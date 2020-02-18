You are here

Samsung poised to benefit from virus woes afflicting rivals

Samsung is better positioned to weather the virus fallout than its formidable rivals such as Huawei and Apple. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • “Samsung does not say it publicly. But it is relieved.”
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics stands to be a major beneficiary of the China production problems announced by rival Apple Inc on Monday, reaping the rewards of a decade-long bet on low-cost smartphone manufacturing in Vietnam.

Half of Samsung’s smartphones are now made in Vietnam, where the coronavirus that has crippled the China operations of Apple and many other firms has so far had only a limited impact on its production.

Apple said on Monday it would not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter due to the coronavirus impact on both production and sales in China, where most iPhones are made. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp last week also flagged a hit to its March quarter sales.

Huawei, another major Samsung rival, has not announced any production problems, but Samsung insiders, analysts and suppliers expect it will also be hit hard due to its heavy reliance on Chinese manufacturing and parts. Many Chinese and foreign firms have begun to re-open China factories that were idled for weeks, but shortages of workers and other problems have in many cases kept output to a minimum.

Samsung has also largely ceded the China market to its rivals in recent years, meaning it won’t suffer from the store closures and drop in demand that is hitting Apple and others.

BACKGROUND

5G — Before the virus, the smartphone market had been expected to end two consecutive years of falls due to smartphones running on faster 5G wireless networks. But the outbreak will dampen hopes of a rebound, with global shipments likely to record another decline.

“Samsung is better positioned to weather the virus fallout than its formidable rivals such as Huawei and Apple,” a person with knowledge of Samsung’s supply chain said.

“The virus exposed China risks. We feel fortunate that we were able to escape the risks,” he said.

Another person familiar with Samsung’s thinking told Reuters: “Samsung does not say it publicly. But it is relieved.”

Still, two sources familiar with Samsung’s Vietnam operations cautioned that should the virus outbreak be prolonged, Samsung would feel the impact, as the company sources many components from China.

Problems with cross-border shipments also cropped up in the early phases of the virus outbreak as Vietnam imposed stricter border controls, according to Hong Sun, vice chairman of Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam. The issues have since been resolved, Sun said, but risks remain if Chinese parts suppliers cannot get back to work.

Samsung also relies on Chinese contract manufacturers for some low-end models.

In a statement, the company said: “We are making our best effort to minimize any impact on our operations.”

  • One furious investor proposed bounty on former chief now living in Lebanon
TOKYO: Nissan shareholders vented their outrage at the Japanese automaker’s top management Tuesday for crashing stock prices, zero dividends and quarterly losses after the scandal-ridden departure of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

They got up, one by one, at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, demanding that Nissan Motor Co. quickly fix diving car sales, work harder to repair its battered brand and have executives give up their pay.

Ghosn, a superstar executive who had led Nissan for two decades, was arrested in November 2018. He was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges in Tokyo when he skipped bail late last year and escaped to Lebanon.

New Chief Executive Makoto Uchida apologized for having “allowed the misconduct” of Ghosn and promised better governance, transparency and financial results, but pleaded for more time.

He said a turnaround plan will be announced in May, which one shareholder immediately criticized as too late.

“We are in a disastrous situation,” Uchida said of the Ghosn scandal. “It was shocking, and I denounce it.”

Uchida is among the four directors whose election was up for vote at the meeting held at a conference center in Yokohama, near Tokyo, where Nissan is headquartered.

FASTFACT

44%

Renault owns 44 percent of Nissan.

Uchida was tapped in December to replace Hiroto Saikawa, who was Ghosn’s successor.

Saikawa tendered his resignation last year after allegations surfaced about his own dubious personal income. Saikawa’s resignation becomes final at the end of the shareholders’ meeting.

One shareholder asked if Saikawa was giving up his retirement pay.

Another asked why Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of French alliance partner Renault SA and Nissan board member, was seen leaving a previous shareholders’ meeting in a Toyota.

Saikawa did not reply. Senard apologized and said it was a mistake that had upset him as well.

Global sales of Nissan vehicles have plunged. Nissan recorded red ink for the quarter through December, the first such quarterly loss in 11 years.

Nissan’s prized technology, such as electric vehicles and automated driving, will be featured in planned models, Uchida said.

Also up for approval at the meeting was the appointment of Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwanti Gupta, who joined Renault in India in 2006, and has since worked for the alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

The appointment of Nissan’s production expert Hideyuki Sakamoto and Pierre Fleuriot, a risk management specialist and independent director at Renault, was also up for vote.

Renault owns 44 percent of Nissan and so the proposals were certain to pass. The appointments were welcomed by clapping at the end of the two-and-a-half hour meeting. The executives bowed on stage.

But hanging over the entire meeting was Nissan’s plummeting fortunes, its reputation tarnished over not only the Ghosn scandal but the shaky way it was handled at the company.

Shareholders said they saw confusion in management.

One argued no one would want to buy a car from a company that looked as disorganized as Nissan. At one point, several shareholders began shouting at each other.

Another shareholder proposed putting a bounty on Ghosn so he could be brought back to stand trial. Japan and Lebanon do not have an extradition treaty.

Ghosn, who has insisted on his innocence, has said he was targeted with trumped up charges because of what he called a conspiracy at Nissan to block a fuller merger with Renault.

