal results

Nissan shareholders furious at Ghosn scandal and dismal results

Carlos Ghosn
Short Url

https://arab.news/6fjt5

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Nissan shareholders furious at Ghosn scandal and dismal results

  • One furious investor proposed bounty on former chief now living in Lebanon
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: Nissan shareholders vented their outrage at the Japanese automaker’s top management Tuesday for crashing stock prices, zero dividends and quarterly losses after the scandal-ridden departure of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

They got up, one by one, at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, demanding that Nissan Motor Co. quickly fix diving car sales, work harder to repair its battered brand and have executives give up their pay.

Ghosn, a superstar executive who had led Nissan for two decades, was arrested in November 2018. He was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges in Tokyo when he skipped bail late last year and escaped to Lebanon.

New Chief Executive Makoto Uchida apologized for having “allowed the misconduct” of Ghosn and promised better governance, transparency and financial results, but pleaded for more time.

He said a turnaround plan will be announced in May, which one shareholder immediately criticized as too late.

“We are in a disastrous situation,” Uchida said of the Ghosn scandal. “It was shocking, and I denounce it.”

Uchida is among the four directors whose election was up for vote at the meeting held at a conference center in Yokohama, near Tokyo, where Nissan is headquartered.

FASTFACT

44%

Renault owns 44 percent of Nissan.

Uchida was tapped in December to replace Hiroto Saikawa, who was Ghosn’s successor.

Saikawa tendered his resignation last year after allegations surfaced about his own dubious personal income. Saikawa’s resignation becomes final at the end of the shareholders’ meeting.

One shareholder asked if Saikawa was giving up his retirement pay.

Another asked why Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of French alliance partner Renault SA and Nissan board member, was seen leaving a previous shareholders’ meeting in a Toyota.

Saikawa did not reply. Senard apologized and said it was a mistake that had upset him as well.

Global sales of Nissan vehicles have plunged. Nissan recorded red ink for the quarter through December, the first such quarterly loss in 11 years.

Nissan’s prized technology, such as electric vehicles and automated driving, will be featured in planned models, Uchida said.

Also up for approval at the meeting was the appointment of Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwanti Gupta, who joined Renault in India in 2006, and has since worked for the alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

The appointment of Nissan’s production expert Hideyuki Sakamoto and Pierre Fleuriot, a risk management specialist and independent director at Renault, was also up for vote.

Renault owns 44 percent of Nissan and so the proposals were certain to pass. The appointments were welcomed by clapping at the end of the two-and-a-half hour meeting. The executives bowed on stage.

But hanging over the entire meeting was Nissan’s plummeting fortunes, its reputation tarnished over not only the Ghosn scandal but the shaky way it was handled at the company.

Shareholders said they saw confusion in management.

One argued no one would want to buy a car from a company that looked as disorganized as Nissan. At one point, several shareholders began shouting at each other.

Another shareholder proposed putting a bounty on Ghosn so he could be brought back to stand trial. Japan and Lebanon do not have an extradition treaty.

Ghosn, who has insisted on his innocence, has said he was targeted with trumped up charges because of what he called a conspiracy at Nissan to block a fuller merger with Renault.

Topics: Nissan Carlos Ghosn

Related

Business & Economy
Nissan’s new CEO willing to be fired if no turnaround at Japanese giant
Business & Economy
Nissan downgrades forecasts as 9-month net profit plunges

Glencore posts first annual loss in four years as impairments bite

Updated 17 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Glencore posts first annual loss in four years as impairments bite

  • Glencore has been hit by falling demand for coal and weaker prices in some of its key markets
Updated 17 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Glencore reported its first annual net loss since 2015 on Tuesday after writing down $2.8 billion in coal, oil and copper assets.

The world’s largest commodities trader has been hit by falling demand for coal and weaker prices in some of its key markets.

The $2.8 billion in impairments mainly related to the closure of its African copper operations, which suffered from low cobalt prices, the expiry of licenses in its Chad oil operations and weak demand for coal from Europe, which hit its Colombian operations.

“The amount of coal being consumed in the Atlantic is decreasing, right now, seaborne coal demand is about 70 million tonnes and I don’t see a big recovery and it will continue to decrease,” said Chief Executive CEO Ivan Glasenberg.

“The reserves are depleting in Colombia, by 2035, we won’t have any production in Colombia.”

Overall, the Anglo-Swiss miner reported a net loss of $404 million for 2019, compared to a profit of $3.41 billion a year earlier.

Core earnings or adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $11.6 billion beat analysts’ estimates of $11.25 billion.

Glencore stock has underperformed its peers due to its exposure to coal and multiple corruption probes linked to its operations in Nigeria, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Glencore is cooperating with the investigations. The company said its legal costs jumped to $159 million from $86 million in 2018.

The company cut the value of its oil business in Chad by $538 million after some mining licenses expired. Since 2015, it has booked impairments of $2.4 billion on assets in Chad.

In Colombia, Glencore runs two coal operations through its company Prodeco and owns a third of the Cerrejon coal mine. The business has been under pressure due to low prices for coal shipped from the region.

In 2019, Prodeco’s profits were down significantly as it invests near term in mine development activities, expected to increase the operation’s medium-term volume productivity and earnings prospects.

Topics: Glencore

Related

Business & Economy
Glencore’s risk appetite dwindles, fueling focus on safer regions
Business & Economy
Glencore launches $1 billion additional share buyback

Latest updates

Nissan shareholders furious at Ghosn scandal and dismal results
Saudi electric car racer tastes victory in Mexico City E-Prix
HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
Walk on: Health Ministry initiative encourages active lifestyles in Saudi Arabia
SpaceX aims to launch up to 4 tourists into super high orbit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.