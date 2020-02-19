You are here

Egypt central bank seen keeping key interest rates steady

Egypt’s central bank is likely to keep interest rates on hold for a second straight time on Thursday, a Reuters poll suggested. (AP/File)
Reuters

  • Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rose to 7.2 percent in January from 7.1 percent in December
CAIRO: Egypt’s central bank is likely to keep interest rates on hold for a second straight time on Thursday, a Reuters poll suggested, though some analysts expected another cut after inflation ticking up in January.

Six out of 11 economists surveyed by Reuters expected the Central Bank of Egypt to keep rates steady when its monetary policy committee meets, while five forecast a cut of between 50 and 100 basis points.

At the last meeting on Jan. 16, the CBE left its overnight rate at 13.25 percent for lending and 12.25 percent for deposits, unexpectedly halting an easing cycle that had shaved off 350 basis points (bps) since August.

The most populous Arab country is emerging from a three-year International Monetary Fund-backed economic reform program that saw inflation soar as high as 33 percent during 2017.

Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rose to 7.2 percent in January from 7.1 percent in December after falling to as low as 3.1 percent in October, its slowest since December 2005.

“We project another rate cut of between 50 and 100 bps as inflationary pressures are expected to ease amid weak domestic demand conditions,” said Callee Davis, analyst at South Africa-based NKC.

“Consumer price inflation is forecast to slow in the near term owing to the continued strengthening of the Egyptian pound and the potential downward adjustment of domestic fuel price in line with global Brent crude oil prices, combined with some base effects,” she said.

Samsung poised to benefit from virus woes afflicting rivals

Reuters

  • “Samsung does not say it publicly. But it is relieved.”
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics stands to be a major beneficiary of the China production problems announced by rival Apple Inc on Monday, reaping the rewards of a decade-long bet on low-cost smartphone manufacturing in Vietnam.

Half of Samsung’s smartphones are now made in Vietnam, where the coronavirus that has crippled the China operations of Apple and many other firms has so far had only a limited impact on its production.

Apple said on Monday it would not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter due to the coronavirus impact on both production and sales in China, where most iPhones are made. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp last week also flagged a hit to its March quarter sales.

Huawei, another major Samsung rival, has not announced any production problems, but Samsung insiders, analysts and suppliers expect it will also be hit hard due to its heavy reliance on Chinese manufacturing and parts. Many Chinese and foreign firms have begun to re-open China factories that were idled for weeks, but shortages of workers and other problems have in many cases kept output to a minimum.

Samsung has also largely ceded the China market to its rivals in recent years, meaning it won’t suffer from the store closures and drop in demand that is hitting Apple and others.

BACKGROUND

5G — Before the virus, the smartphone market had been expected to end two consecutive years of falls due to smartphones running on faster 5G wireless networks. But the outbreak will dampen hopes of a rebound, with global shipments likely to record another decline.

“Samsung is better positioned to weather the virus fallout than its formidable rivals such as Huawei and Apple,” a person with knowledge of Samsung’s supply chain said.

“The virus exposed China risks. We feel fortunate that we were able to escape the risks,” he said.

Another person familiar with Samsung’s thinking told Reuters: “Samsung does not say it publicly. But it is relieved.”

Still, two sources familiar with Samsung’s Vietnam operations cautioned that should the virus outbreak be prolonged, Samsung would feel the impact, as the company sources many components from China.

Problems with cross-border shipments also cropped up in the early phases of the virus outbreak as Vietnam imposed stricter border controls, according to Hong Sun, vice chairman of Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam. The issues have since been resolved, Sun said, but risks remain if Chinese parts suppliers cannot get back to work.

Samsung also relies on Chinese contract manufacturers for some low-end models.

In a statement, the company said: “We are making our best effort to minimize any impact on our operations.”

