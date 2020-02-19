You are here

Oil falls below $57 on virus impact and OPEC+ delay

An OPEC+ meeting in March is expected to consider further supply cuts in a bid to support prices that have been hit hard by weakening global demand caused by China’s coronavirus epidemic. (Reuters)
Updated 19 February 2020
Reuters

  • Contagion ‘is spooking market players,’ analysts say after Asian shares fall and Apple issues warning
Reuters

LONDON: Oil fell below $57 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by concerns over the impact on crude demand from the coronavirus outbreak in China and a lack of further action by OPEC and its allies to support the market.

Forecasters including the International Energy Agency (IEA) have cut 2020 oil demand estimates because of the virus. Though new cases in mainland China have dipped, global experts say it is too early to judge if the outbreak is being contained.

Brent crude was down 82 cents at $56.85 a barrel in mid-afternoon trade after rallying in the previous five sessions. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 70 cents to $51.35.

“Risk aversion has returned to the markets,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

“OPEC+ has shown no sign yet of reacting to the virus-related slump in demand by making additional production cuts.”

The virus is having a wider impact on companies and financial markets. Asian shares fell and Wall Street was poised to retreat on Tuesday after Apple said it would miss quarterly revenue guidance owing to weakened demand in China.

“This has spooked market players and triggered a sharp pullback in risk assets,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The IEA last week said that first-quarter oil demand is likely to fall by 435,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the same period last year in the first quarterly decline since the financial crisis in 2009.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, have been considering further production cuts to tighten supply and support prices.

The group, known as OPEC+, has a pact to cut oil output by 1.7 million bpd until the end of March.

The next OPEC+ meeting next month is set to consider an advisory panel’s recommendation to cut supply by a further 600,000 bpd. Talks on holding an earlier meeting in February appear to have made no progress, OPEC sources said.

As well as OPEC+ voluntary curbs, support for prices has come from involuntary losses in Libya, where output has collapsed since Jan. 18 because of a blockade of ports and oilfields.

UAE loads fuel rods at Arab world’s first nuclear plant

AFP

  • The plant had been due to go online in late 2017 but faced a number of delays that officials attributed to safety and regulatory requirements
  • Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has said it plans to build up to 16 nuclear reactors
AFP

ABU DHABI: The UAE has started loading fuel rods into the first reactor at its Barakah nuclear plant, operators said on Wednesday, two days after regulators gave the green light.

On Monday, the national nuclear regulator announced it has issued the operating license for the first of the plant’s four reactors, opening the way for commercial operations to begin.

The plant, the first in the Arab world, had been due to go online in late 2017 but faced a number of delays that officials attributed to safety and regulatory requirements.

“The Nawah Energy Co. has commenced loading the first nuclear fuel assemblies as the initial step in the process towards safely and gradually commencing operations and subsequent generation of clean electricity,” Nawah said in a statement.

The statement added that Unit 1 will begin commercial operations after a “series of tests” leading to the startup process.

During the process, the unit will be synchronized with the power grid and the first electricity produced.

“Our teams are trained, certified and ready to safely commence the testing and startup processes for Unit 1,” said Nawah CEO Mark Reddemann.

Abu Dhabi authorities said in January that the plant, on the Gulf coast west of the capital, would start operating within a few months.

The UAE has substantial oil and gas reserves, but with a power-hungry population of 10 million it has made huge investments in developing clean alternatives, including solar energy.

The plant is a regional first — Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has said it plans to build up to 16 nuclear reactors.

Topics: UAE nuclear

